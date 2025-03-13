Fools on Parade: Swiss Marchers Let TDS Go to Their Heads in One-Finger Salute to President Trump (WATCH)

Famously neutral Switzerland is taking a stand against President Donald Trump. A recent parade had participants giving our president a one-finger salute of sorts. They’ve let their Trump Derangement Syndrome go to their heads.

Trump managed to piss off Switzerland.



The ENTIRE GLOBE hates him. pic.twitter.com/eodkNFSqng — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) March 13, 2025

Oh, NO! Please, not the middle finger! PLEASE!!!! — Corey H (@CoreyTkl) March 13, 2025

Looks like we know where some of the USAID money went to 😁 — WarChild (@Warghazm) March 13, 2025

Yeah they look totally sane. — Petrice Makinlaw (@Patrick16588632) March 13, 2025

Imagine the time and money it took to make those ridiculous 'hand' hats and costumes.

These Swiss marchers are some cosplaying kooks but some posters say all Europeans aren’t as insane or hateful towards America and Trump.

European globalists hate us, their subjects - normal people - don't. Anybody who has lived and traveled there knows this from experience. — Bogie (@bogie_usa) March 13, 2025

100% correct ! I spent 15+ years in europe. — Bullseyebill (@BLR777CA) March 13, 2025

Of course, does it truly matter how other countries feel about our president? They certainly don’t care how we feel about their leaders and the decisions they make.

This poster knows whose opinions matter.

Except America, which is all that matters. pic.twitter.com/7pwEk9ep7i — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) March 13, 2025

Funny enough, nobody has to care what Toblerone manufacturers think. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) March 13, 2025

Who cares what Switzerland thinks? — Johnny (@imjnyb) March 13, 2025

No one we know. Can't imagine anyone saying, 'Hey, let's run this idea by the Swiss first.'

This poster says there’s a company helping people all over the world who suffer from TDS. We wish this was real. (WATCH)

The leftists worldwide suffer from TDS. It is not just limited to America or Switzerland.



The rational, intelligent, and those who are building the world, look at these fools and feel sad for them. pic.twitter.com/q8PTIYL8N2 — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) March 13, 2025

Wow. Trump lives in the brains of all living human beings, RENT FREE! — John Young (@RawToastUSA) March 13, 2025

Cry more. 46 months left — DebolsFoozeball (@Fooseball67) March 13, 2025

Seriously, you have to be suffering the maximum level of TDS to put a middle-finger hat on your head and organize an anti-Trump-themed parade march. These paraders need to grab some Swiss Miss hot cocoa (made proudly in America) and rethink their lives.