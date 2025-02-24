Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to the Joy Reid of weekdays. Yes, we mean Monday.

Whether you're one of the lucky retired ones, are about to begin your Monday grind, or have been tasked with authoring five bullet points, the best way you can start off the week is with our collection of memes, jokes, and clips we've assembled over the past week.

Let the fun begin!

Happy National Margarita Day!! 🥳 Funny how tequila memes are perfect for Mondays as well 😉@Gordon_Kushner @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/kOmQxeOn9A — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) February 22, 2025

If you're joking about needing tequila to get you through this Monday, welcome to the team!

If you're actually drinking tequila at work, you probably don't even need to send in your 5 bullet points. 😂

This guy farting during the film Oppenheimer is the funniest video in all of history pic.twitter.com/cSTF1bzQvd — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 16, 2025

Guys … it doesn't matter how many times we've watched this one, we laugh every time. Every. Single. Time. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

The Symphony is fun🤩🎧🎻💕 pic.twitter.com/rswARjCoMh — Love Classical Music 🎺🎻💖 (@AlexTran677026) February 23, 2025

Okay, that's pretty good!

HAHA!

This never gets old 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/707fCcW1IW — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) February 22, 2025

That poor dad is just trying to keep it together.

You picked a fine time to leave me, loose seal. https://t.co/4RnZmGRJbF — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) February 17, 2025

You did not seriously just make that joke!?

Yes, we laughed.

🤣I laughed so hard at this one. pic.twitter.com/HjmV7TxK7I — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) February 22, 2025

Her birthday was literally the day before. 😂

Excuse us while we have an OCD-induced seizure.

The reaction of the instructor gets me every time 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQT8ZMn26U — Guhan (@TheDogeVampire) February 22, 2025

LOL!

Cookie, please! 😂

This lady was dead serious.🤣 pic.twitter.com/fDnEWqgHtp — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) February 23, 2025

We don't even understand how you could be this clueless. 😂

The LEGO people had it right. Just sayin'.

That outfit could be so much fun.😂

I can’t unsee this pic.twitter.com/sFuIAVHS1A — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 22, 2025

We will never be the same.

'I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror ...'@MarkHamill's pants fell down. lol pic.twitter.com/O6TujKeQX1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 18, 2025

This was one of the funniest things we saw all week.

Gravity to Hamill's pants be like …

Insert video of guy telling his wife about his spool of wire. https://t.co/qWc2tGwoNw — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) February 21, 2025

You'll never make her care about your spool of wire. 😂

This one is so wrong … and hilarious.

Yeah, we would have been laughing too. It looks like someone amputated half their thumb and drew a face on it.

You do not come between Cookie Monster and a bag of Oreos. 😂

She is literally giving him tech support.



She even did the head bobbing pic.twitter.com/6c5h6vvDq9 — Mens_Corner__ (@Mens_Corner__) February 24, 2025

Bwahaha! That lady is spot on!

LOLOLOL!

We know you've all made some beautiful music with your McDonald's straws.

Just remembered this and it’s still just as funny 😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ahUxqMwEXU — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) February 20, 2025

He full-on freaked out! 😂

Now that's a stretch for a dad joke. Well done.

Seriously?!?! Some of us look like we crawled into the sink with the dishes by the time we're done.

I’m not a hard individual pic.twitter.com/Ok8lQJXaJN — Josh Johnson (@JoshJohnson) February 23, 2025

Good stuff!

HA! Couldn't happen to a more deserving group of clowns.

LOLOLOL!

This old timer is a comedic genius 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/loRwkTy9Q7 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 24, 2025

We've seen this guy before, and he's great! 'Early onset rigor mortis'. 😂😂😂

Absolutely! If it's like 3% or less we feel the need to insult them over it. LOL.

It's probably best Mr. Rogers didn't live to see Twitter/X. 😂

I don’t want to alarm anyone but I’m pretty sure this garlic powder is giving me the finger lol pic.twitter.com/23aJxPqlTB — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 19, 2025

Bwahaha! That garlic is shooting the full bird! 💀

Would you watch this version? pic.twitter.com/W1iPfw2wmW — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) February 23, 2025

The internet may have been a mistake. 😂😂😂

Definitely not too soon. LOL.

🤣These prank videos are hysterical 🤣 Enjoy😘 pic.twitter.com/VlMqtv0eZ1 — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) February 24, 2025

Now, that's a new one! The guys trying to figure out how to react to their lady exhibiting serial-killer behavior is hilarious!

Congrats to new Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino! pic.twitter.com/sZbsaKB5Ol — Magills (@magills_) February 24, 2025

Congrats to Dan Bongino, but that's some funny stuff right there! 😂

LOL! Good dogs.

Speaking of good dogs, let's jump back in time to a regular feature of the old David Letterman Show - Stupid Pet Tricks.

Literally there was nothing funnier on television than Dave’s Stupid Pet Tricks. This one was the funniest skit ever. Hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KXU9MwEvOi — Mr.Wickwire🚀 (@MrWickwire) February 23, 2025

Pure awesomeness. 😂

Listening to this Scottish Grandma read "The Wonky Donkey" to her grandchild is absolutely hilarious, i was in stitches 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/F7RrMGBKov — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) February 20, 2025

That's all we've got for this week. We hope, at some point during the week, you get a chance to laugh as hard as the Scottish granny reading about a wonky donkey.

Now get out there and carpe diem this Monday with all you've got!

Until we meme again …