Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:59 PM on August 06, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's like Bidenomics, but for soccer.

Joe Biden congratulated the USWNT on their 'incredible run' following a historic loss at the World Cup. Framing bad performance as a great achievement seems to be a running theme with the Biden Administration.

In fairness to the intern who tweets for the prehistoric president, the USWNT has finished in the top three, winning four gold medals, since 1991 when the World Cup began. That is, by any standard, a great run in sports, but to 'congratulate' the team on their worst finish EVER was as ham-handedly Joe Biden-ish as Joe Biden can be.

Next, we expect Jill to invite them to the White House to celebrate the loss.

Biden also worked in a reference to the team's 'grit and determination – on and off the field', likely a nod to the liberal activism and dishonorable treatment of the national anthem that has turned so many Americans against the team.

People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp

Twitter had plenty to say about Biden's characterization of the unexpected defeat.

LOL. Exactly.

Congratulations on your two jobs!

As Twitchy readers know, onlookers were letting Megan Rapinoe have it with both barrels, as her career ended on a missed penalty kick.

The political posturing of the soccer sheilas have earned them quite the negative reputation with many.

'Congratulations on your incredible run … to the airport in Kabul.'

Wouldn't it be great for America's team to actually honor America during our national anthem? We're guessing it's been quite a difficult ride for some of the ladies on the team who have been forced into silence so Rapinoe could make everything about herself.

But … arrogance? What's this guy mean by that?

Oh, yeah, it's probably stuff like that.

As they say, pride cometh before a fall.

LOLOLOL!

Ouch.

Joe Biden: 'Yes.'

More about America, less about you, please.

You're not in the top three.

The next game that you watch,

Will be on someone's TV.

Hear! Hear!

Sorry, trophies are for winners.

The man's never tweeted in his life, but whoever does it, impersonates him well.

Nobody spins like the Biden administration.

He's had an incredible run.

***

