Chuck Schumer Caves on CR Sending AOC into a Rage, but is She Ready to Steal His Senate Seat?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is angry at fellow New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer. She’s fuming he caved over the Continuing Resolution and pledged to vote in favor of it to avoid a government shutdown. But, when asked if she planned to challenge him for his Senate seat she refused to answer.

🚨AOC is big mad at Chuck Schumer over caving on the CR — asked if she will ever try to challenge Schumer.



She dodges the question.pic.twitter.com/jLWnEjedeb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

While Chuck is a verified crook that hates our country he is at least smart enough to know that Trump has him painted into a corner...AOC is too stupid to realize it. 🤷‍♂️ — DanDawgAZ 🇺🇲 (@DanDawg84) March 14, 2025

Schumer took the only viable option he had.

Meanwhile, AOC isn’t just mad a Schumer. She’s raging at all the Senate Democrats, too. She says they handed President Donald Trump and Elon Musk a blank check. (WATCH)

Republicans’ partisan spending bill turns the federal government into a slush fund for Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



It’s unthinkable that any Senate Democrat would hand them a blank check by voting for cloture. pic.twitter.com/bAfJabwfkN — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 14, 2025

Why doesn't she call the Senate democrats "bastards" like Schumer called the Republicans? — #USA (@69Rsi) March 14, 2025

AOC having a meltdown because Dems aren’t simping hard enough for her socialist fantasies.



Somebody get her a safe space and a coloring book 🤣 — KingAlex 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@0xKingAlex) March 14, 2025

She overestimates her power and influence. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 14, 2025

It looks like AOC doesn’t know her place.

One commenter says AOC’s appeal is not as great as she thinks. She’s more likely to drive away future voters from the Dem Party than she is to bring them in.

What’s great about her is she is most likely the “young and upcoming” face of the Democratic Party.



Even my liberal friends can’t stand “the squad”.



IMO this just means more votes for conservatives in the future. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 14, 2025

Exactly. Give these voter-repellent voices as much exposure as possible — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Schumer is approaching his mid-70s and will be up for reelection in 2028. Will AOC make her move?

She'll wait in the wings and run for Senate when/if Chuck retires/expires.



I don't think she ever tries to primary Chuck. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 14, 2025

He’s up in 2028. I wouldn’t rule it out. Wild stuff can happen between now and then. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

She could be dangerous .. still can hardly believe she, almost single handedly, got Amazon thrown out of NYC .. and survived. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) March 14, 2025

She could very well beat him. What a knock down drag out that would be 🍿 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

AOC went after Amazon so she’s no stranger to bucking conventional wisdom. Schumer could very well be facing a determined AOC in 2028. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s savor her anger at not getting her way.