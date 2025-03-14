Jasmine Crockett: Regretful Trump Voters Will Soon Be Starving and Dying from Lack of Healthcare

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has convinced herself that Trump supporters are being weighed down by voter's remorse. Ah, the lies Democrats tell themselves when they’re not getting their way. Anyway, she thinks 'regretful' Trump voters will soon be starving and dying in the streets for lack of healthcare. No, really!

Here she is. (WATCH)

🚨Jasmine Crockett: A lot of Trump voters regret their decision because they won’t be able to get healthcare or eat —



— and those that don’t regret their vote are a in a “cult."



Keep sending her out there, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/FCNBpoOe61 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2025

Once again, people voted her in.

My disdain is for those voters. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) March 14, 2025

Her district is D+27 or something like that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Crockett is going nowhere. That seat’s hers until she no longer wants it.

Despite Crockett's claims, we haven’t seen anyone lament voting for Trump. Posters haven’t either.

Literally no one who actually voted for Trump regrets it.



Our “cult” won the Democrat coveted “popular vote” to elect Trump.



The real cult is this violent, TDS afflicted segment of the population that wouldn’t know truth if it was staring them in the face. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 13, 2025

You’re trying to argue logic, facts and reason — Crockett can’t comprehend such things. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

If there were huge numbers of Trump voters regretting their votes and putting pressure on their Republican reps in Congress, Democrats wouldn’t be attacking Tesla dealerships and torching Cybertrucks. Instead, what we have is Democrats not getting their way and lashing out with violence and lies like they always do.

But, keep talking Crockett. Commenters appreciate you.

She’s quickly turning into one of the GOP’s greatest assets 😂 — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) March 14, 2025

The New Face of the Democrat Party — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Hilarious that there is a vacuum of leadership and

a) This thicko is attempting to fill it

b) nobody in the party can or will tell her no — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) March 14, 2025

If they try to tell her no, she'll accuse them of being racist and that's the last thing any Democrat wants. — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) March 14, 2025

She’s the gift that keeps on giving. — Susan Wilson (@susanwilsonc70) March 14, 2025

Yep, the rudderless, flailing Democrat Party is not going to get Crockett under control. Seriously, they’re so out of touch they probably think she’s doing a great job representing the party. Well, she’s representing the party, just not in a positive light. She's repellent.