Virginia is for Lovers...Of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man is Dead After Sheriff and DA Defy ICE Detainer

When will enough be enough? Time and again, it's the same old story. Criminal illegal aliens, repeatedly arrested and then released from jail, face little to no consequences for the crimes they commit. Put back on the streets to terrorize communities despite having active ICE detainers—all in the name of virtue signaling, by Democrats who want to spite the Trump administration.

The refusal of sanctuary cities, counties, and Democrat-run states to cooperate with ICE has left their citizens living at the mercy of illegal alien criminals. Police are left frustrated as the offenders they arrest over and over again have their charges reduced or dismissed by statist district attorneys, activist judges, or even superiors from their own departments.

The latest example of the Democrats' blatant disregard for public safety and the rule of law comes from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Officers are on scene of a fatal shooting inside of a residence in the 12300 block of Fan Shell Ct in Reston. The victim, an adult male, was declared deceased on scene. Detectives are investigating. Call 911 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/6CMtOk4Qnp — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 17, 2025

The victim, later identified as forty-year-old Marvin Morales, would still be alive if not for the actions of Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid.

Less than twenty-four hours earlier, Morales's accused killer was released from jail despite having an active ICE detainer.

NEW: ICE confirms that a murder suspect arrested for shooting & killing a man in Reston, VA yesterday is a Salvadoran illegal alien who had just been released from the Fairfax County, VA jail the day beforehand with ICE's detainer request ignored.



23-year-old Marvin… pic.twitter.com/TjBpO5fWsp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 18, 2025

Marvin Morales-Ortez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and an accused member of the notorious street gang MS-13, has been charged with 2nd degree murder. His relationship to the victim isn't known, but it is being reported that Morales-Ortez used to live at the residence where the murder occurred.

What is known is that Sheriff Kincaid ignored an ICE detainer when she released Morales-Ortez a day before the murder.

23-year-old Marvin Morales-Ortez, a citizen of El Salvador, was arrested yesterday following a manhunt after a man was found shot & killed inside of a home in Reston, VA. Morales-Ortez had been in Fairfax County jail while facing charges for brandishing a gun and assaulting & inuring someone, but he was released on Tuesday when the case was dropped. ICE says their detainer to transfer him to their custody was ignored by Fairfax County. After his release on Tuesday, Fairfax County Police say that an emergency custody order was obtained for Morales-Ortez due to mental health/danger concerns. They looked for him to take him into custody, but they were unable to find him. He is accused of committing the murder just hours later. Morales has a prior rap sheet showing he’s been charged with at least seven crimes in Fairfax County since 2020.

He had been arrested and charged with a crime at least seven times in Fairfax County. Once for 1st degree murder.

In seven arrests, with the exception of a $300 fine (which he never paid), he walked each time.

ICE released a statement on the ridiculously dangerous actions in Fairfax that directly led to an innocent man's death.

ICE statement: “On December 17th, Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with prior criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement/first responders allegedly gunned down a Virginia resident in Reston, Virginia. Fairfax County FAILED the victim by refusing to work with ICE and releasing this criminal alien onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody. If Fairfax County would have simply worked to uphold our nation’s laws, then this tragedy may have never happened.”

Other members of the administration soon followed.

Trump Administration on Reston murder: “Sanctuary politicians of Fairfax County, VA have blood on their hands."https://t.co/6oe2pLxSKQ — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 19, 2025

Democrats would rather allow Americans to be murdered by insane illegal aliens than cooperate with ICE to remove them from our country.



This is your daily reminder of why mass deportations must continue.👇 https://t.co/JpzvtWiIlY — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 19, 2025

How can this be allowed to happen? This is now the second time Morales-Ortez has been charged with murder, and they just keep letting him go free.

Sheriff Stacey A. Kincaid is the sheriff in charge of the jail that ignored the ICE detainer.



Apparently, federal ICE detainers are merely polite voluntary requests that can be ignored. pic.twitter.com/VjoW0vJDMe — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) December 18, 2025

It’s just insane. People are consistently dying and getting hurt because state authorities refuse to cooperate with federal officials to turn over criminals here illegally.



There is no actual defense for it. https://t.co/qvwnb69mEm — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats in Fairfax Virginia RELEASED an illegal alien with a violent criminal history, IGNORING the ICE detainer...



...who then went on to M*RDER an American citizen in their home.



THESE PEOPLE ARE TRAITORS!! They should be ARRESTED.pic.twitter.com/sb1Qny5Lnh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

Arrested? It's far more likely that Fairfax will investigate themselves and determine that they did nothing wrong.

This is outrageous and there should be severe consequences https://t.co/PsbvIWLbsl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 18, 2025

There will be consequences. Just not the way you think.

Apparently, incoming leftist Governor Abigail Spanberger is considering giving clown cop Kincaid a big promotion.

Yet another Democrat who seems to perpetually fail upward.

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger is considering Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid for a top Virginia State Police position, according to sources.



As I've extensively reported, Kincaid refuses to honor ICE detainers and releases criminal illegal immigrants into the… https://t.co/UCyLwPBuSh — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 18, 2025

As bad as Kincaid is, and she's really, really bad, her partner in protecting crime may be worse.

District Attorney Steve Descano is the man who dropped the charges that allowed Kincaid to ignore the ICE detainer and release the would-be killer.

However, it's the murder charge in 2019, which Descano also dropped, that may be the most egregious.

Watch:

🚨WATCH: I discovered that the illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered someone this week in Reston, Virginia is allegedly a MS-13 gang member and that Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office knew about it, yet dropped a previous murder charge and let him… https://t.co/UCyLwPBuSh pic.twitter.com/L8s6fok4kL — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) December 18, 2025

Indeed, Morales-Ortez was not the one who pulled the trigger that killed the victim, but by his own admission, he was there. He took part in the ambush and even struck the victim with a machete three times, yet charges were dropped, and he was released.

With the likes of Spanberger and Jones headed to Richmond and these two jabronies entrenched in Fairfax, the future of the justice system in Virginia looks bleak, unless you're a member of MS-13.

You think you’ve heard it all and can’t but still be shocked each time. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) December 18, 2025

Maybe they had to drop the charges but they didn't have to release him. Fairfax could have honored the ICE detainer were it not for its sanctuary policies. — Otto Pen's Aunt MAGA (@MoxieLady411) December 18, 2025

They dropped the assault charge because the victim refused to testify. There was no word on why they dropped the weapons charge.

We know why they ignored the ICE detainer, which is why Marvin Morales died.

Fairfax County had an Intergovernmental Service Agreement to cooperate with ICE till it was rescinded by Sheriff Stacey Kincaid in 2018. pic.twitter.com/FEI1Vs15il — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) December 19, 2025

Stacey Kincaid and Jay Jones will spend four years killing Virginians https://t.co/JSc4MDy9SP — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 19, 2025

If you're a law-abiding American citizen in Virginia, you may want to consider moving south. It will likely get worse before it gets better.

How many more people need to be hurt or killed because of progressive policies?

When will enough be enough?