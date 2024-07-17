Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Mayor of East Palestine Slams Biden at the RNC: Biden Administration Has Been a Train Wreck

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:15 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

For a week in February 2023 the small town of East Palestine, Ohio drew the focus of the nation when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in the town, leaking hazardous chemicals and burning a toxic cloud for days.

Any visible sign of action by Mayor Pete and Joe Biden also seemed to be derailed, resulting in widespread criticism of the administration's handling of the catastrophe.

A year and a half later, the Mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conway, appeared on the stage of the Republican National Convention in support of former President Trump and to give his opinion of Biden's performance.

Conway highlighted the stark difference between Biden's response and Trump's visit to the rural Ohio town.

For the longest time the White House was silent, and we never heard word from VP Harris. I guess we weren't their type of folks. No Hollywood elites or Wall Street billionaires live in East Palestine. Just hardworking Americans.

This was the response the people of East Palestine received from the Biden Administration, nearly a year after the train wreck.

Democrats have gone out of their way to support Palestinians … East Palestinians… not so much.

For those who know, areas like East Palestine love President Trump. These are the people who are tired of being ignored by Democrats and believe Trump hears them.

The area is also very similar to the type of place where Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, grew up. While Trump already had Ohio locked up, the influence of the Vance pick could spill over into more competitive Rust Belt states.

Conway knows a train wreck when he sees one. Boom.

Continuing with the convention's theme, the GOP highlighting individual Americans has been a savvy move.

Mayor Conway not only appears as an average American himself, but he also represents a typical American community and many on Twitter/X were already impressed with his endorsement of President Trump.

The Democrats are already facing an uphill battle and reminders of Biden's failures with small-town America are only going to make it harder.

We couldn't be more happy about that.

