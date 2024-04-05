SCIENCE! NBC Affiliate's Attempt to Link NY-Area Earthquake to Climate Change Is Beyond Parody

Literally Shaking: The Responses Coming From the Epicenter of the NYC Earthquake are...
Doug P.  |  5:00 PM on April 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today an earthquake was felt in parts of New York, New Jersey and elsewhere:

An earthquake rattled the Northeastern United States on Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but federal and local officials warned of possible aftershocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude quake was centered 7 kilometers north of Whitehouse Station, N.J., about 50 miles west of New York City, at a depth of 4.7 kilometers.

It could be felt as far as south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Boston.

Because of the Dem/Media's "always be closing" mentality, you just knew somebody would try to make climate change enter the chat. Perhaps it was inevitable: 

The headline for the NBC New York story ends with "experts weigh in," and if they're weighing in with anything but laughter they should be stripped of their "expert" title.

Large earthquakes occur at fault zones, or areas of fracture in the Earth's crust, where the rock will break. Most dangerous fault areas are on the West Coast, including California and Washington state.

Dr. Park indicated the continuous rise in sea levels can increase the amount of pressure exerted on the Earth's shelves and coastlines, resulting in mostly scattered and infrequent quakes with long lead times.

The positive takeaway is that experts say there is no need to be alarmed and no elevated quake is expected any time soon.

They're trying so hard.

"Absolutely embarrassing" should be emblazoned on the NBC News family's crest.

It appears that there's no level of humiliation to which the media won't stoop to keep pushing climate change alarmism. We can't wait for the "climate change's link to the solar eclipse" hot takes from the hack media on Monday.

Somewhere there might be Democrats drawing up a plan for "A Green New Deal, But To Prevent Earthquakes."

Never fails.

Well, at least Trump hasn't been blamed for the earthquake. Yet.

***

