A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on July 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

If you've found yourself recently asking 'Could Joy Reid be any crazier?', the answer is always 'Yes'.

Democrats like Reid were already in disarray when a would-be assassin squeezed off a shot at former President Trump during his rally in Butler County, PA, but now they're utterly hopeless.

That's right, Reid is desperately hunting to level the playing field following the Trump bump in support following the miss heard round the world.

She claimed, on air, that old man Biden, a human pin cushion of booster shots, surviving the China cough would be akin to Trump literally dodging a bullet.

We'll give Joy one thing: She makes us laugh.

According to the mice who circle the wheel that powers Reid's brain, both men are old and COVID 'used to be … fatal to people his age', so NOT DYING in the next couple of days is the same sign of strength as Trump pumping his fist in the air immediately after a shooter tried to John Wilkes Booth him.

Biden survives stair assassination every day.

Right? LOL.

Trump had a would-be killer from Pennsylvania named Thomas Matthew Crooks, and now Biden has a Chinese assassin named Sars Covey Tu.

Joy Reid's devotion to debasement is only surpassed by how much time Joe Biden will spend in de-basement over the next few days.

Even Psaki had to corral her momentary look of disbelief at Reid's insane comparison.

She should be embarrassed.

Reid tried to float that one under the radar, but yes, she made it quite clear she's willing to entertain the conspiracy theories that the assassination attempt was staged to benefit Donald Trump.

Reid would have hardly been able to contain herself. Now she's reduced to subtle conspiracy theories and taking turns propping up her candidate in Democrats' Weekend At Biden's nightmare.

Trump actually survived the super flu when it was actually killing people and Biden was in the bunker.

Twitter/X users were enjoying the meltdown.

Yep, there isn't a booster for what Joy Reid has.

Unfortunately, there's a demand for what they're supplying. Copium is a heinous drug.

Desperate, indeed.

We wish the President a speedy recovery and a healthy retirement.

