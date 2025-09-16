Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much

We get it, your union's job is to protect your rights as a worker, no less so from the Washington Post Guild in defense of fired columnist, Karen Attiah.

'Union sibling' (insert eye-roll emoji here)

Here is where it gets interesting. They are her ideological allies with a seeming embrace of the 'revolutionary' socialist/communist left. Please don't take our word for it. The War Economy explains it.

... Why is there an organisation called The Washington Post Guild?



And naturally, it sides with Karen Attiah, the Fabricator of Quotes. https://t.co/23ZFoldnbY — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

You're not going to believe this, but being a principled journalist is not one of their requirements. Party over all.

The Washington Post Newspaper Guild has "We demand a Diverse, Inclusive and Fair Washington Post" with the classic raised fist pictures.



It's been around since 1934.https://t.co/EWvRMgHLQU pic.twitter.com/8yHdtE1uMR — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

Sure, all the standard far-left claptrap, but what is particularly silly is the 'raised fist' of solidarity, resistance, and 'workers of the world, unite!' sentiment. You know you work for Jeff Bezos, right?

For the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, "Solidarity Is Our Power".



Raised fists.



It represents more than just the news, it represents labour organisations and non-profits too.https://t.co/nz4muG7OWB pic.twitter.com/O2TEZ9NDPA — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

Exhibit 'B'.

Let's take a look at the leadership. Prepare to be underwhelmed.

The 2024-2025 Executive Council for the Washington-Baltimore News Guild includes Maria Castro (Center For Popular Democracy), David DeJesus, Kathleen Floyd (Washington Post, pronouns), Elizabeth Gonzalez (Solidarity Center), Alex Guillen (PEN Guild)...https://t.co/6iQsbQjvxX pic.twitter.com/8xvHyLHIeE — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

It seems like the WaPo hired from the mimeograph room of the Campus Communist Collective. We wonder if that may explain their journalistic slide into resistance and irrelevance.

... Amanda Hartman (Southern Poverty Law Center, pronouns), AJ Hedrich (Indivisible, pronouns), Carlos Jimenez (AFL-CIO), Justin Johnson (League of Conservation Voters, pronouns), Andrew Kreighbaum (Bloomberg Industry Group, pronouns)...https://t.co/6iQsbQjvxX pic.twitter.com/ZTW2zxXRml — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

Southern Poverty Law Center, you say? The one that put Charlie Kirk on their infamous 'Hate Map'. That's the same map, by the way, that inspired a man to shoot up a Family Research Center.

... Marissa J. Lang (Washington Post, pronouns), Sophia Nguyen (Washington Post), Allie Petonic (pronouns), Thereatha Redding (Southern Poverty Law Center), Grace Sheedy (AFL-CIO, pronouns)...https://t.co/6iQsbQjvxX pic.twitter.com/KUWb3Ancec — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) September 16, 2025

No need to point out their pronouns, we can smell them from here.

What have I been telling you about journalism and unions for years now? https://t.co/GygnsJJDzt — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 16, 2025

Don't say you weren't warned.

By the way, these are only a few of the great Tweets in the thread. We recommend you read them all.

