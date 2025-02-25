Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About DOGE

Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Terminati...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on February 25, 2025
Sarah D.

On Monday, The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to push the fake narrative that angry Democrats swarming town halls in Republican areas was a sign that ALL Americans are upset at DOGE. Her fellow hosts on the Fox News show weren’t having any of it.

Take a look. (WATCH)

As expected, the polls show that DOGE and what President Donald Trump is doing to eradicate government waste and corruption are resonating with Americans.

Democrats are desperate and powerless. All they can do is lie, but it’s not working.

The only people who don’t like DOGE are the Democrats it’s targeting. Too bad.

Democrats and their media mouthpieces have no answer to what is being revealed.

They’re learning nothing, even as their ‘news’ outlets shed talking heads. Posters see what's happening.

The Democrats and their legacy media partners keep throwing fake narratives against the wall. None of them are sticking. Who knows what new outlandish narratives they’ll fail with this week?

