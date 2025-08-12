Jimmy Fallon Enjoys Record Viewership With Greg Gutfeld Appearance

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

If you have a pulse and spend somewhere between a little bit and an obsessive amount of time on Twitter, you know that Greg Gutfeld was a guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'. It was fun, high energy and a big effing deal. Late night has been shaken up recently with the cancelation of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the fear that somehow the Trump Reich is behind it. Or, it's possible that the era of nagging and finger wagging left-wing 'entertainment' is drawing to a close.

Many, many eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Gutfeld would appear on 'The Tonight Show'. The audience that night seemed very enthusiastic as did the conservative Internet. Of course there was much hand-wringing from all the expected corners.

Now comes the unsurprising news that it was a huge ratings boon for Fallon.

A 57% increase!

Whoa! Huge if true!

We guarantee it will be the wrong lesson.

Your typical TV exec., right now.

Here is a possible explanation.

Honestly, this writer never understood the Fallon hate. He never positioned himself as some liberal crusader like Kimmel, Colbert, Meyers and every Daily Show spin-off.

Well, maybe because they're not monsters? Maybe snotgurglers? But don't even snotgurglers need love too?

Dana Carvey doing Johnny Carson voice: 'I did not know that!'

LOL! Yeah, that's not going to happen and probably shouldn't happen either. While Gutfeld's show is political, that kind of us-vs-them humor rarely works. We worked a long day, had dinner and now we'd just like some entertainment. 

