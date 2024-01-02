Keith Boykin Demands Equal Scrutiny For All College Presidents - Twitter Agrees

Keith Boykin, Harvard Law graduate and author of "WHY DOES EVERYTHING HAVE TO BE ABOUT RACE" makes it all about race. That's the thing he does. So when the weeks-long controversy over Harvard, MIT and Penn presidents going all wobbly when asked to condemn anti-Semitic rhetoric on their campuses resulted in Harvard president, Claudine Gay resigning, predictably it was painted as racism. Sure Penn president and very white lady, Liz Magill also resigned but facts are racist or something.

Anyway, once she stumbled over her failure to denounce genocidal chants at Harvard the scrutiny began and many examples of egregious plagiarism was found in her work. It was enough to get even Harvard's paper The Crimson to demand her resignation because if any student had plagiarized to the extent Gay did, they'd have been expelled.

People like Boykin, who make a living stoking racial division, of course seemed to feel she was singled out because of her skin color threw down this challenge:

If we’re going to start scrutinizing every detail of college presidents’ past writings for technical attribution issues, then let’s do it. Let’s go look at everyone’s past writings, not just Claudine Gay at Harvard. Let’s put them all under a microscope and see how they hold up. pic.twitter.com/1T8OWVHbLV — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 2, 2024

Sorry Keith, we're not seeing a problem here. High standards seem like a no-brainer for elite Ivy-League colleges.

your terms are acceptable https://t.co/csmufiTQLi — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 2, 2024

Is what we're saying ...

Here is a graphic to illustrate.

Lol let’s do it! Lmao — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) January 2, 2024

Are you seeing a pattern emerging? There's a lot of replies saying the same thing.

What an excellent idea! A *meritocracy* instead of DEI and acedemic incest!



Let's do it! How do we start? — Sir Mike, Knight of the Kitchen Table (@MisterLousy) January 2, 2024

Maybe this whole thing could have been avoided if Harvard started here.

Oh no, all those conservative college presidents out there are probably sweating about their serial plagiarism being uncovered.



Both of them. https://t.co/FDs4kxiEhh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 2, 2024

What's hilarious is this guy actually thought there would be push back on (checks notes) holding people responsible for plagiarism https://t.co/pYIjt7XvgJ — New Year Worse Nero (@Adventure_Nero) January 2, 2024

New for 2024: holding prestigious academics responsible for high standards is white supremacy.

When you believe in nothing outside of rank identity politics, you end up writing things like this without realizing how you sound. https://t.co/IVrfv7HbCg — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 3, 2024

Academics speak their own language and live in their own reality. The weirdest part is not that they hold these views, but that it's expected of us to also.

I, too, support the radical proposal that schools and universities actually scrutinize the published works of their staff. https://t.co/1dH7lt35Vn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 3, 2024

Shoot, even Swampshore Community College expects that.

Gay built her career by sabotaging and plagiarizing the work of other Black scholars, including fellow colleagues at Harvard. https://t.co/yDCUQo6ouv pic.twitter.com/x64rXrz7LX — Cassandra (@AI__Cassandra) January 2, 2024

Just so you know that Gay isn't the good guy in this circus and is just being victimized, we'll leave this here.

***

