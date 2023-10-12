Katie Pavlich to Egypt on Palestinian 'refugees': Hey Girl! Why aren't YOU doing...
Solidarity with Palestine! Starbucks Union SHOCKINGLY tweets support of Palestine after Israel attack

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on October 12, 2023
Townhall Media

Well, this might effect where some folks purchase their morning coffee tomorrow.

The union representing nearly 9,000 Starbucks baristas expressed “solidarity with Palestine” after Hamas terrorists massacred more than 1,200 Israelis — triggering calls to boycott the coffee giant. 

Starbucks Workers United — which is based in Buffalo, NY, and represents 340 Starbucks locations across the US — posted the message on X to its nearly 100,000 followers on Tuesday.

“Solidarity with Palestine!” the union tweeted.

The group later deleted the tweet, but not before liking another member's post stating, 'once again, free Palestine'.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida immediately called on Americans to boycott the coffee vendor after the post.

Starbucks will always take the most loony position on every topic.

That's the truth none of them want to reckon with.

Nothing like your coworkers supporting the people who want to wipe you off the face of the Earth. That has to be the definition of a hostile workplace.

Leftists rarely walk the walk they talk. If they aren't being hypocritical, they are probably sleeping.

