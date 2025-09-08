Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People

Earlier today, the Supreme Court blocked a ruling of a lower court judge (which was upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals)that had barred federal agents from conducting immigration stops in Los Angeles. The 6-3 SCOTUS ruling essentially said the lower court's ruling interfered with ICE's capacity to enforce federal law.

🚨BREAKING — the Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 VICTORY ruling that clears the way for the Trump administration to restart SWEEPING ICE raids across Los Angeles.



Bye, bye, criminals. 👋 pic.twitter.com/GqbnWPKB73 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2025

Another massive victory at the Supreme Court from @TheJusticeDept attorneys, this time defending @ICEgov.



In a 6-3 decision, the Court stayed an injunction that attempted to hamper ICE operations across the Los Angeles area. Now, ICE can continue carrying out roving patrols in… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 8, 2025

Imagine that federal agents are allowed to enforce federal law. Whoda thunk it?

Even if Justice Sotomayor disagrees, the ruling was just. How do we know? Because it's p*ssing off all the right people.

Reactions to SCOTUS allowing immigration sweeps to restart in LA:



Mayor Bass: "Today's ruling is not only dangerous, it's un-American".



Gov. Newsom: "Trump's hand-picked SCOTUS majority just became the Grand Marshal for a parade of racial terror in LA".



ACLU: "Outrageous" — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2025

First, the Queen of all Karens, Mayor Bass, took time away from not doing her job as mayor to warn us all that not letting people ignore the law is a threat to the very 'Fabric of Freedom.'

I want the entire nation to hear me when I say this isn’t just an attack on the people of LA, this is an attack on every person in every city in this country.



Today’s ruling is not only dangerous – it’s un-American and threatens the fabric of personal freedom in the U.S. https://t.co/mFU4ZCh93L — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) September 8, 2025

In the opinion of the cackling crusader of the undocumented, it's un-American for Americans to remove non-Americans from America.

That's the logic of the left.

Not to be outdone, California's hair gel in chief, Gavin Newsom, decided to weigh in on the left's latest loss in court.

If you thought Mayor Karen's comment was dumb, wait until you read this.

.@realDonaldTrump's hand-picked SCOTUS majority just became the Grand Marshal for a parade of racial terror in LA.



His administration is targeting Latinos — and anyone who doesn’t look or sound like @StephenM's idea of an American — to deliberately harm our families and economy. https://t.co/ESdEQF4XLW — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 8, 2025

Gavin is shocked, flabbergasted, that ICE would target Latinos in a state that is on our recently porous border with Mexico. What in the world would give ICE agents the impression that illegal aliens who crossed our southern border would be of Latin descent? Some of that hair product must have soaked into Gavin's statist brain. Of course, a high percentage of illegal aliens who crossed the border from Mexico will be Mexican. Governor Gav must not have done very well in geography, but if he thinks ICE is only focused on Latinos, he'll really be shocked when he hears about the Hyundai plant in Georgia!

It's not as if Botox Boy had an original thought; playing the race card when you don't have a legitimate argument is right out of the standard Democrat playbook.

The rainfall of leftist tears didn't end with Newsom. The pencilneck prince of Pasadena, Adam Schiff, threw in his two cents after the SCOTUS ruling as well.

This Administration rounded up and arrested California residents, including U.S. citizens and legal residents, based on the color of their skin or the language they speak.



This is blatantly illegal, yet the Supreme Court is allowing it to happen while the case proceeds.



When… pic.twitter.com/9wm5UXF3ne — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 8, 2025

Schiff for brain's crappy post continues:

When the history of this country’s rapid descent into dictatorship is written, Republicans in Congress and the Roberts Court will have been its primary enabler.

Schifty goes all in and cruises right past racism and straight to the end of democracy. Because, as every brainwashed Progressive knows, the only thing standing between freedom and dictatorship in America is millions of illegal aliens.

Unlike the other two left coast lunatics, he does make one good point (we know, we gagged a little typing it), the SCOTUS ruling is temporary. The case, which will most likely make its way back to the SCOTUS, is still being litigated.

For now, though, ICE operations will continue.

It's amazing how far your party has fallen...



What happened?https://t.co/0YQRck3e1M — Patriot on X (@Patriot_on_X) September 8, 2025

Power is what happened. Somewhere along the line, the statists figured out that stuffing their states full of illegals led to more Congressional seats, electoral votes, and more control in Washington.

You have no credibility, Dip Schiff. pic.twitter.com/rUDqhkFQ9V — Jimmy Quest (@2778jim) September 8, 2025

Lifting the lower court's injunction may not have ended the battle over ICE's jurisdiction in Commiefornia, but if Lil' Adam, Governor Gav, and the Karen Queen, Mayor Bass, are this upset about it, then the SCOTUS must have been directly over the target.

Let those leftist tears flow.