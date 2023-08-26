The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own

Okay, it's really not the Rich Men North of Richmond striking back as much as a continued dogpile on the DC politicians Oliver Anthony credits with doing more harm than good.

X user, @GoRemy, created a parody of the popular song from the perspective of the rich men, and it hits the elite political class hard.

Dear Oliver Anthony,



It's hard for us too. 😢



Sincerely,

The Rich Men North of Richmond pic.twitter.com/PSXiAJLAux — Remy 💥😃 (@GoRemy) August 25, 2023

'I've been working 'til the break of 4:45 … '

LOL.

As Twitchy readers know, Oliver Anthony has recently made it clear that the intent behind his song is not about supporting either the political right or left. It's about restoring a sense of community among the people, and the target of his disdain is found in the DC political class.

Shameless Men North of Richmond — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 25, 2023

That works better.

"I once almost lost my 67 Corvette in a kitchen incident" — Wogz (@Wogz88) August 25, 2023

The struggle is real, y'all!

My Fudge Rounds supplier no longer takes Apple Pay...😅 — END2008 (@END2008) August 25, 2023

ha ha. if this has tought me anything it's that i want fudge rounds — Tony Huchi (@HuchiTony) August 25, 2023

Seriously, folks, Fudge Rounds have been getting too much hate lately. They're delicious. #LittleDebbie2024

🎶Till I Can retire

with an inflation-adjusted pension

that continuously keeps going higher🎶😄 — END2008 (@END2008) August 25, 2023

Pension? What is this strange thing you speak of?

Oh, it's a damn shame what the world's come to. They want us back in the office on Mondays too. Wish I could just wake up and it not be true. But it is. Oh it is.

Except you, Mr. President. You go right ahead and add a few more days to your vacation.

Poor guys. LOL.

We almost agree. Hold on …

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

There! That's better!

You are the best thing that Reason has to offer these days. — Teresa Granda (@TRESINTEXAS) August 25, 2023

Hey, the Libertarians needed something. It used to be weed, but then states started legalizing it everywhere and stole their thunder.

Just kidding, guys. We love our Libertarian brothers and sisters!

Even some of the politicians, or their interns, like it.

The plight of the rich men north of Richmond should not be ignored. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/S5545f5uzU — HipHopThinker♦️ (@HipHopThinker) August 25, 2023

For just the small price of $174,000 per year, you too can help a struggling member of Congress make your life harder. Hurry, before it's too late.

This is a good parody. It's extremely well done and it honors the source material. https://t.co/MSxHNUfmnj — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) August 25, 2023

We like it. We really don't think Oliver Anthony would mind.

The part where the dude was pantless but had to put on a tie for his Zoom meeting … LOL.

As someone who lives in that swampy milieu north of Richmond, I can confirm this is accurate. https://t.co/aIwJYiha7v — DannyCanTalk 🌈 (@dannycantalk) August 25, 2023

They're definitely not living in the real world.

***

