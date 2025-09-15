Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...
Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with...
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for...
President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assass...
BREAKING: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat -...
Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...
CNN Panelist Says Trump's Medal and Flag Honors for Charlie Kirk Weren't Done...
Restaurant Restoration: Cracker Barrel's New Online Ad Shows Dismantling of Unpopular Woke...
Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing...
Ex BIDEN Adviser Neera Tanden Says It Would Be Nice to Have a...

Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on September 15, 2025
Le Frog, inc.

Ah, the Washington Post. Once it was a newspaper, then in the era of Jen Rubin, Dana Millbank, 'fact checker' Glenn Kessler and assorted left-wing luminaries, it transformed into the paper of The Resistance. One of the most truth-challenged and vociferous writers is, or rather was, Karen Attiah. Never one to let facts or reason get in the way of her scorching hot takes, Attiah got herself fired. 

Advertisement

"Which hateful take got her fired," you ask, knowing there are so many to choose from. Well it wasn't this one defending Jussie Smollett. Nor was it this one threatening white women for the crime of Whiteness or something.

Nope, it was for this one, showing that even the Washington Post has had enough of the vile race-baiting and outright lies.

Well, that's her heroic self-portrait version anyway. Let's look at the tape.

Oh.

Recommended

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's all about her victimhood asablackwoman and nothing more, ever.

If you check the Intersectional Handbook, it's only hatred and lies if it comes from white people, otherwise, it's "liberation from patriarchal social constructs".

Yes, she's a one trick pony, which we're being informed, is a colloquialism rooted in racism.

Although the picture screams "nevertheless she persisted" energy, Chris Rufo noticed something.

"Tiki Torch Karen." Yeah, we're laughing.

Advertisement

Speaking of laughing. To quote Monty Python, "there was much rejoicing."

This deserves repeating over and over again.

Perfection.

Perfection, part deux.

Advertisement

Apparently there is a Karen Mutual Protection Society who seem to not be bothered by lies and hate when it eminates from 'their side'.

Interesting question. One we're sure WaPo writers would answer in such a manner as to have it both ways.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony Tomorrow
Doug P.
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for Lefties Calling for 'Unity'
Doug P.
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Grateful Calvin
Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing Kirk's Assassin Has a Trans BF
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement