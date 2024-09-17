What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes

Today has been a great day for Israel and memes thanks to a clever anti-terrorist operation that caused pagers to blow up injuring and killing the Hezbollah operatives who carried them.

So far not much is known about the who, what, how and why, but here is an excellent, but unconfirmed summary.

Here’s what happened in Lebanon:



1. Mossad intercepted a purchase order from Hezbollah for several pagers. Pagers allow them to communicate without being tracked.



2. Mossad went to the factory and added a heat sensitive explosive to the pagers. When the pagers turned on, the… — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 17, 2024

The rest of the Tweet.

When the pagers turned on, the batteries heated and activated the explosive.



3. The pagers got distributed to terrorists who had their balls exploded. It was funny. Yes, some big holes and a couple standbyers may have gotten burned. But this wasnt intended to kill anyone.



4. This was an intelligence operation. Everyone who got exploded (~1200) will seek medical help. Mossad will then collect their names and data and create a massive Hezbollah terrorist network map.



This was smart and cool and targeted the bad guys. Sometimes Israel can go a bit too far.



This wasn’t it. It was targeted, smart and hilarious.



They named it “Below the Belt” operation. I’m ok with it. No civilians were caught in any serious crossfire here. I’m not a blind defender of Israel But I’m not gonna cry to see Islamic terrorists who hate the West and would kill me in a heartbeat having their balls exploded right beneath them.



Once again, All things accounted for, The overall result was smart and great.

Continuing.

10 dead. All those who died were terrorists. Hezbollah is big mad about the loss of these “martyrs”.



Incredibly targeted war effort. pic.twitter.com/7ValZqYBxD — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 17, 2024





Hezbollah tried to claim “children” were killed. This is untrue. The dead are above. — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 17, 2024

It was a good operation - unless you are Hezbollah, an Ivy League professor or one of their brainwashed intersectional communist students.

There was much appreciation.

You nailed it — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 17, 2024

When Ron Coleman approves, you can take it to the bank.

Ok, I think we have an official name for the Mossad op.



Below the Belt https://t.co/FUtHnQYkm6 — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) September 17, 2024

We prefer "Operation Seventy-two Amused Virgins".

Again, this information isn't authoritative, just well researched and smart.

“How did you get this info are you an agent of Mossad?”



Once again, I’m sadly not paid by anyone. I’m not even jewish.



I just read up a bit on the subject from different sources.



If you do the same you’ll reach the same conclusion.



Many places and occasions to be crazy with.… — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 17, 2024

Stay tuned as this is a developing story.

***

