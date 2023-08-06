Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss

It's like Bidenomics, but for soccer.

Joe Biden congratulated the USWNT on their 'incredible run' following a historic loss at the World Cup. Framing bad performance as a great achievement seems to be a running theme with the Biden Administration.

.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud.



Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field. https://t.co/XWitTB3Gl4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

In fairness to the intern who tweets for the prehistoric president, the USWNT has finished in the top three, winning four gold medals, since 1991 when the World Cup began. That is, by any standard, a great run in sports, but to 'congratulate' the team on their worst finish EVER was as ham-handedly Joe Biden-ish as Joe Biden can be.

Next, we expect Jill to invite them to the White House to celebrate the loss.

🤣🤣 They just put in their worst ever World Cup performance and most of them refused to sing the National Anthem. Who did they make proud, exactly? https://t.co/83J4sDK1rw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2023

Biden also worked in a reference to the team's 'grit and determination – on and off the field', likely a nod to the liberal activism and dishonorable treatment of the national anthem that has turned so many Americans against the team.

They just posted the worst American women’s World Cup tourney performance in history, Joe. https://t.co/frVD36QDKu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2023

Twitter had plenty to say about Biden's characterization of the unexpected defeat.

It was only an “incredible run” in a “Bidenomics” kind of way. https://t.co/TDtnsvsRGz — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 6, 2023

LOL. Exactly.

Congratulations on your two jobs!

When we saw Megan Rapinoe miss that penalty kick: pic.twitter.com/7StJmm0usX — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 6, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, onlookers were letting Megan Rapinoe have it with both barrels, as her career ended on a missed penalty kick.

They knelt and didn't sing our national anthem.

They most certainly did not make our country proud. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 6, 2023

The political posturing of the soccer sheilas have earned them quite the negative reputation with many.

This is like calling your Afghanistan withdrawal a success. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 6, 2023

'Congratulations on your incredible run … to the airport in Kabul.'

Joe, be real, this was the most embarrassing women’s team in our country’s history. Arrogance killed us. Let’s find players that have more respect. — Owen Sullivan (@Owensully123) August 6, 2023

Wouldn't it be great for America's team to actually honor America during our national anthem? We're guessing it's been quite a difficult ride for some of the ladies on the team who have been forced into silence so Rapinoe could make everything about herself.

But … arrogance? What's this guy mean by that?

The @USWNT is a big mood rn 🔥😤 pic.twitter.com/XeFlk3DqFP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

Oh, yeah, it's probably stuff like that.

As they say, pride cometh before a fall.

LOLOLOL!

Ouch.

Which part made you proud?



The refusal to sing the national anthem or the worst performance in years? — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 6, 2023

Joe Biden: 'Yes.'

More about America, less about you, please.

"O Say Can You See..." — AmericaAsFounded🍊 (@SinceWollman86) August 6, 2023

… You're not in the top three. The next game that you watch, Will be on someone's TV.

Joe, they lost. Maybe if they concentrated on the game and not bashing America, it would be different. — Kevin McD (@KevinMcD34) August 6, 2023

Hear! Hear!

Here is the “everyone gets a trophy” speech by our president. https://t.co/K94VLrz7bo — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 6, 2023

Sorry, trophies are for winners.

Who writes this for POTUS? They underperformed and this was a bad run. — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) August 6, 2023

The man's never tweeted in his life, but whoever does it, impersonates him well.

Biden's vacation lasted longer than this team did in the World Cup but his social media team is out here calling it an "incredible run" https://t.co/iZrWzzTDxq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 6, 2023

Nobody spins like the Biden administration.

You’re the worst president in US history — aka (@akafacehots) August 6, 2023

He's had an incredible run.

***

***

