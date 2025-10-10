Dem Influencer Chris Mowrey Thinks Solar Panels Generate Energy in the Dark and...
VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears

Eric V.
October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigale Spanberger is the de facto leader of the state's Democrats. She is the face of the party, and recently, that face has gotten as ugly as it is angry.

First came Jay Jones fantasizing about putting bullets in the head of a political rival and wishing death on children. The man who is running to be the state's next attorney general even said he believes a few cops need to die.

As the leader of the Democrats, Abi has not only refused to call on Jones to drop out of the AG's race, but she has also refused to withdraw her endorsement.

Does she agree with him?

Then came Abi's absolutely disastrous performance at the debate. Sears dominated from beginning to end, while Spanberger looked like Joe Biden in a blonde wig.

Take a look.

Since the moment Spanberger fell flat on her face, Democrats have been in panic mode. Their internal polling must be terrible. We don't blame them. Sears has the momentum, and she's gaining. The Democrats are getting desperate. Abi was exposed as a collection of talking points who hopes there are enough people in VA who hate Trump enough to vote for her. There is nothing of substance that she can offer beyond that.

Earlier, the desperation of Abigale Spanberger's party showed itself in the ugliest and most historically Democratic way possible. The Powhatan County Democrats posted a disgustingly racist cartoon depicting Winsome Earle-Sears as a caricature of a black woman that is straight out of the Jim Crow era.

They quickly deleted the post, but as they say, the internet is forever.

Holy Robert Byrd, Batman! Could you imagine, for even a second, what the response to that same cartoon would have been if it were Trump and Kamala?

But, you know, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Like we said, they quickly deleted the post, and as the backlash grew, they posted a half-hearted apology claiming they didn't realize that the post was offensive.

'Some people thought,' as if they didn't know. Do they really expect anyone to believe that? To accept that they just didn't know, you'd also have to accept that they would have to be the dumbest group of donkeys who have ever tried to Democrat.

They knew.

They obviously did not mean strong black Republican females.

Where is the outcry from the Democrats? From the likes of Jasmine Crockett and Summer Lee. All of the Democrats who throw the race card more often than Aroldis Chapman throws a fastball. They have all been (not so) shockingly silent.

What about the leader of the Virginia Democrats, Abigale Spanberger? Has she denounced her party's blatant racism?

She has not responded, nor denounced the racism of her own party. The leader of the Democrats in Virginia has thus far been silent.

Does she agree?

That would require a modicum of decency, self-awareness, and self-reflection. Don't hold your breath.

When they show you who they are, believe them. Abigale Spanberger and Virginia Democrats have shown that they are hateful, potentially violent racists.

Virginians, vote accordingly.

