Here's another detail about the Maui fires officials are trying to blame on...
Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck
OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Ready to fight the Democratic power in Georgia ... 'FREE JENNA' merchandise just...
Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald...
What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting...
Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation
'Insufferably stupid and malicious': Joy Reid DRAGGED for RACIST take on Trump's mug...
'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only...
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused...

The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:09 PM on August 26, 2023
Reason/GoRemy (modified by Fuzzy Chimp)

Okay, it's really not the Rich Men North of Richmond striking back as much as a continued dogpile on the DC politicians Oliver Anthony credits with doing more harm than good.

X user, @GoRemy, created a parody of the popular song from the perspective of the rich men, and it hits the elite political class hard.

'I've been working 'til the break of 4:45 … '

LOL.

As Twitchy readers know, Oliver Anthony has recently made it clear that the intent behind his song is not about supporting either the political right or left. It's about restoring a sense of community among the people, and the target of his disdain is found in the DC political class.

That works better.

The struggle is real, y'all!

Seriously, folks, Fudge Rounds have been getting too much hate lately. They're delicious. #LittleDebbie2024

Recommended

John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Doug P.

Pension? What is this strange thing you speak of?

Oh, it's a damn shame what the world's come to.

They want us back in the office on Mondays too.

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true.

But it is. Oh it is.

Except you, Mr. President. You go right ahead and add a few more days to your vacation.

Poor guys. LOL.

We almost agree. Hold on …

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

There! That's better!

Hey, the Libertarians needed something. It used to be weed, but then states started legalizing it everywhere and stole their thunder.

Just kidding, guys. We love our Libertarian brothers and sisters!

Even some of the politicians, or their interns, like it.

For just the small price of $174,000 per year, you too can help a struggling member of Congress make your life harder. Hurry, before it's too late.

We like it. We really don't think Oliver Anthony would mind.

The part where the dude was pantless but had to put on a tie for his Zoom meeting … LOL.

They're definitely not living in the real world.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MEN PARODY REASON RICH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem
Doug P.
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot
FuzzyChimp
OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either
Doug P.
Here's another detail about the Maui fires officials are trying to blame on climate change
Doug P.
Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald Trump'
justmindy
Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem Doug P.