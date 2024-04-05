NJ Senate Candidate on the Earthquake: It's Not the Fault's Fault, It's the Climate Crisis

As Twitchy readers know, an NBC affiliate tried to link climate change to the recent earthquake. Now we've got a Senate candidate from New Jersey doing the same.

The logic goes like this: I've never experienced an earthquake. We had an earthquake. CLIMATE CRISIS!!!

We'd like to tell you these leaps of logic represent a tectonic shift for climate alarmists, but nope. That's just how they are.

I experienced my first earthquake in NJ. We never get earthquakes. The climate crisis is real.



The weirdest experience ever. — Christina Amira Khalil (@Christina4NJ) April 5, 2024

'Now we'll kick it over to the weather desk. What's the outlook for the weekend, Storm?'

'We can expect warmer temperatures, a small chance of rain, and earthquakes because earthquakes are totally a weather phenomenon and stuff.'

I just knew you were one of the “love science” folks. pic.twitter.com/ED9gPDGZRE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 5, 2024

One of the great things about America is anyone can run for office.

One of the bad things about America is anyone can run for office.

Can you explain the 5.3 from 1783, dear?



Also, FAULT LINES ... do you know what those are?

Tectonic plates?



Definitely not climate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9g1kcjycFT — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 5, 2024

But she'd never experienced an earthquake before!

The earthquakes seem to happen in the states with the most aggressive epa restrictions.

Climate intervention must be causing earthquakes. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 5, 2024

The logic checks out.

Everything bad that happens is because it goes against my politics — Razor (@hale_razor) April 5, 2024

Well, that explains that unfortunate incident at Taco Bell last week.

23 seconds with google could have spared you an internets worth of embarrassment pic.twitter.com/OdWitCrFQ1 — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) April 5, 2024

That's because cows have been farting in upper New York since 1957.

Congrats! I hadn't heard of Christina Amira Khalil before today. Now 1000s of us have. Well played! — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 5, 2024

We'd never heard of Christina Amira Khalil before. Now we have. Therefore … wait for it … the climate crisis is real!

That's an acceptable response.

I hit a pothole today. The climate crisis is real. https://t.co/1RSE5mWe9x — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) April 6, 2024

There's only one solution: Make everyone return to the stone age and give lots of money to leftists.

This woman is running for Senate from my state.....With a tweet this stupid, she just might win. https://t.co/c1wxzTlQjx — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) April 6, 2024

LOL. Please, no.

You can't fix stupid. But!!! You can stop electing it. https://t.co/Xsilw6Sw11 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 6, 2024

Now there's a solution.

Oh I love this place. 😂😭 https://t.co/8Qa9pwsUih — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 5, 2024

It's the greatest show on earth.

Is there anything that climate change can't do? https://t.co/gXR6MtCldV — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 5, 2024

Save us money?

Stop trying to make it make sense. It hurts less that way.

