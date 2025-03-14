WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a message for activist judges trying to usurp the powers of the Executive Branch - run for president! This outburst comes as yet another federal judge thinks they’re the one running the country and was elected by the people.

Here’s more. (READ)

'THEY CAN TRY AND RUN FOR PRESIDENT THEMSELVES!': White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just EXCORIATED the judge who today ordered the Trump admin re-hire thousands of federal employees. Needless to say, they are appealing. "A single judge is attempting to unconstitutionally seize the power of hiring and firing from the Executive Branch." "The President has the authority to exercise the power of the entire executive branch – singular district court judges cannot abuse the power of the entire judiciary to thwart the President’s agenda." "If a federal district court judge would like executive powers, they can try and run for President themselves. The Trump Administration will immediately fight back against this absurd and unconstitutional order."

Many commenters are exhausted by Democrats judge-shopping to obstruct President Donald Trump’s agenda. They have a simple solution to these judge’s orders - ignore them.

Posters say it feels like we don’t have a president since Trump’s being hindered at every turn from exercising the will of the voters.

That sounds like a good idea since besides embarrassment there are no real repercussions from their silly, unconstitutional rulings. It looks like Democrats are going to keep using judges since they can’t win elections.