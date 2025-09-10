FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody

There was a video going around earlier of a man being carried away from the site of Charlie Kirk's murder, but police apparently had the wrong guy. FBI Director Kash Patel just posted that they have the shooter in custody.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Praying for justice without mercy for the evil scum who did this — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) September 10, 2025

Good. Now make sure justice is swift. No deals, no excuses, no “mental health” spin. A patriot was murdered, anything less than full accountability is unacceptable. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 10, 2025

Thank God!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 10, 2025

Mugshot

Now — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) September 10, 2025

Mugshot and a name.

Swift and final. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 10, 2025

***