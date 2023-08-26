Newly minted country music star Oliver Anthony says BOTH sides suck

Okay, we put it succinctly, but the sentiment is there. Please read it for yourself.

I. Don't. Support. Either. Side. Politically. Not the left, not the right. It's about supporting people and restoring local communities.



Now, breathe some fresh air and relax. Please? :) I'm not worth obsessing over, I promise. Spend time with your loved ones. — Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 26, 2023

Look, this editor likes the guy and happens to agree both sides do suck. It's why Trump took the 2016 election cycle by storm.

The world needs more people like you, man.



God bless



The new song is awesome, too, btw — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator) (@_CrotalusAtrox_) August 26, 2023

We couldn't agree more!

So you're saying you're a libertarian. 👀 — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) August 26, 2023

Lots of people are so ... maybe?

It is not time to be a middle of the road yellow stripe. I love your music, but this is NOT the time to be a dead armadillo in the middle of the road. It is time to STAND UP AND BE COUNTED. — MessianicJewishAmerican (@UltraMagaJew2) August 26, 2023

Hasn't he picked a side, though? More and more people feel both sides have failed them, and neither truly represents them anymore. This editor agrees, and every American can express their opinion even if it is disliked.

We need to find our way back to remembering this fundamental truth. He is essentially saying both sides suck and to focus on home and your community. In this editor's opinion, he is absolutely correct and it takes courage to stand up when everyone else tells you to sit down.

