New York Times Economy Reporter Pooh Poohs Massive Fraud and DOGE's Work

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File

There's a new variation on the left's favorite "it's not happening and it's a good thing that it is happening" rhetorical tool. This new and exciting one rose quickly as President Trump's DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) started finding billions, yes billions, in waste, fraud and corruption.

Behold the, "gosh why are we making a fuss about a few billion and besides we would have fixed it anyway" ridiculousness. 

Elected Democrats are throwing everything at the wall to fight the Trump Administration's effort to reduce waste and graft as if their livelihood depended on it. We know that fear-mongering and bald face lying comes as easily as breathing for politicians, especially those who have something to lose, but to see the once reputable New York Times running interference for them is a bit sad. Yeah, we know it's the New York Times. Lydia DePillis, the Times' economy report is sure that Americans would would welcome action to reduce fraud, but gosh, it's such a tiny amount, why bother?

They were totally just about to do that until Elon Musk and those meddling kids ruined everything. Part of DOGE involves housecleaning and that is probably the bitterest pill for the corruptocrats to swallow.

The Times used to be reading intended for sophisticated left-leaning readers. Since then, they've become a leftist mouthpiece for whoever will listen, so maybe Outlaw Voter is onto something.

Yes, this! If you find out your household is spending more than it's taking in, you cut things. Sure, your Netflix bill is .05% of your monthly budget, but if you choose to keep it because it's such a tiny amount, your significant other needs to lovingly smack some sense into you. No, cutting Netflix won't solve your financial woes, but you have to start somewhere and then you keep looking. If you're not willing to even cut your Netflix, you're probably not serious about getting your affairs in order.

Apparently, she didn't.

Good point.

There's the rub. They weren't supposed to do anything about it.

Why yes, that's exactly what this intrepid New York Times reporter is implying. That, and that it's no big deal.

