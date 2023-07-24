LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine

See you in court: Gov. Greg Abbott refusing to take down barriers in...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:49 PM on July 24, 2023

We've all seen the losers from Just Stop Oil who have nothing better to do with their time than deface historic paintings and statues, glue themselves to roads, spray orange paint all over monuments, and block traffic so decent people can't go to work.

Yeah, nobody likes them … probably not even their own mothers.

Well, the anti-fossil fuel fascists finally got a taste of their own medicine, and it is glorious!

That's right, the orange-clad oil agitators planned a plant-based party to celebrate their 'hard' work of annoying everyone on the planet.

Spoiled brats.

Some enterprising British blokes, who seem to agree with their cause but despise their tactics, decided to visit the festivities and deliver some sweet, sweet revenge.

They tied rape alarms to helium balloons and released them high into the ceiling of the banquet hall.

LOLOLOL!

It's perfect!

via GIPHY

Twitter absolutely loved the stunt, as did we.

HA! We hope this trend catches on. These disruptive doofuses need to be run out of polite society.

So who are the unlikely heroes of this hilarious tale?

They are British YouTubers from the channel Josh & Archie. You can watch the full video of them foiling other events of the climate cuckoos and plotting and executing this perfect prank on their YouTube channel.

True, but this is about as close as it gets. LOL.

We're right there with you, man. We need more of this in our lives.

The hypocrisy never ends with this bunch.

Now that's some out-of-the-box thinking!

There's no end to the creative ways people could deal with these misbehaving miscreants.

Paint them a nice crude oil brown, release hordes of bugs next to those glued to the road, or zip tie them to the nearest road sign … safely out of traffic.

If people actually start pushing back, the next step will be violence. That's who they are.

Yep. More, please!

Not a bad plan, but we're not sure it would significantly alter the smell in that room.

When nearly everyone takes joy in you getting owned, it might be time to rethink your tactics.

They won't.

***

