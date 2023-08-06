People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup

DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:38 AM on August 06, 2023

U.S. Women's Soccer has been at the center of political controversy for years, due in large part to the actions and words of Megan Rapinoe, the controversial blue-haired outspoken Left-wing winger.

Rapinoe has long been an activist in support of various liberal causes, but the one that earned her the ire of many was her decision to kneel during the national anthem before a match in September 2016 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Guess what? Americans really don't like people hijacking the national anthem to make political statements. Rapinoe continued kneeling for a bit and, in recent years, simply stands during the anthem without the customary respect of holding hand over heart. The stunt has spread to other team members as well.

You know what Americans REALLY REALLY don't like? People interjecting national anthem activism into sports, especially when they're supposed to be representing the United States.

There was no shortage of scorn for Rapinoe on Elon's X app following the defeat.

Many found delight in Rapinoe's failure

Sam J.

Others are just sick of her non-soccer nonsense in general. Rapinoe can go into full-time activism now and give the soccer team that represents America back to people who show America respect.

And then there were those who always want America to win, despite our warts … or Rapinoes.

Oh, it's coming. The derision is about Rapinoe's un-American behavior, and those who have followed her lead - not the USWNT.

But the jokes … the jokes at Rapinoe's expense came fast and furious.

Ouch.

LOLOLOL!

It'd be really cool if the USWNT could once again become a team that all Americans could embrace, instead of being a lightning rod for political controversy.

What did we just see? LOL.

There's your solution to this painful defeat, soccer ladies: Men. It's even Rapinoe-approved!

Harsh … but fair.

That's just brutal.

And we're dead. 💀

Bwahaha!

LOL. Redsteeze was killing it.

The mocking was relentless.

Yes, Megan, you do.

People who have had enough of Rapinoe's antics be like …

That has to sting.

Perhaps U.S. Women's Soccer, for Megan Rapinoe, was too much about Megan Rapinoe, and not enough about the United States.

We wish them every success, going forward, free of the giant distraction that was Megan Rapinoe.

***

