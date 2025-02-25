White House Epically Reminds the AP It’s the 'Gulf of America' After Pro-Trump Court Ruling

The President of the United States is not required to guarantee press access to the Oval Office or Air Force One. These are privileged spaces. The Associated Press disagrees. They’re wrong, of course. President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump asked the press to fully recognize the change and they did except for the AP. Trump revoked the AP’s privileged access to the Oval Office and AF1 as he’s perfectly allowed to do for any reason or no reason at all.

Advertisement

The AP was relegated to the same status as hundreds of other outlets that cover the White House. The AP, believing it had rights it didn’t, took the White House to court. Monday, a judge sided with the White House. Since this is Trump, the White House celebrated epically with a hilarious post on X.

Take a look. (READ)

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal judge has DENIED the AP’s emergency motion to restore their access to the Oval Office and Air Force One



Literally ALL they have to do to get their cards back is stop pushing blatantly fake news and call it “Gulf of America”



Is that such a huge ask? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O8bhSjfJKM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2025

Commenters were celebrating as well. Some said Trump should do another name change for the gulf.

We will even accept the Gulf of Liberal Tears. pic.twitter.com/XX81AvchdU — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 24, 2025

That name is acceptable as well 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2025

That would explain why it’s so salty.

It’s nice that the entitled ‘journalists’ at the AP have been brought down a peg or two. A lesson in how 'Freedom of the Press' truly works was needed to bring them down from their self-inflated throne. Commenters agree.

Trump is rubbing AP’s face in it like a puppy who messed on the carpet. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) February 24, 2025

For some reason they believe they’re wayyyy more important than they actually are.



The White House has been running just fine with AP with the AP reporting from the sidewalk 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2025

They're mainly upset because they have yoke on their face and have less importance than the citizen journalists do. That has them butt hurt since they no longer have that access. Now they have to report it with second hand sources, instead of their own. — Paul Sherman (@Dreamsinger1997) February 24, 2025

They are so entitled! Nobody is guaranteed access to the Oval Office. They get in the press room, that’s good enough as long as they want to push opinions. — Brett Casey (@brettcasey) February 24, 2025

The AP staying out of the oval office is not an emergency — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) February 24, 2025

The AP still retains its right to publish what it wants, thus no rights have been denied. The AP has not lost its access to White House Press Briefings.