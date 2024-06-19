'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself

Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on June 19, 2024
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

You've already read how the Just Stop Oil cultists defaced Stonehenge ahead of the Summer Solstice because if they don't, we'll all die from Climate Crisis.

And you've probably also seen how these increasingly stupid stunts are bringing the left and right together in their loathing of the brainwashed child activists.

Well, meet, Naimh, an Oxford student who gave his testimony as to why he had to do it. For context, you can read "Oxford" as "Harvard for people with bad teeth".

Yes. At this point in history, parodies are parodies of parodies.

You could be forgiven for thinking the wee lad is part of Just Stop Ollie - Ollie being the Football Hooligan who beat him up.

So who is Naimh? There's some speculation.

We have an AI fever dream.

A Hogwarts drop-out.

A they/them with a pretentious, gender meaningless name.

An affirmation-starved youngster.

Regardless, he isn't getting the love he needs.

We mean, if you lose the rock-is-sacred-to-Indigenous-and-Global-South-peoples flakes, we'll, you might as well pack it up and go home. Yes, this is a real person, we looked her up because we just had to know if we were being punked.

Sad!

Mockery is the International Language of Common Sense.

Honestly, it's hard to not feel a little bad at the children who are scared by tales of impending doom by charlatans and cult leaders. Naimh may have thrown his future away in this stupid act of "resistance" if he ends up facing the deserved consequences of his actions.

This may have been the final straw for a lot of Brits. Now if only the French cared the same for the priceless works at the Louvre.

***

