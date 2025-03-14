Chuck Schumer Caves on CR Sending AOC into a Rage, but is She Ready to Steal His Senate Seat?

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 AM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is angry at fellow New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer. She’s fuming he caved over the Continuing Resolution and pledged to vote in favor of it to avoid a government shutdown. But, when asked if she planned to challenge him for his Senate seat she refused to answer.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Schumer took the only viable option he had.

Meanwhile, AOC isn’t just mad a Schumer. She’s raging at all the Senate Democrats, too. She says they handed President Donald Trump and Elon Musk a blank check. (WATCH)

It looks like AOC doesn’t know her place.

One commenter says AOC’s appeal is not as great as she thinks. She’s more likely to drive away future voters from the Dem Party than she is to bring them in.

Schumer is approaching his mid-70s and will be up for reelection in 2028. Will AOC make her move?

AOC went after Amazon so she’s no stranger to bucking conventional wisdom. Schumer could very well be facing a determined AOC in 2028. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s savor her anger at not getting her way.

