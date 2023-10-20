'99% of These Videos are Women.' X Users Notice a Pattern in Ghouls Taking Down Israel Hostage Posters

Sometimes you can't help but notice a pattern and X users noticed a big one. Why are all these videos of people ripping down missing persons posters of Israeli hostage victims women?

Let's discuss.

99% of these videos are of women. Discuss. https://t.co/iOeMC3ZqaU — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 20, 2023

Because just like BLM, every one of their causes eventually becomes about Wh*te W*men. https://t.co/hNRIWYrtZM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2023

Literally rooting for the Palestinian patriarchy? https://t.co/Wna9PBESjE — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) October 20, 2023

Liberal women are trying to bring down the Western World https://t.co/E8DzDaD7Vh — Brandon (@BrandonBohning) October 20, 2023

Liberal white women are the biggest threat to the planet. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 20, 2023

Interesting theory.

The far left is mostly women and unattractive men because the point is to behave badly but "justifiably," and normal men can do this just fine in the course of leading normal lives. https://t.co/wRPj3ErsOR — The Matthew D. James Album (@AntiParasocial) October 20, 2023

He said it, we didn't.

That's an easy one, nobody holds women accountable for their actions. https://t.co/kbopF7zzfF — Lord Dunksworth (@dunksworth) October 20, 2023

Women believe they don’t have accountability so they do as they please.



And for the most part they’re right. They’ll probably never be held accountable. https://t.co/BP1rHd4s7y — Juan Delgado Krabby King (@BurritoHunting) October 20, 2023

Gender-protected. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 20, 2023

Libs watched the Handmaid’s Tale thinking it was about Ann Coulter, when actually it was about literal jihadists. There is a certain type of woman, especially in jihad squads, that think they’re the world’s most special girl and the revolution will eat them last — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) October 20, 2023

Women tend to suffer less consequences for being toxic. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 20, 2023

Seems persuasive.

Wokism is a western female phenomenon. Male woke types are only tagging along hoping to get laid or appease their hysterical girlfriends. https://t.co/y03viYGugh — 🇺🇦 0kty (@ookkty1) October 20, 2023

In order to be a proper feminist by today’s standards, you have to become an obnoxious a$$h0le because that means you’re fearless. — DemiDaringBear 🐻 (@ddb909) October 20, 2023

Maybe feminist social justice activists are just easier to manipulate?

I asked a group at George Mason and they said it’s because they aren’t really kidnapped. It’s all a lie. They sincerely believe the rapes, murdered children, and death toll are lies. One even said the image of one hostage baby was “confirmed AI.”



Now that two hostages have been… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 21, 2023

Social justice leftism and identitarianism is overwhelmingly female. As goes the cohort, so goes the sample. — Larry Fine (@datavortex) October 20, 2023

They fall for the staged videos Hamas puts out. They dont realize Gaza has film studios….they think its a literal prison — C (@capital_punx) October 20, 2023

You'd think women, especially feminists, would be the first to condemn Hamas, but strangely they seem to be their biggest supporters.

What a crazy, insane, terrible world.

Good discussion.

