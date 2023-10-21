Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands...
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Poli...
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar...
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian...
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
AP Analysis Shows That AP's Original 'Reporting' About Gaza Hospital Explosion Was Inaccur...
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Wat...
Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'
Biden Brag About What the Inflation Reduction Act is Doing Backfires Big Time
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail...
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for...
Jesse Watters Outlines the Current State of the Nation & World Under Biden...
Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis

Smile Time: Dentist's Employer Says 'Bite Me' to Hostage Poster Pillager Who Wants His Job Back

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on October 21, 2023
AngieArtist

A worldwide flyer campaign was launched by an Israeli artist to display the faces of individuals who are currently believed to be held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Advertisement

The flyers are quite simple. They display the name, age, and nationality of the hostage victim, as well as a short description of the heinous events carried out by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7.

Notice what's NOT on that poster? That's right. No mention of the Palestinians whatsoever.

We're living through a surreal moment in history when a cabal of left-wing rabble-rousers are shouting 'Don't equate the Palestinian people with Hamas!' while simultaneously apologizing for Hamas's terrorism 'to support the Palestinian people'.

They're always doing what they accuse us of doing.

There has been a rash of miscreants tearing down these posters in support of the Palestinian people. It's become the new 'latest thing' for the unthinking kneejerk activist crowd who value the appearance of 'doing something' above all else.

Yes, they really are. It's disgusting.

Dentist, Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa, was all grins and giggles as he and his friend tore down posters in Miami … at least until a video of it blew up on social media, and his employer decided to wipe the smile off his face. Buh-bye!

Recommended

Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies
justmindy
Advertisement

Now the former tooth technician is claiming he was tearing down posters of Israeli children being held hostage to 'promote peace'.

We're sorry, sir, but your job will now be held hostage by another dentist who isn't such a PR nightmare for his employer.

'We told the doctor, listen we’re terminating you, we don’t want to have to deal with any of this,' Juan Carlos Izquierdo, owner of the CG Smile told NBC Miami. 'I believe it’s not right. It’s against our position on the entire situation.'

Izquierdo claimed ElKoussa called back later looking to explain himself hoping to get his job back.

'Later on, I got a call saying he wanted to explain and that after he explained, everything would be cleared, and I told him I don’t want to hear it,' Izquierdo recalled.

We know, we know. Here comes the chorus of 'I thought conservatives were against cancel culture!'

Don't become a liability to your employer, folks. This ain't hard.

The molar manipulator didn't find any love on TwitterX.

Advertisement

That right there is what we call a proper use of Godwin's Law.

Seriously. He should have just went with the 'I was a moron' defense. This is pathetic.

'His personal opinion was that posters from either side may potentially incite conflict and he did not want there to be any conflict escalation in his local community,' Shibly (his lawyer) told The Post Wednesday.

If you think there is more than one side when it comes to taking children hostage, you're already lost.

Bingo.

Wait … are we allowed to say that on Twitchy? We think we're okay, but we'll have to run it by our Managing Editor.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOSTAGE HOSTAGES ISRAEL MIAMI PALESTINIAN POSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies
justmindy
Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands Full Release
justmindy
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp of the Day
Doug P.
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Policies
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Family of Recently Released Hamas Hostages Say Shaun King Is a Lying Liar Who Lies justmindy
Advertisement