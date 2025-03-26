That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again

It's that time of year again: Republicans and public broadcasting bigwigs put on a show for us. Senators berate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for its far-left agenda and CPB lies about it. Then they cut the checks and it's back to business as usual. Doug and Warren previously covered the circus thoroughly.

REPORTER: Would you be interested in defunding and taking away taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS?@POTUS: "I would love to do that. I think it's very unfair, it's been very biased — the whole group... the kind of money that's being wasted, and it's a very biased view." pic.twitter.com/hegd05Zxr8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

Let's focus on something that the CPB trots out every time this comes up.

"Millions of Americans, particularly in rural areas, rely on public broadcasting as a source of fact-based reporting"



Complete nonsense. Everyone can get news. People choose *not* to. Like George Will said, federal funding for NPR and PBS is a regressive wealth transfer. https://t.co/htFkcJlZmn — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 26, 2025

The problem with so many soundbites is that not only are they tired but, now they're not even true anymore. For example, who is the true party of the rich? Despite the shouting at the top of their lungs, the Democrats represent so-called elite constituents. They have taken on their luxury causes like gender ideology and open-borders which is of little interest to most middle and working-class people.

So it is with the claim that "rural Americans rely on public broadcasting". The claim may have been true in 1965, which justified its founding by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967.

But since then cable, satellite and now the ubiquitous Internet have all made NPR and PBS obsolete. And with its hyper-left focus, we're left to ask ourselves how many people in Wheeling, West Virginia care about what they care about - such as the plight of Hungarian trans interpretive dancers in Budapest.

You have no idea of your rural audience. It is not an attack on Journalism. Also, Journalism is not a religion, or a protected job class. Do better. @PBS and NPR is NOT the institutions they were in the 70's and early 80's when I listened to them. They have eroded. — Rippinghawk (@Rippinghawk) March 26, 2025

Well said.

People have suggestions. We cannot, sadly, include may due to strong language involving bulls and fertilizer.

Let the people who believe so strongly in PBS and NPR fund them via subscriptions. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 26, 2025

Actually, if people want left-slanted crap for news, it's widely available everywhere. — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) March 26, 2025

NPR alienated normal people by exclusively airing far left content since 2020. If you bring back neutral coverage of politics, history, science, and art this wouldn’t happen. How many special features about reparations do I want to hear (and pay for)? — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) March 26, 2025

If it's government-funded it's not journalism. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 26, 2025

Yep.

Of course, one cliche deserves another. Next up comes the "it's mostly funded by viewers", which leads to the response, "well, then, they won't miss the federal funding".

Don’t PBS and NPR just whine and say “most of our money ACKSHUALLY comes from the private sector!”?



Then what’s the big deal? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2025

Let's hear from actual rural people.

I'm a rural guy. Nobody cares about PBS. Quit lying. — wade pearson (@wadepearson) March 26, 2025

Nobody in rural America cares about NPR or PBS. — Tennessee.Jed (@TennesseeJed20) March 26, 2025

Are there more rural names that Wade and Jed? We're sold!

Us rural hicks have smartphones and internet access and cable TV. PBS and NPR don't mean anything to us.



(I think my almost 80 year old mom listens to "all things considerd.") — doug1973 (@DougWhiddo69434) March 26, 2025

Less rural-sounding Doug eliminates all doubt about his country-creds with this artful post.

Trust me they don't.



NPR, if anything, is profoundly ignorant and contemptuous of rural culture, rural people, and rural concerns.



As a group (and farmers specifically) tend to ignore the far left moralizing and lecturing that NPR provides



They also all have smart phones, so — Matthew Whitticar (@mattnw42) March 26, 2025

Seems like a good place to leave this since it really sums the whole thing up nicely.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

