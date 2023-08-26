The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of...
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused...

Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck

RickRobinson  |  11:15 AM on August 26, 2023
Okay, we put it succinctly, but the sentiment is there. Please read it for yourself.

Look, this editor likes the guy and happens to agree both sides do suck. It's why Trump took the 2016 election cycle by storm. 

We couldn't agree more!

Lots of people are so ... maybe?

Hasn't he picked a side, though? More and more people feel both sides have failed them, and neither truly represents them anymore. This editor agrees, and every American can express their opinion even if it is disliked. 

We need to find our way back to remembering this fundamental truth. He is essentially saying both sides suck and to focus on home and your community. In this editor's opinion, he is absolutely correct and it takes courage to stand up when everyone else tells you to sit down. 

