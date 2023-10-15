Take the L: People ask Kinzinger for an update as DeSantis welcomes first flight home from Israel

'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 PM on October 15, 2023
@MidnightMitch on TwitterX

As Twitchy readers know, Ron DeSantis defied his critics and announced plans to welcome the first Americans home from Israel.

Now he's doing just that from the Tampa airport where over 260 people have just landed.

Good on the governor for providing a solution for Americans in need.

We also told you that Adam Kinzinger dumped all over DeSantis's plans to do what he just did.

TwitterX didn't waste any time asking the former congressman for an update on his smack talk.

Yes, these are all going to be quote tweets because Kinzinger turned off replies to his tweet. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

It seems Kinzinger ran away from his own tweet with his tail between his legs.

Would you care to revise and extend your remarks, sir?

It appears the only one who has no power here is you, Adam.

We'll wager he'll double down with some completely unrelated insult or just ignore his loss altogether.

Get that man a tissue.

LOL. Ouch.

Seriously, the man is a professional rake-stepper.

Pay no attention to the man behind the keyboard.

You'd think he'd eventually get tired of all the losing.

Take the L, Kinzinger.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER FLIGHT FLORIDA ISRAEL RON DESANTIS

