Take the L: People ask Kinzinger for an update as DeSantis welcomes first flight home from Israel

As Twitchy readers know, Ron DeSantis defied his critics and announced plans to welcome the first Americans home from Israel.

Now he's doing just that from the Tampa airport where over 260 people have just landed.

We are getting ready to welcome hundreds of people who were stuck in Israel back to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/4gYyDI09DK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 16, 2023

Good on the governor for providing a solution for Americans in need.

We also told you that Adam Kinzinger dumped all over DeSantis's plans to do what he just did.

You’re a governor. You have no power here <eye roll> https://t.co/0MWi81s4wX — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 13, 2023

TwitterX didn't waste any time asking the former congressman for an update on his smack talk.

Mf just got owned so bad he turned off replies https://t.co/2Cf9k10ofm — B-MAC (Honky/Tonk) (@Viva_La_Snowman) October 15, 2023

Yes, these are all going to be quote tweets because Kinzinger turned off replies to his tweet. LOL.

Why did Adam turn off replies? 🤔🤭😬 https://t.co/AqHJnZ9jJc — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) October 16, 2023

LOLOLOL!

If anyone wonders why Braveheart @AdamKinzinger would shut down comments on his impotent charge here... https://t.co/xrYc6eKSoY pic.twitter.com/gfnhwdObZU — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 15, 2023

It seems Kinzinger ran away from his own tweet with his tail between his legs.

Can we get an update, Adam? https://t.co/Kfdd8qxeAt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 16, 2023

Would you care to revise and extend your remarks, sir?

Looks like he did @AdamKinzinger



“Desantis Airlines” brought like 300 people home https://t.co/vCrL8bEdhG — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) October 15, 2023

It appears the only one who has no power here is you, Adam.

There will be no apology. There will be no gratitude. Political pageantry is more important acknowledging a Presidential candidate saving lives and actually doing what he promises. https://t.co/FdFZDLtZI9 pic.twitter.com/nS6vMC5LeO — Bret Brillante (@BretBrillante) October 15, 2023

We'll wager he'll double down with some completely unrelated insult or just ignore his loss altogether.

Yet the first flight just touched down in Florida. https://t.co/4DjOoLS6eE pic.twitter.com/C497kEeLO6 — Mrs. Mamie Stuyvesant (@MrsStuyvesant) October 15, 2023

Get that man a tissue.

LOL. Ouch.

Seriously, the man is a professional rake-stepper.

Pay no attention to the man behind the keyboard.

You'd think he'd eventually get tired of all the losing.

Take the L, Kinzinger.

