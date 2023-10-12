Solidarity with Palestine! Starbucks Union SHOCKINGLY tweets support of Palestine after Israel attack

Well, this might effect where some folks purchase their morning coffee tomorrow.

Starbucks workers union voices ‘solidarity with Palestine’ after Hamas attack https://t.co/HuY8RsACpD pic.twitter.com/MUD4lY1AMO — New York Post (@nypost) October 12, 2023

The union representing nearly 9,000 Starbucks baristas expressed “solidarity with Palestine” after Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,200 Israelis — triggering calls to boycott the coffee giant. Starbucks Workers United — which is based in Buffalo, NY, and represents 340 Starbucks locations across the US — posted the message on X to its nearly 100,000 followers on Tuesday. “Solidarity with Palestine!” the union tweeted.

The group later deleted the tweet, but not before liking another member's post stating, 'once again, free Palestine'.

This is disgusting. Every American should condemn the atrocities that Iran-backed Hamas terrorists committed in Israel.



Boycott Starbucks until its leadership strongly denounces and takes action against this horrific support of terrorism.https://t.co/lny8eyQjxe — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 11, 2023

Senator Rick Scott of Florida immediately called on Americans to boycott the coffee vendor after the post.

There's gonna be nowhere left to buy take away coffee, or sit down!



They should stop being news vendors and stick to selling coffee. — Joy (@JoyjoyClarke) October 11, 2023

Wow. This is the most shockingly shocking shock, of all shockety shocks. https://t.co/hijOCQDDyp — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 12, 2023

Starbucks will always take the most loony position on every topic.

There goes Starbucks' bottom line. https://t.co/0YJ2KPTJD3 — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) October 12, 2023

👇👇👇 If you're a Starbucks supporter after this, you're every 💰 is an ounce of support for Hamas. After their treatment of police years ago I dumped them. Buying local is better anyway. https://t.co/w8LtBKOr3I — Kranky Short Kid (@KowalskisKid) October 12, 2023

Me thinks Hamas would not be standing with 95 percent of folks who work at Starbucks. Just an inkling https://t.co/GdAvQgk9Aa — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) October 12, 2023

That's the truth none of them want to reckon with.

Menial workers who frequently demand pay increases for pumping sugar into a coffee cup are standing with Palestine after a terrorist attack? I am in utter disbelief! https://t.co/Jve91tP3a0 — Cameron Clearfield (@cam_clearfield) October 12, 2023

As if I needed another reason not to go. — Heffner Career Transition Coaching (@HeffnerCoach) October 12, 2023

Need to start making my own coffee…. — John Williams (@tsar18985) October 12, 2023

Being a Jewish barista would suck today. Hey, guys, what are you all signing over there? A death to Jews petition. Oh, cool. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) October 12, 2023

Nothing like your coworkers supporting the people who want to wipe you off the face of the Earth. That has to be the definition of a hostile workplace.

Starbucks just lost my business. Any company supporting terrorists doesn't get one penny from me. Nothing. Done. Game over. #BoycottStarbucks — Marlena G (@MarlenaGThomp) October 12, 2023

Typical for a progressive coffee shop that promoted it's batistas to open conversations with their customers about race. — Douglas MechArthur (@Punchbuttson) October 12, 2023

I finally kicked my Starbucks habit. Just in time... — bossofme (@bossofme7) October 12, 2023

Guess what, (last time I checked), their coffee roasts are only a percentage fair trade certified, which means that some of your coffee’s beans might be picked by underpaid workers. — Publius (@MisterPublius) October 12, 2023

Leftists rarely walk the walk they talk. If they aren't being hypocritical, they are probably sleeping.

