Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About...
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Terminati...
VIP
UK LGBTQ Charity to Slash Staff In Half After Trump Cuts Off Foreign...
Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of...
VIP
Northeast's Most Ruthless Governor Aims to Strip Caregiving Funds from Hardworking Familie...
Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a...
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird
VIP
America Doesn't Give a Damn About Woke Anymore
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Former CNN Talking Head Demands Nationwide MSNBC Boycott In Wake of Reid’s Well...
Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As...
MSNBC’s Sam Stein Unleashes Hysterical Fury Over Trump’s First Press Question Today
DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ......

White House Epically Reminds the AP It’s the 'Gulf of America' After Pro-Trump Court Ruling

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 25, 2025
White House Photo/Daniel Torok

The President of the United States is not required to guarantee press access to the Oval Office or Air Force One. These are privileged spaces. The Associated Press disagrees. They’re wrong, of course. President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump asked the press to fully recognize the change and they did except for the AP. Trump revoked the AP’s privileged access to the Oval Office and AF1 as he’s perfectly allowed to do for any reason or no reason at all.

Advertisement

The AP was relegated to the same status as hundreds of other outlets that cover the White House. The AP, believing it had rights it didn’t, took the White House to court. Monday, a judge sided with the White House. Since this is Trump, the White House celebrated epically with a hilarious post on X.

Take a look. (READ)

Commenters were celebrating as well. Some said Trump should do another name change for the gulf.

That would explain why it’s so salty.

It’s nice that the entitled ‘journalists’ at the AP have been brought down a peg or two. A lesson in how 'Freedom of the Press' truly works was needed to bring them down from their self-inflated throne. Commenters agree.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The AP still retains its right to publish what it wants, thus no rights have been denied. The AP has not lost its access to White House Press Briefings.

Tags: AMERICA AP ASSOCIATED PRESS COURT DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Termination
Warren Squire
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About DOGE
Warren Squire
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Gordon K
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird
justmindy
Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a Tat
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement