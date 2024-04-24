NPR Reporter: 'Ackshually, We're Pretty Great'

By now, you've probably heard about the NPR mini-scandal when a 25 year veteran and liberal reporter, Uri Berliner, became a whistleblower. Although we all knew it, we were shown just how trapped in their titanium covered, bomb-shelter thick ideological bubble they are. This was made even more apparent when we learned about the CEO, who apparently is the pure, distilled essence of every woke ideology you can pick up in a Grievance Studies department.

As if to prove just how impervious self-reflection they are, NPR reporter Brian Mann weighed in with this Tweet.

After all the kerfuffle about NPR, it's cool to just go to NPR's website (Hey America! No firewall! 👋) and read and hear factual news about our big, complex country and world. Is it perfect? Nope. Is it pretty great? Yes it is. 1/ https://t.co/JTkol7CkTw — Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) April 23, 2024

Trolling or serious? Does it really matter at this point? Also it's "paywall", not "firewall", so learning to code is probably not a good choice.

A lot of criticism focused on pub radio's focus on race and gender, so I want to highlight a brilliant example of why that work can be powerful and important in America's conversation. This isn't an NPR piece, it's from @vermontpublic @rumblestripvt. End/ https://t.co/SgtH9UCTpw — Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) April 23, 2024

Race and gender. Yep, definitely trolling as this is red meat and not actually on the minds of most Americans.

Well, he wanted to troll for engagement and, hoo boy, did he get it.

Good morning, Brian. Welcome to the ratio. pic.twitter.com/0KS43RGqgP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 23, 2024

And we're off ...

Slanted propaganda. Hard pass.



Why are my tax dollars used to insult me? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2024

Precisely.

NPR just put a trigger warning on the freakin' Declaration of Independence … but then, given your childlike belief in them, if you're typical of their listeners, I guess it makes sense …



w.https://t.co/vlDXvzjgdZ — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) April 23, 2024

Ideological blinders? What ideological blinders?

Absolutely…..After-all who can blame activists for supporting their causes 👇 pic.twitter.com/N20eKE4CnE — Elon’s DISTANT cousin (@elon_cousin) April 23, 2024

Your Honor, the prosecution would like to enter Exhibit A into evidence.

This NPR? pic.twitter.com/4cCjllzFpj — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) April 23, 2024

And here's Exhibit B.

Some real hard hitting journalism going on at NPR these days pic.twitter.com/0A4jvbli50 — Drew (@weis_drew) April 23, 2024

And Exhibits C, D and .. OK, you get the picture.

“Factuality” is a “white supremacist” dog whistle meant to rob me of the value of my own truths as gathered through lived experience.



NPR taught me that. Do you not listen to your own outlet? https://t.co/wm8dSnzSer — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) April 23, 2024

Heh!

I grew up listening to NPR and today if you give me any topic I can tell you with 99% accuracy how NPR is gonna cover it.



It's not only tribal, it's just boring.



This doesn't make me happy saying this as I want NPR to succeed. — ariel seidman (@aseidman) April 23, 2024

NPR is propaganda, not journalism.

And I wish it wasn’t true. — Bobo (@rodo1268) April 23, 2024

Sadly, we do wish NPR would perform compelling non-partisan journalism but it's not likely as long as their journalists refuse to do an honest self-assessment.

***

