A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)

If you've found yourself recently asking 'Could Joy Reid be any crazier?', the answer is always 'Yes'.

Democrats like Reid were already in disarray when a would-be assassin squeezed off a shot at former President Trump during his rally in Butler County, PA, but now they're utterly hopeless.

MSNBC says if Joe Biden recovers from covid it should be seen as a sign of strength, similar to Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt. They really said this. Live. On air. pic.twitter.com/N5ZpijlRo3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 17, 2024

That's right, Reid is desperately hunting to level the playing field following the Trump bump in support following the miss heard round the world.

She claimed, on air, that old man Biden, a human pin cushion of booster shots, surviving the China cough would be akin to Trump literally dodging a bullet.

We'll give Joy one thing: She makes us laugh.

Biden after “beating COVID” pic.twitter.com/THGy8tUcSv — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 17, 2024

According to the mice who circle the wheel that powers Reid's brain, both men are old and COVID 'used to be … fatal to people his age', so NOT DYING in the next couple of days is the same sign of strength as Trump pumping his fist in the air immediately after a shooter tried to John Wilkes Booth him.

The walk up the short stairs to AirForce1 should be seen as a sign of strength and bravery! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) July 17, 2024

Biden survives stair assassination every day.

This is legit one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen — Sam Knight (@SovrnKnight) July 17, 2024

Right? LOL.

Trump had a would-be killer from Pennsylvania named Thomas Matthew Crooks, and now Biden has a Chinese assassin named Sars Covey Tu.

Imagine the level of slavish debasement required to draw connections between having the sniffles and getting shot https://t.co/0BXREHRYoA — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 18, 2024

Joy Reid's devotion to debasement is only surpassed by how much time Joe Biden will spend in de-basement over the next few days.

Reid whines that Trump surviving an assassination attempt is viewed "as a sign of strength." She suggests Biden recovering from COVID should be celebrated the same way: "If he does fine...and is able to do rallies, isn't that exactly the same?"

"It should," Jen Psaki says. pic.twitter.com/P6CS47Q2PX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 17, 2024

Even Psaki had to corral her momentary look of disbelief at Reid's insane comparison.

When your co-worker suggests that surviving a mild cold is the same as surviving an assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/nuEXFs1La5 — Project 47 (@unashamedusa) July 17, 2024

She should be embarrassed.

I actually don’t think the insane comparison of surviving an assassination attempt to COVID is the worst part here.



I think the worst part is the veiled conspiracy theory intimation that he was “given 9 seconds” in some nefarious way. She just slipped that one in on the way to… https://t.co/VtmLcX3iHM — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) July 18, 2024

Reid tried to float that one under the radar, but yes, she made it quite clear she's willing to entertain the conspiracy theories that the assassination attempt was staged to benefit Donald Trump.

They really are furious that the kid missed. https://t.co/qSXrR7R5s8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2024

Reid would have hardly been able to contain herself. Now she's reduced to subtle conspiracy theories and taking turns propping up her candidate in Democrats' Weekend At Biden's nightmare.

Surviving an assassins bullet and giving a thumbs up; or bedridden by the super-flu, for like the 3rd time - in spite of literally every single medical option available to man. You chose, America. https://t.co/z9eyTcyjjV — The Dude (@DGotts1) July 18, 2024

Trump actually survived the super flu when it was actually killing people and Biden was in the bunker.

This exchange is flat out unreal. 😳 https://t.co/RxWXSGytjV — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 18, 2024

Twitter/X users were enjoying the meltdown.

Mental illness right there. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 18, 2024

Yep, there isn't a booster for what Joy Reid has.

How are these people still employed? https://t.co/hJayj2QHJU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 17, 2024

Unfortunately, there's a demand for what they're supplying. Copium is a heinous drug.

Desperate, indeed.

We wish the President a speedy recovery and a healthy retirement.

