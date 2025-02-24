Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration i...
VIP
Capitol Cleanse: President Trump Fires 2,000 USAID Employees in Washington Weekend Purge
A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the...
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling...
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and...
Adam Kinzinger: Musk’s ‘Chainsaw for Bureaucracy’ Backlash Will Cut GOP in Pro-Dem Campaig...
Drastic Action: Trump White House Moving Faster than ‘News’ and Being Transparent While...
Drowning Dems: Hakeem Jeffries Sticks to Losing Script Against Trump as Party Sinks...
Spongebob Crypants: Trump and Musk Hilariously Troll Leftists Whining About Progress Repor...
Lefty Gets WRECKED for (Probably Fake) Story About Trump-Supporting Neighbor Getting Fired...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to the Joy Reid of weekdays. Yes, we mean Monday.

Whether you're one of the lucky retired ones, are about to begin your Monday grind, or have been tasked with authoring five bullet points, the best way you can start off the week is with our collection of memes, jokes, and clips we've assembled over the past week.

Advertisement

Let the fun begin!

If you're joking about needing tequila to get you through this Monday, welcome to the team!

If you're actually drinking tequila at work, you probably don't even need to send in your 5 bullet points. 😂

Guys … it doesn't matter how many times we've watched this one, we laugh every time. Every. Single. Time. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Okay, that's pretty good!

HAHA!

That poor dad is just trying to keep it together.

You did not seriously just make that joke!?

Yes, we laughed.

Recommended

Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Her birthday was literally the day before. 😂

Excuse us while we have an OCD-induced seizure.

LOL!

Cookie, please! 😂

We don't even understand how you could be this clueless. 😂

The LEGO people had it right. Just sayin'.

That outfit could be so much fun.😂

We will never be the same.

This was one of the funniest things we saw all week.

Gravity to Hamill's pants be like …

You'll never make her care about your spool of wire. 😂

Advertisement

This one is so wrong … and hilarious.

Yeah, we would have been laughing too. It looks like someone amputated half their thumb and drew a face on it.

You do not come between Cookie Monster and a bag of Oreos. 😂

Bwahaha! That lady is spot on!

LOLOLOL!

We know you've all made some beautiful music with your McDonald's straws.

He full-on freaked out! 😂

Now that's a stretch for a dad joke. Well done.

Seriously?!?! Some of us look like we crawled into the sink with the dishes by the time we're done.

Good stuff!

Advertisement

HA! Couldn't happen to a more deserving group of clowns.

LOLOLOL!

We've seen this guy before, and he's great! 'Early onset rigor mortis'. 😂😂😂

Absolutely! If it's like 3% or less we feel the need to insult them over it. LOL.

It's probably best Mr. Rogers didn't live to see Twitter/X. 😂

Bwahaha! That garlic is shooting the full bird! 💀

The internet may have been a mistake. 😂😂😂

Definitely not too soon. LOL.

Now, that's a new one! The guys trying to figure out how to react to their lady exhibiting serial-killer behavior is hilarious!

Advertisement

Congrats to Dan Bongino, but that's some funny stuff right there! 😂

LOL! Good dogs.

Speaking of good dogs, let's jump back in time to a regular feature of the old David Letterman Show - Stupid Pet Tricks.

Pure awesomeness. 😂

That's all we've got for this week. We hope, at some point during the week, you get a chance to laugh as hard as the Scottish granny reading about a wonky donkey.

Now get out there and carpe diem this Monday with all you've got!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling of the U.S. Federal Government’
Warren Squire
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud
Amy
A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the Faithful
Warren Squire
Megyn Kelly Sheds Happy ‘White Women Tears’ Over MSNBC Jettisoning Joy Reid and Her Racist Rhetoric
Warren Squire
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the Dems' Week
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days Warren Squire
Advertisement