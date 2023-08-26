Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:30 PM on August 26, 2023
Twitter

Oliver Anthony is clearly fed up with people injecting their own politics into his very political song. We're getting tired of talking about him getting tired of politics, but we're here to let you know what people are saying.

As Twitchy fans know, Anthony responded to his song being played and discussed at the GOP primary debates. In the video, he made it clear that the song is 'about the people on that stage and a lot of other people'. In other words, he's talking about politicians.

He then tweeted out a clarification that he wasn't on the Right or the Left, and his focus was the people.

Finally, late last night, he provided a final clarification on his Facebook page.

So far, we've had conservatives claiming Oliver Anthony as one of their own, leftists pushing back on him because they believed it, and then others on the Left believing he was a Biden supporter because he stated on the video 'that song has nothing to do with Joe Biden'.

It must suck to get dumped into the public spotlight in this way, especially over a politically charged message.

Anyway, he now says 'Biden is a big part of the issue, but it runs much deeper' and clarified that the song is about 'corporate owned politicians on both sides'.

Dissatisfaction with government and the politicians in charge is definitely a popular theme on the political right these days.

We're pretty sure that's what's going to continue to happen no matter how much Oliver Anthony attempts to clarify.

But maybe this third clarification finally put the speculation to bed?

He supports Trump.

He doesn't support Trump.

He supports Biden.

He doesn't support Biden or DeSantis.

He doesn't like that a lot of conservatives like what he says.

Actually, he's an anarchist.

Nah, he's a Vivek guy.

… and a populist.

This is probably close, but it's easily politicized because it's a political song, whether Oliver Anthony associates with one political party or not.

What is abundantly clear is that there is no end in sight to people seeing what they want to see in Rich Men North of Richmond.

***

Related:

Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About

Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck

The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own

