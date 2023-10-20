AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and...
Shabbat Shalom: A Message of Hope From Two Israeli Soldiers (Watch)
Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing...
Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His...
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Another Day Ends With No Republican Speaker of the House ... Let Me...
Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good...
PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel
Biden Announces $100 Million in ‘Aid’ to Gaza (a.k.a Hamas)
Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel
Let’s Talk About Those Violent Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill This...
House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a...
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious...

'99% of These Videos are Women.' X Users Notice a Pattern in Ghouls Taking Down Israel Hostage Posters

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:00 PM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Sometimes you can't help but notice a pattern and X users noticed a big one. Why are all these videos of people ripping down missing persons posters of Israeli hostage victims women?

Advertisement

Let's discuss.

Interesting theory.

He said it, we didn't.

Recommended

Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing 'Death Threats'
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Seems persuasive.

Maybe feminist social justice activists are just easier to manipulate?

Advertisement

You'd think women, especially feminists, would be the first to condemn Hamas, but strangely they seem to be their biggest supporters.

What a crazy, insane, terrible world.

Good discussion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FEMINISM FEMINISTS HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTISTS TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing 'Death Threats'
Chad Felix Greene
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Grateful Calvin
Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His Pregnant Wife
Laura W.
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'
Sam J.
AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and Dave Rubin Isn't Convinced
Chad Felix Greene
Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case for Homeschooling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing 'Death Threats' Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement