VIP
Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much

Gordon K
Gordon K | 3:00 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

We get it, your union's job is to protect your rights as a worker, no less so from the Washington Post Guild in defense of fired columnist, Karen Attiah.

'Union sibling' (insert eye-roll emoji here) 

Here is where it gets interesting. They are her ideological allies with a seeming embrace of the 'revolutionary' socialist/communist left. Please don't take our word for it. The War Economy explains it.

You're not going to believe this, but being a principled journalist is not one of their requirements. Party over all.

Sure, all the standard far-left claptrap, but what is particularly silly is the 'raised fist' of solidarity, resistance, and 'workers of the world, unite!' sentiment. You know you work for Jeff Bezos, right?

Exhibit 'B'.

Let's take a look at the leadership. Prepare to be underwhelmed.

It seems like the WaPo hired from the mimeograph room of the Campus Communist Collective. We wonder if that may explain their journalistic slide into resistance and irrelevance.

Southern Poverty Law Center, you say? The one that put Charlie Kirk on their infamous 'Hate Map'. That's the same map, by the way, that inspired a man to shoot up a Family Research Center. 

No need to point out their pronouns, we can smell them from here.

Don't say you weren't warned.

By the way, these are only a few of the great Tweets in the thread. We recommend you read them all.

