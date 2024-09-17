Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump...
The Last Sane Democrat: John Fetterman Supports Israel's Targeting of 'Existential Threat'...
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric
Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump...
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!

What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:45 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Sarah Mercier/Newseum/FBI Tour

Today has been a great day for Israel and memes thanks to a clever anti-terrorist operation that caused pagers to blow up injuring and killing the Hezbollah operatives who carried them.

Advertisement

So far not much is known about the who, what, how and why, but here is an excellent, but unconfirmed summary.

The rest of the Tweet.

When the pagers turned on, the batteries heated and activated the explosive.

3. The pagers got distributed to terrorists who had their balls exploded. It was funny. Yes, some big holes and a couple standbyers may have gotten burned. But this wasnt intended to kill anyone. 

4. This was an intelligence operation. Everyone who got exploded (~1200) will seek medical help. Mossad will then collect their names and data and create a massive Hezbollah terrorist network map. 

This was smart and cool and targeted the bad guys. Sometimes Israel can go a bit too far. 

This wasn’t it. It was targeted, smart and hilarious. 

They named it “Below the Belt” operation. I’m ok with it. No civilians were caught in any serious crossfire here. I’m not a blind defender of Israel But I’m not gonna cry to see Islamic terrorists who hate the West and would kill me in a heartbeat having their balls exploded right beneath them. 

Once again, All things accounted for, The overall result was smart and great.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Continuing.


It was a good operation - unless you are Hezbollah, an Ivy League professor or one of their brainwashed intersectional communist students.

There was much appreciation.

When Ron Coleman approves, you can take it to the bank.

We prefer "Operation Seventy-two Amused Virgins".

Again, this information isn't authoritative, just well researched and smart.

Advertisement

Stay tuned as this is a developing story.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'
Brett T.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced Technological Surveillance
Amy Curtis
CNN: Elie Mystal Says Dems Will Tamp Down Their Rhetoric the Moment Trump Does
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement