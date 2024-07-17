Mayor of East Palestine Slams Biden at the RNC: Biden Administration Has Been a Train Wreck

For a week in February 2023 the small town of East Palestine, Ohio drew the focus of the nation when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in the town, leaking hazardous chemicals and burning a toxic cloud for days.

Any visible sign of action by Mayor Pete and Joe Biden also seemed to be derailed, resulting in widespread criticism of the administration's handling of the catastrophe.

A year and a half later, the Mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conway, appeared on the stage of the Republican National Convention in support of former President Trump and to give his opinion of Biden's performance.

Mayor of East Palestine, Ohio on the White House's response to the horrific train derailment that affected his town in Feb. 2023:



"For the longest time the White House was silent, and we never heard word from VP Harris. I guess we weren't their type of folks. No Hollywood… pic.twitter.com/uHus3Ts0qM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024

Conway highlighted the stark difference between Biden's response and Trump's visit to the rural Ohio town.

For the longest time the White House was silent, and we never heard word from VP Harris. I guess we weren't their type of folks. No Hollywood elites or Wall Street billionaires live in East Palestine. Just hardworking Americans.

This was the response the people of East Palestine received from the Biden Administration, nearly a year after the train wreck.

Biden appears confused as he reaches into his pocket as the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio gives a speech.



It took Biden more than 365 days to visit the town that was devastated by the train derailment and subsequent chemical explosion.



pic.twitter.com/oXYjnjW0hW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 17, 2024

Democrats have gone out of their way to support Palestinians … East Palestinians… not so much.

For those who know, areas like East Palestine love President Trump. These are the people who are tired of being ignored by Democrats and believe Trump hears them.

Mayor of East Palestine,OH, Trent Conaway, just took the RNC stage! He draws a stark contrast between Biden's and Trump's response to the horrific train wreck that occurred there. 🇺🇸❤️ — AlyLegge (@RealAlyLegge) July 18, 2024

The area is also very similar to the type of place where Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, grew up. While Trump already had Ohio locked up, the influence of the Vance pick could spill over into more competitive Rust Belt states.

Mayor of East Palestine - I know a thing or two about train wrecks now and let me tell you that’s what the Biden administration has been... pic.twitter.com/GpTnQomTXm — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) July 18, 2024

Conway knows a train wreck when he sees one. Boom.

Trent Conway, Mayor of East Palestine, is doing a phenomenal job.



He was betrayed by Joe Biden and his administration pic.twitter.com/RNtGVTYdDj — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) July 18, 2024

Continuing with the convention's theme, the GOP highlighting individual Americans has been a savvy move.

Mayor Conway not only appears as an average American himself, but he also represents a typical American community and many on Twitter/X were already impressed with his endorsement of President Trump.

The Mayor of East Palestine was amazing. 🥲 #RepublicanNationalConvention — 🍀 Sangria in 33 🍀 Dia gam shàbhaladh! 🍀 (@Sangria1992) July 18, 2024

The Democrats are already facing an uphill battle and reminders of Biden's failures with small-town America are only going to make it harder.

We couldn't be more happy about that.

