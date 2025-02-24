Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Donald Trump recognized this crazy long before most people, to his credit.

Princess Diana's family wrecking daughter in law dressed up as her recently. Her defenders claim she is a graduate of Northwestern and therefore not copying the Princess, but surely Northwestern sells a different style of sweatshirt? Also, she dresses up as her dead Mother- in- Law often. It's weird.

Also, a normal husband does not want his wife to dress up as his mother.

She has no personality and comes off as awkward and fake. This is why she could not make headway with the people of the UK.

It's a shame. If he wanted an American wife, there are plenty who respect the traditions of other cultures and societies.

Someone took the time to catalog all of Markle's costumes.

Markle is flailing from project to project. She can't decide if she wants to be a podcaster, a recluse, Martha Stewart or the next crunchy Mum.

Exactly. Her only job is thinking of new ways to get photographers to pay attention to her.

Surely, that wasn't calculated. Not at all. 

She wishes she was as beloved as Diana. That will never happen.

