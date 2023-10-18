Rep. Cori Bush Thanks Her Colleagues for Pushing for a #CeasefireNOW
Student Who Tore Down Missing Person Posters at University Has the ADL on Her Resume

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 18, 2023

We've actually seen a ton of these videos of people either tearing down or spray-painting over missing persons signs of people believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. We did feature one video of people tearing down missing person posters at New York University. It looks like they're still in the denial phase that Hamas did what it did, or they're just antisemites.

It didn't take long for social media sleuths to track down two of the students, and Libs of TikTok reports that one of them as the Anti-Defamation League in her LinkedIn bio.

This reminds us of the Antifa member charged with domestic terrorism who turned out to work for the SPLC.

Is the ADL still suing Elon Musk for letting X be taken over by antisemites? The ADL hasn't exactly been a beacon of hope for Israel during this war.

***

