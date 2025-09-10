"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in Utah' - Governor Spencer Cox

Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke at a press conference to update the investigation of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. After FBI and local police officials provided an update on the status of the investigation, Governor Cox stepped up to the podium and fought back emotions as he commented on the murder of the Turning Point USA founder.

Charlie Kirk was shot during a Turning Point USA event being held at Utah Valley University that was sponsored by the campus chapter of TPUSA. In a now viral video, a shot rings out as Charlie addresses the gathered crowd. It appeared that he was struck in the neck, and he fell from his chair. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Governor did not mince his words as he addressed the murder of a man who spent his life promoting civil discourse.

'I want to be clear. This was a political assassination.'

It was clear as the Governor spoke that the evil act of political violence that took Charlie Kirk's life had affected him personally. Asking those who have been celebrating Kirk's death to seek their better angels.

Governor Spencer Cox:



His words were direct and profound. He reminded us that the first inalienable right endowed to us by our creator was the pursuit of life. He then announced that a person of interest was in custody and reminded the person who carried out this cowardly act that Utah is a death penalty state.

“I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty here in the state of Utah.”



It was a powerful statement by the governor.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a cowardly act of political violence at an event where he was promoting civil political discourse. The coward who pulled the trigger may have killed the man, but with almost eight hundred Turning Point USA chapters on campuses across the country, he did nothing to silence the message. His mission will live on.

Charlie Kirk leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He was 31 years old.





