Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Termination

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

White House Counselor Alina Habba says federal workers’ jobs depend on them truthfully answering the ‘What did you get done this week?’ email. She says President Donald Trump is going to find out who is pretending to work from home and doing nothing, or working another job while on the government’s clock.

Here are the details. (READ)

@AlinaHabba lets federal workers know that ignoring the “What did you get done this week” email isn’t such a great idea:

“You better damn well explain to us what it is you're doing with taxpayer dollars while you're working for the federal government."

“If you are taking another job, if you are pretending to work from home, but you're not actually working and American taxpayers are paying for it, you better be damn sure that President Trump is going to figure it out."

 "DOGE is going to cut the waste, cut the fat, and you'll no longer have a job here."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Elon Musk suggests there’s a lot of fraud going on. He believes there are even people collecting checks from workers who have died.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Democrats and their legacy media allies have lost their minds over the simple email questionnaire. Commenters say it should be easy to fill out if you’re working.

Job accountability questionnaires are commonplace in the private sector.

Some are shocked to see our federal government setting performance standards.

The prevailing wisdom is that those who are fighting this the loudest are the thieves Musk is trying to root out. There’s no other logical reason to be this mad over something typically done in the real world outside Washington, D.C. Despite Democrat tantrums, we will soon know who’s truly working.

