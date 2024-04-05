The Word Wizard, J.K. Rowling, Destroys Biological Absurdity in One Hilarious Tweet
NJ Senate Candidate on the Earthquake: It's Not the Fault's Fault, It's the Climate Crisis

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:00 PM on April 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy readers know, an NBC affiliate tried to link climate change to the recent earthquake. Now we've got a Senate candidate from New Jersey doing the same.

The logic goes like this: I've never experienced an earthquake. We had an earthquake. CLIMATE CRISIS!!!

We'd like to tell you these leaps of logic represent a tectonic shift for climate alarmists, but nope. That's just how they are.

'Now we'll kick it over to the weather desk. What's the outlook for the weekend, Storm?'

'We can expect warmer temperatures, a small chance of rain, and earthquakes because earthquakes are totally a weather phenomenon and stuff.'

One of the great things about America is anyone can run for office.

One of the bad things about America is anyone can run for office.

But she'd never experienced an earthquake before!

The logic checks out.

Well, that explains that unfortunate incident at Taco Bell last week.

That's because cows have been farting in upper New York since 1957.

We'd never heard of Christina Amira Khalil before. Now we have. Therefore … wait for it … the climate crisis is real!

That's an acceptable response.

There's only one solution: Make everyone return to the stone age and give lots of money to leftists.

LOL. Please, no.

Now there's a solution.

It's the greatest show on earth.

Save us money?

Stop trying to make it make sense. It hurts less that way.

***

