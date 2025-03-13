VIP
Fools on Parade: Swiss Marchers Let TDS Go to Their Heads in One-Finger Salute to President Trump (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on March 13, 2025
imgflip

Famously neutral Switzerland is taking a stand against President Donald Trump. A recent parade had participants giving our president a one-finger salute of sorts. They’ve let their Trump Derangement Syndrome go to their heads.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Imagine the time and money it took to make those ridiculous 'hand' hats and costumes.

These Swiss marchers are some cosplaying kooks but some posters say all Europeans aren’t as insane or hateful towards America and Trump.

Of course, does it truly matter how other countries feel about our president? They certainly don’t care how we feel about their leaders and the decisions they make.

This poster knows whose opinions matter.

No one we know. Can't imagine anyone saying, 'Hey, let's run this idea by the Swiss first.'

This poster says there’s a company helping people all over the world who suffer from TDS. We wish this was real. (WATCH)

Seriously, you have to be suffering the maximum level of TDS to put a middle-finger hat on your head and organize an anti-Trump-themed parade march. These paraders need to grab some Swiss Miss hot cocoa (made proudly in America) and rethink their lives.

