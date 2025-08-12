Jimmy Fallon Enjoys Record Viewership With Greg Gutfeld Appearance

If you have a pulse and spend somewhere between a little bit and an obsessive amount of time on Twitter, you know that Greg Gutfeld was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'. It was fun, high energy and a big effing deal. Late night has been shaken up recently with the cancelation of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the fear that somehow the Trump Reich is behind it. Or, it's possible that the era of nagging and finger wagging left-wing 'entertainment' is drawing to a close.

Many, many eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Gutfeld would appear on 'The Tonight Show'. The audience that night seemed very enthusiastic as did the conservative Internet. Of course there was much hand-wringing from all the expected corners.

Now comes the unsurprising news that it was a huge ratings boon for Fallon.

Fox News' Gutfeld delivers massive ratings boost to Fallon's ‘Tonight Show’ with cross-network appearance



It drew 1.7M viewers, marking Fallon's highest-rated show of 2025 and giving the program a 57% increase compared to its 1.1M year-to-date average.https://t.co/BoHAcD0sAS — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 12, 2025

A 57% increase!

Turns out when you do a comedy show that doesn’t actively hate conservatives it does numbers who coulda guessed https://t.co/sRKljlOcv1 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 12, 2025

Whoa! Huge if true!

Seems like there is a lesson here for TV execs somewhere... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 12, 2025

We guarantee it will be the wrong lesson.

Your typical TV exec., right now.

Short people giving a boost to others.....nice — Tilt1 (@tilt1rumble) August 12, 2025

Here is a possible explanation.

While not perfect, @jimmyfallon is much closer to the Carson model of "just be funny and entertaining" late night show — Say Hey Brian (@sayheybrian) August 12, 2025

Honestly, this writer never understood the Fallon hate. He never positioned himself as some liberal crusader like Kimmel, Colbert, Meyers and every Daily Show spin-off.

Why give these monsters a life line? — Interweb_Rando (@InterwebRando) August 12, 2025

Well, maybe because they're not monsters? Maybe snotgurglers? But don't even snotgurglers need love too?

Dana Carvey doing Johnny Carson voice: 'I did not know that!'

Hmmm.. really makes you think.



Maybe Fallon’s network should have a conservative comedian host. 💡 — America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) August 12, 2025

LOL! Yeah, that's not going to happen and probably shouldn't happen either. While Gutfeld's show is political, that kind of us-vs-them humor rarely works. We worked a long day, had dinner and now we'd just like some entertainment.

