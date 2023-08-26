Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song

Oliver Anthony is clearly fed up with people injecting their own politics into his very political song. We're getting tired of talking about him getting tired of politics, but we're here to let you know what people are saying.

As Twitchy fans know, Anthony responded to his song being played and discussed at the GOP primary debates. In the video, he made it clear that the song is 'about the people on that stage and a lot of other people'. In other words, he's talking about politicians.

He then tweeted out a clarification that he wasn't on the Right or the Left, and his focus was the people.

Finally, late last night, he provided a final clarification on his Facebook page.

Oliver Anthony clarified his politics again pic.twitter.com/rTetEQ98w4 — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) August 26, 2023

So far, we've had conservatives claiming Oliver Anthony as one of their own, leftists pushing back on him because they believed it, and then others on the Left believing he was a Biden supporter because he stated on the video 'that song has nothing to do with Joe Biden'.

It must suck to get dumped into the public spotlight in this way, especially over a politically charged message.

Anyway, he now says 'Biden is a big part of the issue, but it runs much deeper' and clarified that the song is about 'corporate owned politicians on both sides'.

If it weren't for the votes of a lot of guys with Oliver Anthony's exact politics, Trump would not have won in 2016 — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) August 26, 2023

Dissatisfaction with government and the politicians in charge is definitely a popular theme on the political right these days.

How about we just enjoy the music and read into it what we want?🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZJ8tsimIhh — AlcoholisPoison (@AlcohoIisPoison) August 26, 2023

We're pretty sure that's what's going to continue to happen no matter how much Oliver Anthony attempts to clarify.

But maybe this third clarification finally put the speculation to bed?

Oh ok so he likes trump https://t.co/LHQHT67J72 — Davis from GA (@DavisHunsinger) August 26, 2023

He supports Trump.

The MAGAS lost their Richmond singing hero, and they literally can’t even deal with it.



The shrinking magats are in denial — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 26, 2023

He doesn't support Trump.

"I AM NOT A BIDEN SUPPORTER. I AM NOT A BIDEN SUPPORTER." Seems an awful lot like you are, Oliver. https://t.co/VHoH1yGEEo — marvlous lie (@marvlouslie) August 26, 2023

He supports Biden.

So, Oliver Anthony:



* isn't a Biden fan



* doesn't sound like a DeSantis fan



Not sure he's a fan of anyone who was at that debate. https://t.co/xW44hJIj8s — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) August 26, 2023

He doesn't support Biden or DeSantis.

He’s frustrated that his fan base is made up of conservatives. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2023

He doesn't like that a lot of conservatives like what he says.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Oliver Anthony is probably closer to an anarchist than conservative.



And to be honest, with everything going on today, so am I.



REMINDER: 2026 is the 250th anniversary of 1776



BECOME UNGOVERNABLE https://t.co/9K1Piytq0C — Elroy Plambecker (@One_Party_State) August 26, 2023

Actually, he's an anarchist.

prediction: he'll vote Vivek



"I'm the only one on this stage not bought and paid for." — Jeff Burkhart (@jburkhartlaw) August 26, 2023

Nah, he's a Vivek guy.

He sounds more like a populist. I’m cool with that. — William Smith (@TechAlum05) August 26, 2023

… and a populist.

He seems like a dude who didn’t care about politics and is now trying to figure out how to navigate becoming famous off a song that’s easily politicized — Rehform (@Rehform) August 26, 2023

This is probably close, but it's easily politicized because it's a political song, whether Oliver Anthony associates with one political party or not.

What is abundantly clear is that there is no end in sight to people seeing what they want to see in Rich Men North of Richmond.

