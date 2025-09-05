BUSTED: ICE Finds 450 Illegals In Workplace Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant

FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

In October 2022, President Joe Biden announced that Korean automaker Hyundai was investing $5 billion in Georgia to create 8,000 jobs that Americans could 'raise a family on' and 'ultimately help lower costs for the American people.'

Senator Jon Ossoff also bragged about his role in these 'investments' in May, 2023.

Today, ICE conducted a massive raid at the Hyundai battery plant that caught more than 450 illegal immigrants working at this plant.

Incredible.

We don't forget that. It was a lie.

He sure did.

Here's some video of the raid:

There should be consequences for employers who do this.

Yes, they must.

If we had journalists, they'd be asking Ossoff about this.

Alas, we do not.

These are all salient questions. They should not keep the $2.1 billion in incentives.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

