Brewing Controversy: Battling Barista Union Fires Back at Starbucks

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Not even a week had passed before the Starbucks Workers United union felt the need to express their support for Palestine, tweeting 'Solidarity with Palestine' over an image of a bulldozer tearing down the border fence that allowed Hamas terrorists to commit mass murder.

Advertisement

The Starbucks corporation later made clear that the union did not speak for them.

As you might have imagined, this further enraged the barista battalion.

If you had any doubts that many unions are bastions for liberal groupthink, this should dispel that myth.

Do these clowns ever just consider making coffee?

How about this Starbucks Workers United: What if nobody cares about your view of whatever political situation currently has your beans roasted?

This is one reason Starbucks is trying to dissociate itself from the union.

Look, we get it. The union and the corporation are two different entities, but this is what you get when your business model explicitly attracts latte leftists as both customers and workers.

We know we shouldn't be surprised by anything anymore, but it still seems surreal that the response by many to thousands of murdered Jews is to oppose the people who were murdered.

Advertisement

Read the statement. They didn't just say 'Please don't harm the Palestinian people put in harm's way by Hamas'. In fact, they don't even mention Hamas.

Instead, they attack Israel:

We condemn the occupation, displacement, state violence, apartheid, and threats of genocide Palestinians face.

They couldn't bother to condemn Hamas by name in their statement. Instead, they offered the same excuses Hamas would use to justify murder.

Accurate.

A leftist, given any platform, any opportunity to influence, any power, will always abuse that position to further their agenda.

They also had the gall to accuse Starbucks of 'shamefully using this devastating humanitarian crisis' and then, in the next breath, stated 'we suggest the company bargain in good faith with us regarding the health and safety provisions proposed by the union months ago'.

Advertisement

Here's a tip, Starbucks: Hire better people.

Starbucks may want no part of this, and we don't blame them, but some people aren't going to do business where the workers respond to murder, torture, rape, and hostage-taking in this manner.

Nailed it.

They could have chosen to show 'solidarity with Palestine' at ANY TIME. Instead, they chose to do it while the bodies of murdered Israelis were still warm.

It's not difficult to come to the conclusion that they're the java-slinging Jew-haters union.

Advertisement

Remember when coffee wasn't political?

Ha!

Don't give the liberal Karens any ideas.

Back in the day, Grandpa just scooped out of his big old Folgers can, and the company and the employees weren't so narcissistic that they felt compelled to force their geopolitical views on their customers.

Good times.

***

Tags: COFFEE HAMAS PALESTINE STARBUCKS UNION

