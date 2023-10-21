Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back

A worldwide flyer campaign was launched by an Israeli artist to display the faces of individuals who are currently believed to be held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The flyers are quite simple. They display the name, age, and nationality of the hostage victim, as well as a short description of the heinous events carried out by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7.

If you see a poster, take a pic and share it. Make that hostage the subject of your prayers. I’m praying for Gadi.❤️ pic.twitter.com/yusRaCXlZx — Stephanie Goldman (@goldymom2three) October 21, 2023

Notice what's NOT on that poster? That's right. No mention of the Palestinians whatsoever.

We're living through a surreal moment in history when a cabal of left-wing rabble-rousers are shouting 'Don't equate the Palestinian people with Hamas!' while simultaneously apologizing for Hamas's terrorism 'to support the Palestinian people'.

They're always doing what they accuse us of doing.

Miami dentist fired for tearing down Israeli hostage posters claims he was promoting ‘peace,’ wants old job back https://t.co/ED64K5OihY pic.twitter.com/cW9id3WQ4w — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2023

There has been a rash of miscreants tearing down these posters in support of the Palestinian people. It's become the new 'latest thing' for the unthinking kneejerk activist crowd who value the appearance of 'doing something' above all else.

Yes, they really are. It's disgusting.

Dentist, Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa, was all grins and giggles as he and his friend tore down posters in Miami … at least until a video of it blew up on social media, and his employer decided to wipe the smile off his face. Buh-bye!

Now the former tooth technician is claiming he was tearing down posters of Israeli children being held hostage to 'promote peace'.

“ I’m sorry you caught me being a ginormous antisemite. Can I have my job back? “ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 21, 2023

We're sorry, sir, but your job will now be held hostage by another dentist who isn't such a PR nightmare for his employer.

'We told the doctor, listen we’re terminating you, we don’t want to have to deal with any of this,' Juan Carlos Izquierdo, owner of the CG Smile told NBC Miami. 'I believe it’s not right. It’s against our position on the entire situation.' Izquierdo claimed ElKoussa called back later looking to explain himself hoping to get his job back. 'Later on, I got a call saying he wanted to explain and that after he explained, everything would be cleared, and I told him I don’t want to hear it,' Izquierdo recalled.

pic.twitter.com/AfF2KRpLJ5 — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) October 21, 2023

We know, we know. Here comes the chorus of 'I thought conservatives were against cancel culture!'

Don't become a liability to your employer, folks. This ain't hard.

Those people wanted their family members back. Piss off.https://t.co/mCv97P5ys0 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) October 21, 2023

The molar manipulator didn't find any love on TwitterX.

You know who else liked dentistry but not Jews? https://t.co/GMl7kIooiT — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 21, 2023

That right there is what we call a proper use of Godwin's Law.

"Promoting Peace" by taking down photos of kidnapped men, women, and children. Nah, I don't think so. — Orpheus (@Antoine01686702) October 21, 2023

Seriously. He should have just went with the 'I was a moron' defense. This is pathetic.

'His personal opinion was that posters from either side may potentially incite conflict and he did not want there to be any conflict escalation in his local community,' Shibly (his lawyer) told The Post Wednesday.

If you think there is more than one side when it comes to taking children hostage, you're already lost.

Bingo.

Wait … are we allowed to say that on Twitchy? We think we're okay, but we'll have to run it by our Managing Editor.

