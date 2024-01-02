Politico: Republicans Pounce on Harvard President's Resignation
Border Patrol Reports More Than 300,000 Encounters in December
TikTok Removes Video About Hamas Sexual Violence as 'Misinformation'
Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Axios: Donald Trump Open About Wanting to Target and Jail 'Critics', Deport Illegals
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only...
'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini...
Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'
This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the...
Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There...
Dave Chappelle Is Out With a New Comedy Special, and the Trans Jokes...
Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO...

Keith Boykin Demands Equal Scrutiny For All College Presidents - Twitter Agrees

Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Keith Boykin, Harvard Law graduate and author of "WHY DOES EVERYTHING HAVE TO BE ABOUT RACE" makes it all about race. That's the thing he does. So when the weeks-long controversy over Harvard, MIT and Penn presidents going all wobbly when asked to condemn anti-Semitic rhetoric on their campuses resulted in Harvard president, Claudine Gay resigning, predictably it was painted as racism. Sure Penn president and very white lady, Liz Magill also resigned but facts are racist or something.

Advertisement

Anyway, once she stumbled over her failure to denounce genocidal chants at Harvard the scrutiny began and many examples of egregious plagiarism was found in her work. It was enough to get even Harvard's paper The Crimson to demand her resignation because if any student had plagiarized to the extent Gay did, they'd have been expelled.

People like Boykin, who make a living stoking racial division, of course seemed to feel she was singled out because of her skin color threw down this challenge: 

Sorry Keith, we're not seeing a problem here. High standards seem like a no-brainer for elite Ivy-League colleges.

Is what we're saying ...

Here is a graphic to illustrate.

Are you seeing a pattern emerging? There's a lot of replies saying the same thing.

Recommended

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe this whole thing could have been avoided if Harvard started here.

New for 2024: holding prestigious academics responsible for high standards is white supremacy.

Academics speak their own language and live in their own reality. The weirdest part is not that they hold these views, but that it's expected of us to also.

Advertisement

Shoot, even Swampshore Community College expects that.

Just so you know that Gay isn't the good guy in this circus and is just being victimized, we'll leave this here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: HARVARD PLAGIARISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Brett T.
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can
Grateful Calvin
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Hosts
Grateful Calvin
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric
Sam J.
TikTok Removes Video About Hamas Sexual Violence as 'Misinformation'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking Sam J.
Advertisement