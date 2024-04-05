SCIENCE! NBC Affiliate's Attempt to Link NY-Area Earthquake to Climate Change Is Beyond Parody

Earlier today an earthquake was felt in parts of New York, New Jersey and elsewhere:

An earthquake rattled the Northeastern United States on Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but federal and local officials warned of possible aftershocks. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude quake was centered 7 kilometers north of Whitehouse Station, N.J., about 50 miles west of New York City, at a depth of 4.7 kilometers. It could be felt as far as south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Boston.

Because of the Dem/Media's "always be closing" mentality, you just knew somebody would try to make climate change enter the chat. Perhaps it was inevitable:

Can climate change play a role in the frequency of earthquakes?



The quake in New Jersey today was magnitude 4.8. So far, there have only been 13 quakes in the area that were deemed "damaging" by the National Earthquake Information Center. @NBCNewYork https://t.co/lBytwirIPN — Linda Gaudino (@lindagaudinoNBC) April 5, 2024

The headline for the NBC New York story ends with "experts weigh in," and if they're weighing in with anything but laughter they should be stripped of their "expert" title.

Large earthquakes occur at fault zones, or areas of fracture in the Earth's crust, where the rock will break. Most dangerous fault areas are on the West Coast, including California and Washington state. Dr. Park indicated the continuous rise in sea levels can increase the amount of pressure exerted on the Earth's shelves and coastlines, resulting in mostly scattered and infrequent quakes with long lead times. The positive takeaway is that experts say there is no need to be alarmed and no elevated quake is expected any time soon.

They're trying so hard.

"Absolutely embarrassing" should be emblazoned on the NBC News family's crest.

Don't you feel silly toeing this line? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 5, 2024

It appears that there's no level of humiliation to which the media won't stoop to keep pushing climate change alarmism. We can't wait for the "climate change's link to the solar eclipse" hot takes from the hack media on Monday.

Somewhere there might be Democrats drawing up a plan for "A Green New Deal, But To Prevent Earthquakes."

Return your Emmy.



Delete your account.



Sit in the corner and think about what you’ve done. https://t.co/j7vY5YVBB5 — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) April 5, 2024

Is there climate that far UNDER the earth? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) April 5, 2024

Natural Disaster happens.



"How can I turn this into a way for the government to siphon more money away from its citizens?" — FDO Industries (@FDholsters) April 5, 2024

Never fails.

You know the saying, "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt"?



Well, you removed all doubt with your post. Congratulations!! — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 5, 2024

Well, at least Trump hasn't been blamed for the earthquake. Yet.

