Brewing Controversy: Battling Barista Union Fires Back at Starbucks

Not even a week had passed before the Starbucks Workers United union felt the need to express their support for Palestine, tweeting 'Solidarity with Palestine' over an image of a bulldozer tearing down the border fence that allowed Hamas terrorists to commit mass murder.

The Starbucks corporation later made clear that the union did not speak for them.

Howard Shultz and Starbucks Corporate team work together with Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce to identify Union owned Stores and take legal action on Its support of Hamas."https://t.co/bEsUInT4tE… pic.twitter.com/jTsqRpsvBh — OJC Jewish Chamber (@ojchamber) October 19, 2023

As you might have imagined, this further enraged the barista battalion.

Starbucks Workers United stands with Palestine. pic.twitter.com/A0Rg63b7sp — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) October 20, 2023

If you had any doubts that many unions are bastions for liberal groupthink, this should dispel that myth.

Do these clowns ever just consider making coffee?

How about this Starbucks Workers United: What if nobody cares about your view of whatever political situation currently has your beans roasted?

Congrats @starbucks you will not get another dollar from me. You trying the @budlight model. Ask them how that is working. pic.twitter.com/d9Mue8vUm1 — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) October 21, 2023

This is one reason Starbucks is trying to dissociate itself from the union.

Look, we get it. The union and the corporation are two different entities, but this is what you get when your business model explicitly attracts latte leftists as both customers and workers.

We know we shouldn't be surprised by anything anymore, but it still seems surreal that the response by many to thousands of murdered Jews is to oppose the people who were murdered.

Which really means that you stand with Hamas and their Anti-Jew terrorism — Scottergate (@Scottergate) October 20, 2023

Read the statement. They didn't just say 'Please don't harm the Palestinian people put in harm's way by Hamas'. In fact, they don't even mention Hamas.

Instead, they attack Israel:

We condemn the occupation, displacement, state violence, apartheid, and threats of genocide Palestinians face.

Do you condemn the threats of genocide that Israelis face? Or do you pretend they don’t exist?



I’m all for standing to save innocent lives on both sides of the conflict, but I don’t like the implication that the conflict is one sided. — YOHONOMOTO (@YOHONOMOTO) October 21, 2023

They couldn't bother to condemn Hamas by name in their statement. Instead, they offered the same excuses Hamas would use to justify murder.

"Starbucks Workers United stands with Hamas." Fixed it for ya. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) October 21, 2023

Accurate.

Did Starbucks workers join this union to negotiate salaries, benefits and working conditions? Or was it so you could make blanket political statements on workers behalves that most probably disagree with? 🤔 — muffinL🟠vr (@RJFieldsofGold) October 21, 2023

A leftist, given any platform, any opportunity to influence, any power, will always abuse that position to further their agenda.

They also had the gall to accuse Starbucks of 'shamefully using this devastating humanitarian crisis' and then, in the next breath, stated 'we suggest the company bargain in good faith with us regarding the health and safety provisions proposed by the union months ago'.

Here's a tip, Starbucks: Hire better people.

Starbucks workers stand with rapist and murderers. That made things much easier. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 20, 2023

We are done with you. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) October 21, 2023

Good. Your coffee sucks anyways. — Yuval Rooz (@YuvalRooz) October 20, 2023

Hey @Starbucks, if your workers are seriously on the side of terrorists, I'm done with your coffee.



I generally don't go for the whole boycott thing but if y'all are going to employ people who are in favor of *rape and slaughter of innocent women* then I'm out. https://t.co/O8cgITs2XX — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 20, 2023

Starbucks may want no part of this, and we don't blame them, but some people aren't going to do business where the workers respond to murder, torture, rape, and hostage-taking in this manner.

I mean it’s amazing how so many of these organizations chose *now* to come out in support of Hamass



Like what part of the current war did you like most in Hamass’ tactics? The murdered civilians? The use of rape as a weapon of war? The taking of hostages? The beheading of… https://t.co/H5AIqVueGf — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 21, 2023

Nailed it.

They could have chosen to show 'solidarity with Palestine' at ANY TIME. Instead, they chose to do it while the bodies of murdered Israelis were still warm.

It's not difficult to come to the conclusion that they're the java-slinging Jew-haters union.

GP Starbucks employees hate Jewish people.



Make your coffee choices accordingly. https://t.co/KuQI0qGyqQ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 20, 2023

Remember when coffee wasn't political?

I will add "the breaking of your union with men and women of IQ 70 who outperform you" to my list of prayers. https://t.co/B46nR2T156 — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 20, 2023

Ha!

Now you can order a grande pumpkin spice jihad https://t.co/pKsRYdBMNO — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) October 20, 2023

Don't give the liberal Karens any ideas.

Back in the day, Grandpa just scooped out of his big old Folgers can, and the company and the employees weren't so narcissistic that they felt compelled to force their geopolitical views on their customers.

Good times.

***

