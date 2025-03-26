Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist
That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on March 26, 2025
Wikimedia Commons

It's that time of year again: Republicans and public broadcasting bigwigs put on a show for us. Senators berate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for its far-left agenda and CPB lies about it. Then they cut the checks and it's back to business as usual. Doug and Warren previously covered the circus thoroughly.

Let's focus on something that the CPB trots out every time this comes up.

The problem with so many soundbites is that not only are they tired but, now they're not even true anymore. For example, who is the true party of the rich? Despite the shouting at the top of their lungs, the Democrats represent so-called elite constituents. They have taken on their luxury causes like gender ideology and open-borders which is of little interest to most middle and working-class people.

So it is with the claim that "rural Americans rely on public broadcasting". The claim may have been true in 1965, which justified its founding by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967.

But since then cable, satellite and now the ubiquitous Internet have all made NPR and PBS obsolete. And with its hyper-left focus, we're left to ask ourselves how many people in Wheeling, West Virginia care about what they care about - such as the plight of Hungarian trans interpretive dancers in Budapest.

Well said.

People have suggestions. We cannot, sadly, include may due to strong language involving bulls and fertilizer. 

Yep.

Of course, one cliche deserves another. Next up comes the "it's mostly funded by viewers", which leads to the response, "well, then, they won't miss the federal funding".

Let's hear from actual rural people.

Are there more rural names that Wade and Jed? We're sold!

Less rural-sounding Doug eliminates all doubt about his country-creds with this artful post.

Seems like a good place to leave this since it really sums the whole thing up nicely.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

