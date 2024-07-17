98-Year-Old Nazi Fighter and WWII Veteran William Pekrul Brings the House Down at the RNC

Gold Star Families From Abbey Gate Remind Biden Service Members Were Killed on...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:00 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The attendees of the Republican National Convention were blessed with an appearance by 98-year-old World War II veteran, William 'Bill' Pekrul, a man who knows first-hand what it's like to fight Nazis. There were looks of awe, shows of respect, and a few tears as Pekrul described his service, the country he loves, and his desire that Trump return to the White House.

People like Sgt. Pekrul and those who cheered him this evening are the same people Democrats call Nazis.

As striking as Pekrul's record of service is, also impressive is his path following the war. He fathered eleven children and has spent 98 years living as Americans do across our great nation.

America is our home. Yes, sir.

Perhaps the biggest applause for Bill Pekrul came when he said America is still worth fighting for and he would re-enlist today if President Trump were once again Commander-In-Chief.

Apparently, there's 'Joe Biden old' and 'Bill Pekrul old'. We'll take the Bill Pekrul version.

Pekrul did an awesome job, and many couldn't help but notice how much more in command of his words he is at 98 than Joe Biden often is at 81.

Thank you for your service, Sgt. Pekrul!

