People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup

U.S. Women's Soccer has been at the center of political controversy for years, due in large part to the actions and words of Megan Rapinoe, the controversial blue-haired outspoken Left-wing winger.

Rapinoe has long been an activist in support of various liberal causes, but the one that earned her the ire of many was her decision to kneel during the national anthem before a match in September 2016 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Guess what? Americans really don't like people hijacking the national anthem to make political statements. Rapinoe continued kneeling for a bit and, in recent years, simply stands during the anthem without the customary respect of holding hand over heart. The stunt has spread to other team members as well.

You know what Americans REALLY REALLY don't like? People interjecting national anthem activism into sports, especially when they're supposed to be representing the United States.

There was no shortage of scorn for Rapinoe on Elon's X app following the defeat.

Not only did the anti-American WOKE woman's soccer team lose today.

Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick that would have sealed the win for the USA🤣🤣🤣

Talk about a win-win pic.twitter.com/S0hYPWX77E — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 6, 2023

Many found delight in Rapinoe's failure

At least we won't have to deal with Rapinoe anymore. She made this team toxic. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 6, 2023

Others are just sick of her non-soccer nonsense in general. Rapinoe can go into full-time activism now and give the soccer team that represents America back to people who show America respect.

As much distaste I have for Rapinoe, I’m still disappointed. https://t.co/OhzuvrOK2r — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2023

And then there were those who always want America to win, despite our warts … or Rapinoes.

Can't wait for the inevitable whining from Rapinoe and her clods about people not sufficiently supporting US women's soccer and how un-American that is. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 6, 2023

Oh, it's coming. The derision is about Rapinoe's un-American behavior, and those who have followed her lead - not the USWNT.

But the jokes … the jokes at Rapinoe's expense came fast and furious.

Ouch.

LOLOLOL!

It'd be really cool if the USWNT could once again become a team that all Americans could embrace, instead of being a lightning rod for political controversy.

What did we just see? LOL.

On a positive note, Ms Rapinoe wants to pack the USWNT with biological males, so they should win everything going forward. https://t.co/0iH3wuAtFZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

Well now that Rapinoe willed it, they can welcome men into their ranks and win next time. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 6, 2023

There's your solution to this painful defeat, soccer ladies: Men. It's even Rapinoe-approved!

On the plus side, they lost. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 6, 2023

Harsh … but fair.

Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith taking penalty kicks. pic.twitter.com/r0jTvq4JZM — Austin (@AustinPlanet) August 6, 2023

That's just brutal.

And we're dead. 💀

Bwahaha!

You can't tell a woman to smile more and then yell at her when she does it. https://t.co/YcUzP44VUp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2023

Hillary will say that Sweden is an illegitimate winner for the next four years. https://t.co/elKjh4x6Pp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2023

LOL. Redsteeze was killing it.

She has a good career waiting for her at USPS since she’s such an expert at air mailing. https://t.co/CLNogu3NrV — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 6, 2023

The mocking was relentless.

pic.twitter.com/zR6rHDbLos — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal (@RW_Crank) August 6, 2023

Yes, Megan, you do.

People who have had enough of Rapinoe's antics be like …

That has to sting.

Last time pic.twitter.com/cPckWeGUd9 — Willem van der Horst (@HorstWillemvd) August 6, 2023

Perhaps U.S. Women's Soccer, for Megan Rapinoe, was too much about Megan Rapinoe, and not enough about the United States.

We wish them every success, going forward, free of the giant distraction that was Megan Rapinoe.

