FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody

Brett T. | 6:55 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There was a video going around earlier of a man being carried away from the site of Charlie Kirk's murder, but police apparently had the wrong guy. FBI Director Kash Patel just posted that they have the shooter in custody.

Mugshot and a name.

