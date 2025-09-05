BUSTED: ICE Finds 450 Illegals In Workplace Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant

In October 2022, President Joe Biden announced that Korean automaker Hyundai was investing $5 billion in Georgia to create 8,000 jobs that Americans could 'raise a family on' and 'ultimately help lower costs for the American people.'

Advertisement

Senator Jon Ossoff also bragged about his role in these 'investments' in May, 2023.

Today, ICE conducted a massive raid at the Hyundai battery plant that caught more than 450 illegal immigrants working at this plant.

🚨#BREAKING: ICE officials just conducted the largest single operation in DHS history, arresting over 450 undocumented immigrants in a worksite raid at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/GKqCafIegi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 5, 2025

Incredible.

ICE just apprehended 475 illegals working at a Georgia EV plant.

It's the same plant Joe Biden promised would create jobs for Americans. "Good jobs people can raise a family on," he said. pic.twitter.com/FSBFz2auHL — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) September 5, 2025

We don't forget that. It was a lie.

Joe Biden took your tax money and used it to give jobs to everyone else but you… https://t.co/MlOmToDVca — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 5, 2025

He sure did.

Here's some video of the raid:

More than 450 illegal migrants were arrested during an ICE worksite raid at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia.

pic.twitter.com/Y4eZm4FQ5p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 5, 2025

There should be consequences for employers who do this.

Georgia gave Hyundai $2.1 billion in incentives to build this plant under the premise that it would create “American jobs”.



Then Hyundai brought in an army of illegal Korean workers.



Georgia Republicans and Hyundai must answer for this. https://t.co/RS0v57N9nW pic.twitter.com/qxIt6AxSAJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 5, 2025

Yes, they must.

Jon Ossoff must explain why his foreign investors were employing 500 illegal laborers, including Korean nationals https://t.co/Mspi3aaadv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 5, 2025

If we had journalists, they'd be asking Ossoff about this.

Alas, we do not.

Hi @GovKemp, will @Hyundai retain the $2.1 billion in incentives you gave them after they employed 500 illegal alien labors that included Korean nationals? https://t.co/yJ1dz4ddZM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 5, 2025

These are all salient questions. They should not keep the $2.1 billion in incentives.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.