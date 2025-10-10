VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigale Spanberger is the de facto leader of the state's Democrats. She is the face of the party, and recently, that face has gotten as ugly as it is angry.

Advertisement

First came Jay Jones fantasizing about putting bullets in the head of a political rival and wishing death on children. The man who is running to be the state's next attorney general even said he believes a few cops need to die.

As the leader of the Democrats, Abi has not only refused to call on Jones to drop out of the AG's race, but she has also refused to withdraw her endorsement.

Does she agree with him?

Then came Abi's absolutely disastrous performance at the debate. Sears dominated from beginning to end, while Spanberger looked like Joe Biden in a blonde wig.

Take a look.

This was wild. Awkward.



Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/4ZOs0axg7R — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 10, 2025

Since the moment Spanberger fell flat on her face, Democrats have been in panic mode. Their internal polling must be terrible. We don't blame them. Sears has the momentum, and she's gaining. The Democrats are getting desperate. Abi was exposed as a collection of talking points who hopes there are enough people in VA who hate Trump enough to vote for her. There is nothing of substance that she can offer beyond that.

Earlier, the desperation of Abigale Spanberger's party showed itself in the ugliest and most historically Democratic way possible. The Powhatan County Democrats posted a disgustingly racist cartoon depicting Winsome Earle-Sears as a caricature of a black woman that is straight out of the Jim Crow era.

They quickly deleted the post, but as they say, the internet is forever.

The Democrat party of Virginia everyone.



Open racism, open hatred, and endorsed violent fantasies.



Where is the bottom of their depravity? This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/XooGk6X50C — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 10, 2025

Holy Robert Byrd, Batman! Could you imagine, for even a second, what the response to that same cartoon would have been if it were Trump and Kamala?

But, you know, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Like we said, they quickly deleted the post, and as the backlash grew, they posted a half-hearted apology claiming they didn't realize that the post was offensive.

We reposted an online political cartoon that some people thought had racist overtones. That was certainly not our intent. We have deleted it out of respect to anyone who took it that way. — Powhatan County Dems 🥥 🌴 (@Powhatan_Dems) October 10, 2025

'Some people thought,' as if they didn't know. Do they really expect anyone to believe that? To accept that they just didn't know, you'd also have to accept that they would have to be the dumbest group of donkeys who have ever tried to Democrat.

They knew.

Nobody “thought” it had racist overtones. It literally DID have racist overtones. If the parties were reversed it would be on every MSNBC show and Mainstream News Cycle from now until Election Day with requests for every Republican in office down to dog catcher to denounce it … — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

If you racists didn’t find this on the Jim Crow Museum, you should submit it. It checks all the boxes for disgusting negative racial stereotypes. @SpanbergerForVA team is disgusting. You just can’t help yourselves. pic.twitter.com/INeMbv1AQT — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 10, 2025

I'm old enough to remember when democrats would say, "The angry black woman stereotype is a racist trope to keep strong black females oppressed." — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 10, 2025

They obviously did not mean strong black Republican females.

Democrats have changed very little since the 1860’s. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 10, 2025

Where is the outcry from the Democrats? From the likes of Jasmine Crockett and Summer Lee. All of the Democrats who throw the race card more often than Aroldis Chapman throws a fastball. They have all been (not so) shockingly silent.

What about the leader of the Virginia Democrats, Abigale Spanberger? Has she denounced her party's blatant racism?

Curious about your thoughts on this cartoon sent to me by your pals in the Powhatan Democrats.



You good with it @SpanbergerForVA?



How about you, @vademocrats?



We all know if we switched places and a Republican county sent something like this it would be 24/7 media coverage. pic.twitter.com/H5Pbj79EX3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

She has not responded, nor denounced the racism of her own party. The leader of the Democrats in Virginia has thus far been silent.

Does she agree?

From the creators of this sign comes this cartoon: https://t.co/R3QBpxGnHi pic.twitter.com/vgEywG6DIv — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 10, 2025

Delete your account. pic.twitter.com/j4qN0AkeWh — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 10, 2025

That would require a modicum of decency, self-awareness, and self-reflection. Don't hold your breath.

Is about time Virginians understood just how racist and disgraceful the Democrats are in the Commonwealth. — NotYourJewishMom (@NYJMomREDACTED) October 10, 2025

When they show you who they are, believe them. Abigale Spanberger and Virginia Democrats have shown that they are hateful, potentially violent racists.

Virginians, vote accordingly.