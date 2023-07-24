LOL! Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine

We've all seen the losers from Just Stop Oil who have nothing better to do with their time than deface historic paintings and statues, glue themselves to roads, spray orange paint all over monuments, and block traffic so decent people can't go to work.

Yeah, nobody likes them … probably not even their own mothers.

Well, the anti-fossil fuel fascists finally got a taste of their own medicine, and it is glorious!

If you want a laugh, look at what these undercover journos did to @JustStop_Oil ‘s posh harp banquet celebration…

I just spat out my tea 😂



Bravo, now that is a taste of your own medicine. pic.twitter.com/3QjgdHkDiN — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) July 24, 2023

That's right, the orange-clad oil agitators planned a plant-based party to celebrate their 'hard' work of annoying everyone on the planet.

Spoiled brats.

Just Stop Oil gets a taste of their own medicine.

Counter activists tie rape alarms to balloons and let them go in a Just Stop Oil meeting. pic.twitter.com/GbyI8CPj09 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 24, 2023

Some enterprising British blokes, who seem to agree with their cause but despise their tactics, decided to visit the festivities and deliver some sweet, sweet revenge.

They tied rape alarms to helium balloons and released them high into the ceiling of the banquet hall.

LOLOLOL!

It's perfect!

via GIPHY

AHHHHH HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!!!



That's what I'm talking about! https://t.co/bZPDyegS5l — Jeff Charles, Colored Liberty Nerd🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 24, 2023

Twitter absolutely loved the stunt, as did we.

HA! We hope this trend catches on. These disruptive doofuses need to be run out of polite society.

So who are the unlikely heroes of this hilarious tale?

They are British YouTubers from the channel Josh & Archie. You can watch the full video of them foiling other events of the climate cuckoos and plotting and executing this perfect prank on their YouTube channel.

Two wrongs dont make a right but .... lol — Hector Crosbie (@hectorcrosbie) July 24, 2023

True, but this is about as close as it gets. LOL.

No I can’t explain how happy this made me. https://t.co/5dSPLVbMZE — Giorgio Venizelos (@GiorgVenizelos) July 24, 2023

We're right there with you, man. We need more of this in our lives.

The icing on the cake: The tables and chairs in the video are made from synthetic polymers, which are derived for OIL. LOL!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — OneMillion (@PurpleK9000) July 24, 2023

The hypocrisy never ends with this bunch.

If only we could glue them all to the ceiling 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — 🏴MechÆViking™ (@CybernetxViking) July 24, 2023

Now that's some out-of-the-box thinking!

There's no end to the creative ways people could deal with these misbehaving miscreants.

Paint them a nice crude oil brown, release hordes of bugs next to those glued to the road, or zip tie them to the nearest road sign … safely out of traffic.

If people actually start pushing back, the next step will be violence. That's who they are.

Yep. More, please!

They should do this with fart bombs too — JungleShrink (@JungleShrink) July 24, 2023

Not a bad plan, but we're not sure it would significantly alter the smell in that room.

I AM LOVING EVERY SECOND OF THIS!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DvICNb33oh — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) July 24, 2023

When nearly everyone takes joy in you getting owned, it might be time to rethink your tactics.

They won't.

***

