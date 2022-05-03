If we don’t stop Republicans, WOMEN WILL DIE. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

If we don't roll over the Republicans electorally everywhere this fall, women will die. Pass it on. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) May 3, 2022

One unconfirmed SCOTUS decision draft leak and suddenly women’s rights are of the utmost freakoutish importance once again. How convenient, but slow your roll, we don’t even know if these persons with uteruses who seek to extinguish life even identify as women! The liberal tears are flowing so hard we may all die in the flood before the Apocalypse really sets in.

The women most impacted will be those in lower socioeconomic classes. They will pay the price for this. Look back to “forced adoptions” & ask all the birth mothers & adoptees how well that played out. It is The Handmaid’s Tale played out IRL. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights — Alli Parker (@AllisonYarns) May 3, 2022

I’m so, what’s the word right now? I can’t say it. Everyone is focused on whose wearing what at the Met Gala and women’s rights are taking the biggest hit in plain sight. I wish everyone would focus on one thing. We need everyone to focus on the news coming out regarding #SCOTUS — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 3, 2022

The leak is even overshadowing, gasp, the Met Gala. If women can’t hold the right to abort at a federal level, we might as well give up our vaginas! Bring back the p*ssy hats (please, don’t really)!

Are the libs gonna throw on their pussy hats and grab their foam swords to fight SCOTUS? — Beef Supreme (@BeardyBastardo) May 3, 2022

74 , Male it still pisses me off Next they cut Social Security

Medi-Care

Voting Rights It’s gonna backfire on them

The Rich White can get One

Black, Brown Women can’t OOPS , Sorry… Super Majority — ETommyBS (@ETommyBS1) May 3, 2022

All is lost, it’s a downward spiral. All of that time and energy spent trying to legislate from the SCOTUS bench, all for nothing. ‘Pack the court!’ they wail.

If they can take Roe V Wade, they can take everything. Pack the court now! — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) May 3, 2022

A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

The Right stands by ready to pounce upon the hypocrisy, when they take a moment to put the popcorn down.

Sounding a little insurrectiony there. — Jeff Richman ⛈ (@jcrichman) May 3, 2022

It’s not like we haven’t tried to explain.

For the 💯th time… Roe v wade is not in the constitution. States having the RIGHT to pass their own laws IS in the constitution. This will allows citizens who elected their state reps to decide. Not 9 unelected Judges — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 3, 2022

Libs are even mad at George Conway, who has at least one valid point. The drawback of legislating from the bench is that rulings can be reversed.

Did you type this while wearing a MAGA hat? https://t.co/UHze62tJw8 — Matthew Daley (@MattDaleyOH) May 3, 2022

Roe v. Wade did more to undermine the rule of law than any other judicial decision in our lifetimes. That said, I'm not at all confident that overruling Roe would undo the damage, and greatly fear that it would compound it. — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 3, 2022

Desperate times, and the gloves come all the way off. A little religion bashing, anyone?

But it does underscore this is not a court; it's a partisan outfit out to enforce Christian Nationalism — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) May 3, 2022

Sigh.

Don’t worry Ed, you will still be able to kill all the babies you want in your state — El Gato Roboto (@85percentweare) May 3, 2022

Not to detract from the ensuing madness, but a) we are talking about a SCOTUS draft and b) overturning Roe v. Wade would leave the legality of abortion up to the states. The world may not actually end at this point in our polarized existence.

