Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About DOGE

On Monday, The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to push the fake narrative that angry Democrats swarming town halls in Republican areas was a sign that ALL Americans are upset at DOGE. Her fellow hosts on the Fox News show weren’t having any of it.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

LEFT: Jessica Tarlov spouts Dem talking point that people all "over the country" are rising up to say “What’s going on at DOGE is unacceptable!"



RIGHT: Poll released today saying DOGE is extremely popular with Americans.



Their anti-DOGE propaganda isn't working. pic.twitter.com/bpHwSB6WR7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

As expected, the polls show that DOGE and what President Donald Trump is doing to eradicate government waste and corruption are resonating with Americans.

70% believe govt is filled with waste and fraud

69% support goal of cutting $1T

72% want an agency devoted to efficiency

60% think DOGE is making the cuts desired



TARLOV: “Americans hate DOGE!" pic.twitter.com/5JrPRBiERE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

She slipped in that "these are employees of the CDC" during the discussion that these town hall speakers are audience plants.



Pathetic astroturfing attempt. — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) February 24, 2025

They will push the narrative no matter what the facts are. It would be insulting if it wasn't so comical — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) February 24, 2025

Democrats are desperate and powerless. All they can do is lie, but it’s not working.

The only people who don’t like DOGE are the Democrats it’s targeting. Too bad.

In a sense she's right. The people "all over the country" are deep state democrats who are rightly panicked. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025

LMAO true. She would have you believe there is a groundswell of working class backlash over the efforts to slash government fraud and waste. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

Lol these people are absolutely terrified and in complete panic mode over what DOGE is going to uncover, amazing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 24, 2025

The DC panic over DOGE somehow just keeps getting worse. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

Democrats and their media mouthpieces have no answer to what is being revealed.

They’re learning nothing, even as their ‘news’ outlets shed talking heads. Posters see what's happening.

I guess Joy Reid’s sudden departure has taught them nothing.



The “Everyone hates Trump” narrative is so 2020. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 24, 2025

“Republicans have turned on Trump and Elon” is the narrative of the day, after the "Trump and Elon are turning on each other” narrative was a dismal failure. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025

The Democrats and their legacy media partners keep throwing fake narratives against the wall. None of them are sticking. Who knows what new outlandish narratives they’ll fail with this week?