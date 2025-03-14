WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Stop Being Mean to Trudeau! NC Town Hall ‘Republican’ Mad at Trump Over...
Judd Legum Cites 'Experts' to Challenge DOGE Savings
VIP
Black Supremacist Claims That Black Invented Everything
Smug New Yorker Cartoon Compares Trump DOGE Efforts to Neanderthals
Fools on Parade: Swiss Marchers Let TDS Go to Their Heads in One-Finger...
Lawrence O'Donnell Taking a Week Off Because He's Exhausted Covering Trump
Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in...
Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'
Rep. Seth Moulton Weighs Attacks on Teslas against January 6 Attempt to 'Kill...
Chuck Schumer Has a Glorious Meltdown for MSNBC's Chris Hayes After Caving on...
Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye'...
VIP
Tim Walz Is Hitting the Road to Put Politics in His Rear-View Mirror
Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s...

Jasmine Crockett: Regretful Trump Voters Will Soon Be Starving and Dying from Lack of Healthcare

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has convinced herself that Trump supporters are being weighed down by voter's remorse. Ah, the lies Democrats tell themselves when they’re not getting their way. Anyway, she thinks 'regretful' Trump voters will soon be starving and dying in the streets for lack of healthcare. No, really!

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

Crockett is going nowhere. That seat’s hers until she no longer wants it.

Despite Crockett's claims, we haven’t seen anyone lament voting for Trump. Posters haven’t either.

If there were huge numbers of Trump voters regretting their votes and putting pressure on their Republican reps in Congress, Democrats wouldn’t be attacking Tesla dealerships and torching Cybertrucks. Instead, what we have is Democrats not getting their way and lashing out with violence and lies like they always do.

Recommended

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Advertisement

But, keep talking Crockett. Commenters appreciate you.

Yep, the rudderless, flailing Democrat Party is not going to get Crockett under control. Seriously, they’re so out of touch they probably think she’s doing a great job representing the party. Well, she’s representing the party, just not in a positive light. She's repellent.

Tags: BILLIONAIRES CULT DONALD TRUMP HEALTH CARE HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
Stop Being Mean to Trudeau! NC Town Hall ‘Republican’ Mad at Trump Over How He Treats Canadians
Warren Squire
Judd Legum Cites 'Experts' to Challenge DOGE Savings
Gordon K
Fools on Parade: Swiss Marchers Let TDS Go to Their Heads in One-Finger Salute to President Trump (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Smug New Yorker Cartoon Compares Trump DOGE Efforts to Neanderthals
Gordon K
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda Warren Squire
Advertisement