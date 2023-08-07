Megan Rapinoe perfectly sums up her negative impact on U.S. women's soccer with one answer

Plenty has been said about Megan Rapinoe today in the wake of her final World Cup, culminating in a humbling loss to Sweden - the worst World Cup showing for the USWNT ever.

Perhaps the best summary of Rapinoe's career, was offered by the footballer herself, when asked about her favorite memory of playing for the team. It was the perfect opportunity to say something high-minded about the sport that gave so much to her, but she missed the goal … again.

After the L at the World Cup today, Megan Rapinoe was asked what her favorite memory of playing for US soccer was.



Her response was "equal pay" pic.twitter.com/zgeCM99WWW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2023

The biggest complaint against Rapinoe from U.S. soccer fans, and fans of America's sports teams in general, has been that she allows her political activism to get in the way of the game. Rapinoe's brand of activism was even worse because she was critical of America while playing for a team that represents America abroad.

In a single answer, Rapinoe essentially confirmed the criticisms of her detractors. She couldn't come up with a single memory of winning the World Cup, the comradery of her teammates, or her favorite play?

Nope. Her teary-eyed response was 'probably equal pay chants'. That's what she went with. Uninspiring to the bitter end, for Rapinoe, politics always trumps play.

You can imagine how that went over on Twitter.

What a tool. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) August 6, 2023

Indeed.

She continued, 'I think this team has always fought for so much more, and that's been the most rewarding part for me. Of course playing in World Cups and winning championships and doing all that, but to know that we've used our really special talent to do something that's really like … change the world forever, I think that means the most to me'.

By “Change the world forever” does she mean make most of America loathe the US Women's Soccer Team? If that was her goal (pun intended), then she certainly succeeded at least hitting one goal. pic.twitter.com/KfBj7e51Wk — Runs With Scissors (@itssteveyall) August 6, 2023

Well done, Megan?

What do the vast majority of American fans care about? That the best of the best represent America well and win. That has always seemed a secondary concern to Megan Rapinoe, and now she's admitted as much.

Wow, she really put that out there?



It's one thing for us to know it was never about the glory of the game or competition, or the world cup championships or even the pride of playing for one's country. but she could have at least pretended all of that mattered. — Ron Duncan (@RonDuncan7) August 6, 2023

Hey, she said 'all that' was nice too.

GorT: This explains a lot. It's not the competition. It's not her teammates. It's not being able to compete at the world stage levels in the Olympics or World Cup multiple times. Equal pay...with an unequal basis (i.e. men do not get the additional benefits the women do) https://t.co/sLqokyFof0 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 6, 2023

Megan First.

Not a word about her country. All me me me. — Chris Conner (@C_h_r_i_s_C_o) August 6, 2023

That's how she rolls.

Her favorite soccer memory is political activism, not playing



Unbelievably on brand https://t.co/r7E5fSxsOS — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 6, 2023

Don't doubt people when they tell you who they are.

Rapinoe said it better than we could.

One of the most insufferable people ever — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) August 6, 2023

Accurate.

My favorite memory of US Soccer is her being gone. — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) August 6, 2023

See, now that's a favorite memory. LOL.

The meme makers have been unloading on Rapinoe all day.

pic.twitter.com/c71TRIy0Rh — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 6, 2023

LOLOLOL! We don't even know what to do with this one.

Megan Rapinoe after having to talk about sports for a millisecond: https://t.co/ryuYB6HhMX pic.twitter.com/oLbDBPc8Oc — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 7, 2023

Bwahaha!

I felt for sure she’d say “Getting the beat down from a soccer team composed entirely of 15-year old boys” https://t.co/kvTw4whPXG — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) August 7, 2023

Not your favorite memory! LOL.

Did Rapinoe’s penalty kick land yet? https://t.co/XaMTkdeOrC — Con (@Varangian_con) August 7, 2023

It landed better than her horrible answer to this question.

I'm never happy when our national teams lose. And this tool here couldn't think of a single goal or moment on the pitch that stood out? Good Lord. Throw the baby out with the bathwater and get us ladies in there who WANT to rep the Stars & Stripes first and foremost. 🇺🇸⚽️ https://t.co/4C26NIjY2j — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) August 6, 2023

Now that's a plan we can endorse.

