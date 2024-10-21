SNL 'Comedian' Has an Interesting Take as to Why Gaza Lacks Human Rights...
Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:50 PM on October 21, 2024
Grok AI

By now, you've definitely heard about Donald Trump's campaign event / epic troll by "working" at McDonalds. It's likely in direct response to Kamala Harris' repeated claim that she worked at a McDonalds as a girl. It seems there is more to growing up as a middle class kid than admiring your neighbors' lawns.

Anyway, back to the two all-beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese fallout. First came our very serious media who say nothing about every other "staged" event but now is super-size-outraged about about Trump's appearance.

Calling John Harwood a "journalist" is a stretch, but let's go with it for the sake of argument.

Then came the memes. The glorious memes. Buckle up, this is going to be a huge post.

Even JD Vance's office is getting in on the fun.

Some may call this "iconic"!

You know, The Donald may have actually said that.

The Burger King is not sending his best.

One for you poetic types.

Ben gets the vibe down perfectly.

Also pretty spot on.

"Hi, this is Nancy Pelosi calling. Can you get Vindman, Cheney and that crybaby guy on the line. We're getting the band back together!"

And with that, the swing states have swung into the red.

Let's finish with this amazing "deepfake".

Honestly, Twitter, you are in great form. Never change.

***

