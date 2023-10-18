Student Who Tore Down Missing Person Posters at University Has the ADL on Her Resume

We've actually seen a ton of these videos of people either tearing down or spray-painting over missing persons signs of people believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. We did feature one video of people tearing down missing person posters at New York University. It looks like they're still in the denial phase that Hamas did what it did, or they're just antisemites.

It didn't take long for social media sleuths to track down two of the students, and Libs of TikTok reports that one of them as the Anti-Defamation League in her LinkedIn bio.

You can’t make this up! One of the students at @nyuniversity who ripped down posters of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists has the @ADL in her Linkedin bio. She worked for them. @JGreenblattADL https://t.co/pHHxhnaQkX pic.twitter.com/j946jrO75Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 17, 2023

This reminds us of the Antifa member charged with domestic terrorism who turned out to work for the SPLC.

The @ADL still has me listed in their “glossary of extremism” because I think men can’t get pregnant but they won’t list their intern who was filmed ripping down posters of missing Jews who Hamas terrorists took hostage!



Really makes you think… @JGreenblattADL https://t.co/KfSVUowc1r pic.twitter.com/JIyuw8mzGH — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 18, 2023

Leave them alone @ChayaRaichik10 ADL is having a bad week. @JGreenblattADL is trying to figure out why all his friends and allies at BLM deserted him. He’s feeling a bit used - like we all told him — Sanity In NY (@SanityInNY) October 18, 2023

You might be Jewish but you’re the wrong kind of Jewish to them. — Mandolango (@Chilango83) October 18, 2023

It's almost like it's a left wing activist group and uses their Jewish affiliation as a Trojan horse for woke ideology. — Ethos (@projectethos5) October 18, 2023

They have a love crush on you — Adrian Shepherd • Productivity & Leadership (@isucceedbook) October 18, 2023

The ADL has completely lost its purpose and is now like a woke zombie organization. — Alexander Trefonas (@a3voices) October 18, 2023

I'm sorry but it is absolutely hilarious that you are in their stupid glossary of extremism 😭😭😭 I just picture their top 10 list or their most wanted extremist list or whatever they have and it has your picture on there 😭😭😭 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 18, 2023

The ADL’s purpose is not at all to fight anti-semitism. Like most advocacy groups, its purpose is to bring the organization’s leaders political clout and money. The activism part is just an easy way to trick donors. — Jeremy Rappaport (@JeremyRappaport) October 18, 2023

The best way to live in life is opposite anything the ADL supports. They’re a hate organization in disguise. — Ren (@DamnRenzy) October 18, 2023

Is the ADL still suing Elon Musk for letting X be taken over by antisemites? The ADL hasn't exactly been a beacon of hope for Israel during this war.

