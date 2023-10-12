Starbucks corporation responds to tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine from worker's union

Earlier, we told you about the Starbucks Worker's Union tweet pledging solidarity with Palestine. Obviously, this upset people who stand with Israel and resulted in calls to boycott Starbucks. Now Starbucks corporation has responded.

As a leadership team, we want to again express our deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, wounded, displaced and impacted following the heinous acts of terror, escalating violence and hate against the innocent in Israel and Gaza this week. Starbucks unequivocally condemns acts of hate, terrorism and violence.

Hi @just_mindy & @twitchy, please update your article with this statement from Starbuckshttps://t.co/G7IBSFLCbQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2023

Starbucks wants to again express our deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, wounded, displaced and impacted following the heinous and unacceptable acts of terror, escalating violence and hate against the innocent in Israel and Gaza this week. Furthermore, we are deeply troubled by the spread of misinformation, inaccurate headlines and third-party social media posts stemming from statements made by Workers United. To be clear: We unequivocally condemn these acts of terrorism, hate and violence, and disagree with the statements and views expressed by Workers United and its members. Workers United’s words and actions belong to them, and them alone. Workers United, its local affiliates, union organizers and those who identify as members of “Starbucks Workers United” do not speak for Starbucks Coffee Company and do not represent the company’s views, positions or beliefs.

So I'm seeing people calling for the boycott of Starbucks because their workers' union supports Palestine. While I may have my problems with Starbucks, the company and the union are two different entities. Stop spreading fake news.#BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/7SASgww5bn — C W. Johnson, Jr. (@CWJohnsonJr1) October 13, 2023

The company and the worker's union are different entities. Some continued to find the companies response troubling as it engaged in 'both sidesism' rather than allowing Israel the ability to mourn without blame or 'buts'.

Great 😑

Now ppl on Twitter are like "let's boycott Starbucks" for the employee supporting Palestine

Someone said social that media are full of wrong stuff, so I don't know who to support 🤨🤨 — Nick Fern (@IntelectualDumb) October 13, 2023

At this juncture, customers are aware what the worker's union believes and the subsequent statement released by the corporation is fully accessible. Customers can make up their own minds about the company's statement and its sufficiency in walking back the statement by the worker's union.

Shout out to the conservatives upset the Starbucks Union stood in solidarity with Palestine; they're now getting "boycott Starbucks" trending which means my day just got a lot easier and I never have to see them in line again--truly a win win — Astra Aurilious ☕🌱 (@AstraENVT) October 13, 2023

On the other hand, some customers seem happy there will be fewer Israel supporting conservatives in the stores. Sigh.

"Recent controversy surrounds Starbucks Workers United expressing solidarity with Palestine. Starbucks disassociates itself from the union's statement, highlighting the separation of views. Complex issues require thoughtful consideration. #Starbucks #Palestine #SolidarityDebate" — Podcast Buddy (@audiotess) October 13, 2023

Customers are now equipped with all the facts. It is up to the consumer to heed their own conscience at this juncture.

