'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself

You've already read how the Just Stop Oil cultists defaced Stonehenge ahead of the Summer Solstice because if they don't, we'll all die from Climate Crisis.

And you've probably also seen how these increasingly stupid stunts are bringing the left and right together in their loathing of the brainwashed child activists.

Well, meet, Naimh, an Oxford student who gave his testimony as to why he had to do it. For context, you can read "Oxford" as "Harvard for people with bad teeth".

You look exactly how I would imagine you’d look.💁🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/U1soggSLN0 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) June 19, 2024

Yes. At this point in history, parodies are parodies of parodies.

🦺 Naimh, 21, a student at the University of Oxford, is one of the people arrested for taking action at Stonehenge today.



💬 “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from… pic.twitter.com/f0NeQlFalk — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

You could be forgiven for thinking the wee lad is part of Just Stop Ollie - Ollie being the Football Hooligan who beat him up.

So who is Naimh? There's some speculation.

AI prompt: please create a video the most ludicrous possible trust fund poetry major from a family of posh British twits https://t.co/bMEa7as8XD — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 19, 2024

We have an AI fever dream.

They is being held in Azkaban. https://t.co/ISIUOe8ja1 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2024

A Hogwarts drop-out.

I'm going to go out on a limb and speculate Naimh wasn't the birth name they/them were given #JustStopOil #Stonehenge https://t.co/lk4uFlUKVg — Mark's Tweets (@MarkRuddStaffs) June 19, 2024

A they/them with a pretentious, gender meaningless name.

Just Stop Seeking Attention From Daddy. https://t.co/ecVVvUkXTA — Brian Spilei (@BrianSpanner1) June 19, 2024

An affirmation-starved youngster.

Regardless, he isn't getting the love he needs.

For millions of Indigenous & Global South ppl across the world, rock is sacred. It is imbued with a spirit & resilience that trascends our own existence. Your word "inert" is offensive & speaks of a colonialist Western mindset that divorces our spirit from nature. https://t.co/mOYhAxEwQB — Dr Anjana Khatwa (@jurassicg1rl) June 19, 2024

We mean, if you lose the rock-is-sacred-to-Indigenous-and-Global-South-peoples flakes, we'll, you might as well pack it up and go home. Yes, this is a real person, we looked her up because we just had to know if we were being punked.

Naimh has been brainwashed by a death cult. https://t.co/2dbqjaAQQp — Joanna Williams (@jowilliams293) June 19, 2024

Sad!

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe issues apology after activist son is arrested for defacing stonehenge in Just stop oil protest.



Radcliffe commented: "I'm really sorry for his actions. I didn't even know the bas%&rd existed until today!" https://t.co/ADbBHL02Ag pic.twitter.com/GesPI1WIgI — Marwan Nawaz (@MarwanNawaz) June 19, 2024

Mockery is the International Language of Common Sense.

❌ Study physics to improve nuclear energy

❌ Study chemistry to develop green fuel

❌ Study engineering to refine energy efficiency

✔️ Throw paint at national heritage for clout and demand others do the work instead



Piss off child! https://t.co/VtmMikb97t — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) June 19, 2024

Honestly, it's hard to not feel a little bad at the children who are scared by tales of impending doom by charlatans and cult leaders. Naimh may have thrown his future away in this stupid act of "resistance" if he ends up facing the deserved consequences of his actions.

Enjoy your prison sentence, Naimh. It will give you time to reflect on how your "friends" at Just Stop Oil sent you in to vandalise a protected World Heritage site without telling you the consequences of your actions. — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) June 19, 2024

Because of your methods you’re turning what should be an admirable cause into something to be opposed.

You’re a nuisance, targeting things the public likes. Get better PR advice because people currently want you gone. — Leamas (@johnhobbit50) June 19, 2024

This may have been the final straw for a lot of Brits. Now if only the French cared the same for the priceless works at the Louvre.

