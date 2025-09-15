Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post

Ah, the Washington Post. Once it was a newspaper, then in the era of Jen Rubin, Dana Millbank, 'fact checker' Glenn Kessler and assorted left-wing luminaries, it transformed into the paper of The Resistance. One of the most truth-challenged and vociferous writers is, or rather was, Karen Attiah. Never one to let facts or reason get in the way of her scorching hot takes, Attiah got herself fired.

Some news: I've been fired from the Washington Post.



But my work will continue anyway.https://t.co/bGcYOsQvlI pic.twitter.com/3btymavsQi — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 15, 2025

"Which hateful take got her fired," you ask, knowing there are so many to choose from. Well it wasn't this one defending Jussie Smollett. Nor was it this one threatening white women for the crime of Whiteness or something.

Nope, it was for this one, showing that even the Washington Post has had enough of the vile race-baiting and outright lies.

Now I am being silenced by the Washington Post for -- *checks notes*



Lamenting America's acceptance of apathy towards political violence and gun deaths-- especially when the violence is encouraged and carried out by white men. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 15, 2025

Well, that's her heroic self-portrait version anyway. Let's look at the tape.

You won’t be surprised to learn that below was a completely made up quote that she attributed to Charlie. He simply never said it. There has never been a racist I’ve been happier about getting fired than this one right here. Good riddance. https://t.co/r0zCqMCb9g pic.twitter.com/b6sLsFhOT3 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 15, 2025

Oh.

Even in her article, Karen cannot admit that the thing that got her fired was attributing a racist made-up statement to Charlie Kirk https://t.co/QX8yggfvnG — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 15, 2025

It's all about her victimhood asablackwoman and nothing more, ever.

Your hatred may have a new home, but the ultimate problem is your hatred and lies, not where it's published. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2025

If you check the Intersectional Handbook, it's only hatred and lies if it comes from white people, otherwise, it's "liberation from patriarchal social constructs".

Can you ever write any sentence that dies not contain a race reference? Such an obsession about an immutable trait. Maybe you need to look that word up. — Betar guy (@andrewp00478399) September 15, 2025

Yes, she's a one trick pony, which we're being informed, is a colloquialism rooted in racism.

Although the picture screams "nevertheless she persisted" energy, Chris Rufo noticed something.

Potential employers, take note: Tiki Torch Karen will take glamor shots of herself lighting your newspaper on fire if you don’t continue to employ her. A narcissistic, hateful person. Not worth hiring, even as part of your DEI program. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 15, 2025

"Tiki Torch Karen." Yeah, we're laughing.

Breaking: Toilet Flushes Turd https://t.co/k1N36dGcCV — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 15, 2025

Speaking of laughing. To quote Monty Python, "there was much rejoicing."

Self importance level from Hamas Karen: off the charts https://t.co/LBQ7QLsdBO — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 15, 2025

You made up a quote to dehumanize a man who was just murdered



I'm so happy you were fired!



And I hope you never find gainful employment again!



Stop dehumanizing conservatives



Our society can't tolerate people who celebrate the murder of innocent people anymore. https://t.co/nDltUIFJ78 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 15, 2025

You used a false quote to justify political violence, you hack — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 15, 2025

This deserves repeating over and over again.

Just consider yourself freed from the colonizer paradigm of gainful employment.



I’m sure you will feel better. https://t.co/wM1zCWOvWX — Itshortking2 (@ITshortking2) September 15, 2025

Perfection.

Just consider your column decolonized and you’ll feel better — Magills (@magills_) September 15, 2025

Perfection, part deux.

She didn't take the buyout when she had the chance... https://t.co/Y4Xpa7G1Mg pic.twitter.com/ZffvUbm0LT — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) September 15, 2025

Ok @wapo: Firing Karen Attiah for perfectly respectable commentary is uncalled for. I guess you need to bow deeper to Trump. Can you hear your knees cracking? https://t.co/Msl6glN1UB — Frances Dinkelspiel (@Frannydink) September 15, 2025

Apparently there is a Karen Mutual Protection Society who seem to not be bothered by lies and hate when it eminates from 'their side'.

Is this more egregious or less egregious than having someone fired for giving $25 to Kyle rittenhouse's legal defense fund? https://t.co/yYzO66UVjY — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 15, 2025

Interesting question. One we're sure WaPo writers would answer in such a manner as to have it both ways.

