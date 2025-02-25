Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Termination

White House Counselor Alina Habba says federal workers’ jobs depend on them truthfully answering the ‘What did you get done this week?’ email. She says President Donald Trump is going to find out who is pretending to work from home and doing nothing, or working another job while on the government’s clock.

Advertisement

Here are the details. (READ)

@AlinaHabba lets federal workers know that ignoring the “What did you get done this week” email isn’t such a great idea: “You better damn well explain to us what it is you're doing with taxpayer dollars while you're working for the federal government." “If you are taking another job, if you are pretending to work from home, but you're not actually working and American taxpayers are paying for it, you better be damn sure that President Trump is going to figure it out." "DOGE is going to cut the waste, cut the fat, and you'll no longer have a job here."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨🔥@AlinaHabba lets federal workers know that ignoring the “What did you get done this week” email isn’t such a great idea:



“You better damn well explain to us what it is you're doing with taxpayer dollars while you're working for the federal government."



“If you are taking… pic.twitter.com/LLDCubgtWr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

Elon Musk suggests there’s a lot of fraud going on. He believes there are even people collecting checks from workers who have died.

Democrats and their legacy media allies have lost their minds over the simple email questionnaire. Commenters say it should be easy to fill out if you’re working.

It's absurd that this is even a problem.



If you can't even come up with 5 fake things you did last week, you are literally doing nothing. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 25, 2025

Grabbing a cup of coffee in the break room 15 minutes after you showed up, and left 1 minute later to go home is not a bullet point. — Paul Cullen (@PaulCullen_CNC) February 25, 2025

And you are too stupid to collect gov wages. — ThePixelPundit (@PixelatedPundit) February 25, 2025

Every federal worker should account for their time and tasks. The rest of us are required to. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) February 25, 2025

Job accountability questionnaires are commonplace in the private sector.

Some are shocked to see our federal government setting performance standards.

It’s amazing to see the government for once setting the standard for productivity. — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) February 25, 2025

Or any standard truthfully.



There is a term used in the military and civil service.



ROAD, Retired On Active Duty



In the military it's usually seen in the last few weeks of service as folks wind up thier carrers.



In Civil service is can be Years long service of doing nothing. — Paul R. Hull Jr. (@PRHJ100) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

Seems pretty clear and pretty reasonable. If you’re fighting this you’ve got probably got something to hide. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 25, 2025

The people screaming the loudest about this email are the ones who know they’ve been stealing from taxpayers for years. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 25, 2025

The prevailing wisdom is that those who are fighting this the loudest are the thieves Musk is trying to root out. There’s no other logical reason to be this mad over something typically done in the real world outside Washington, D.C. Despite Democrat tantrums, we will soon know who’s truly working.