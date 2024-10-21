Trump McMemes, Super Sized Fun

By now, you've definitely heard about Donald Trump's campaign event / epic troll by "working" at McDonalds. It's likely in direct response to Kamala Harris' repeated claim that she worked at a McDonalds as a girl. It seems there is more to growing up as a middle class kid than admiring your neighbors' lawns.

Anyway, back to the two all-beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese fallout. First came our very serious media who say nothing about every other "staged" event but now is super-size-outraged about about Trump's appearance.

Calling John Harwood a "journalist" is a stretch, but let's go with it for the sake of argument.

Then came the memes. The glorious memes. Buckle up, this is going to be a huge post.

PRESIDENT TRUMP McDONALDS MEME DUMP!

Post your favorites! pic.twitter.com/L7jDOV5zRP — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 21, 2024

Even JD Vance's office is getting in on the fun.

This image, captured at the end of Trumps shift at McDonald’s, is amazing. Look at how happy everyone is and one satisfied customer is giving him a bear hug. This is an iconic image. pic.twitter.com/cZh9ka131b — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 21, 2024

Some may call this "iconic"!

You know, The Donald may have actually said that.

The Burger King is not sending his best.

One for you poetic types.

"And that's how I stopped crime. The Hamburgler. Bad, rough guy. Died like a dog." pic.twitter.com/BTWgI27CXY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2024

Ben gets the vibe down perfectly.

“Ronald McDonald was all man. You know what they say about shoe size. And Ronald’s shoes? Yuge. The biggest. He’d shower with the other mascots and they’d say ‘oh my God, that’s unbelievable’.” pic.twitter.com/AjN6AZFLFd — Magills (@magills_) October 20, 2024

Also pretty spot on.

pic.twitter.com/UqRcKxSYIp — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 21, 2024

"Hi, this is Nancy Pelosi calling. Can you get Vindman, Cheney and that crybaby guy on the line. We're getting the band back together!"

The days of being disappointed because of broken McDonald's ice cream machines are over. pic.twitter.com/jU4wxWOVHP — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 20, 2024

And with that, the swing states have swung into the red.

Let's finish with this amazing "deepfake".

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris order fast food from Donald Trump at McDonald’s 🍟🍔🌭 pic.twitter.com/5PX35orXnB — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓢𝖕𝖔𝖔𝐤𝖚𝖑𝖎 👁️ ω 👁️ (@Vox_Oculi) October 21, 2024

Honestly, Twitter, you are in great form. Never change.

***

