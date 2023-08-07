Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer

Tucker on Twitter Episode 14: Tristan Tate
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:06 AM on August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Plenty has been said about Megan Rapinoe today in the wake of her final World Cup, culminating in a humbling loss to Sweden - the worst World Cup showing for the USWNT ever.

Perhaps the best summary of Rapinoe's career, was offered by the footballer herself, when asked about her favorite memory of playing for the team. It was the perfect opportunity to say something high-minded about the sport that gave so much to her, but she missed the goal … again.

The biggest complaint against Rapinoe from U.S. soccer fans, and fans of America's sports teams in general, has been that she allows her political activism to get in the way of the game. Rapinoe's brand of activism was even worse because she was critical of America while playing for a team that represents America abroad.

In a single answer, Rapinoe essentially confirmed the criticisms of her detractors. She couldn't come up with a single memory of winning the World Cup, the comradery of her teammates, or her favorite play?

Nope. Her teary-eyed response was 'probably equal pay chants'. That's what she went with. Uninspiring to the bitter end, for Rapinoe, politics always trumps play.

You can imagine how that went over on Twitter.

Indeed.

She continued, 'I think this team has always fought for so much more, and that's been the most rewarding part for me. Of course playing in World Cups and winning championships and doing all that, but to know that we've used our really special talent to do something that's really like … change the world forever, I think that means the most to me'.

Well done, Megan?

What do the vast majority of American fans care about? That the best of the best represent America well and win. That has always seemed a secondary concern to Megan Rapinoe, and now she's admitted as much.

Hey, she said 'all that' was nice too.

Megan First.

That's how she rolls.

Don't doubt people when they tell you who they are.

Rapinoe said it better than we could.

Accurate.

See, now that's a favorite memory. LOL.

The meme makers have been unloading on Rapinoe all day.

LOLOLOL! We don't even know what to do with this one.

Bwahaha!

Not your favorite memory! LOL.

It landed better than her horrible answer to this question.

Now that's a plan we can endorse.

***

***

Tags: LOSS SOCCER SWEDEN WORLD CUP MEGAN RAPINOE

