At Trump's 100 Day Rally: Scott Jennings Owns So Many Libs He Needs to Buy a Farm (Watch)

Say what you will about Trump 2.0, the first 100 days of this go around for the Donald have been a lot of things, but none of them are boring.

Since the moment he took the oath of office, he's been moving at political light speed. Congressional Republicans have struggled to keep up, while Democrats and their lapdogs in the leftist media have struggled to keep their sanity.

From the beginning, Scott Jennings has been operating in enemy territory at CNN masterfully using facts, and on occasion, puppets and crayons, to school his left-wing counterparts.

'Owning the Libs' with facts and flair has become the 'Exquisitely Coiffed' pundit's brand.

President Trump has noticed, and while holding a rally in Michigan for his 100th day in office, the POTUS went out of his way to compliment Jennings' work and even called him onto the stage. Jennings, who was on hand to cover the event, didn't miss a beat, or an opportunity to have a little fun at the expense of the 'Libs.'

Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES🔥



The one and only @ScottJenningsKY just got called up on stage at President Trump's rally — and he BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN!



"I gotta get a farm in Michigan, because when you own as many libs as I do — you gotta get a place to put 'em all!"



TRUMP: "Oh, CNN! This… pic.twitter.com/PRdLmvGPVb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

We don't care who you are, that is funny!

Unless you happen to be one of the humorless scolds he's talking about.

Oh Jesus, you know the libs are gonna accuse you of saying you’ll build a damn camp.

Funny to us normal people, but man they are gonna get ALL the fired MSNBC people on now to accuse you…. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) April 29, 2025

It didn't take long.

So you want to own Americans and put them on a farm? Like… a camp? Fascinating. — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) April 30, 2025

Forgot to kiss the ring! #TrumpIsTheWorstPresidentInUSHistory — ElbowsUp06 (@ElbowsUp06) April 30, 2025

Two insufferable a**holes. — NoJamath (@NoJamath) April 29, 2025

Honestly, the rage reaction makes the whole thing funnier. They're a sensitive lot, aren't they?

For his part, Scott said that he just got caught up in the moment.

I got caught up in the moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eEe8vcDlwW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 29, 2025

We'd argue that he rose to the occasion.

CNN should really promote Scott Jennings https://t.co/VhOr3MTuEt — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 29, 2025

That was freaking hilarious! — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) April 29, 2025

Scott lives in Kentucky. He should run for McConnell senate seat. — Ransom (@mrransomx) April 30, 2025

Senator Jennings does have a nice ring to it. He might even give John Kennedy some competition for the most entertaining and based senator.

America loves you, Scott. You are an eloquent warrior who never backs down and stays a gentleman as you crush the opposition. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) April 30, 2025

Pretty great stuff! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 30, 2025

Scott Jennings is a national treasure — Cale Dunleavy 🇺🇲 (@51marine1) April 29, 2025

A national treasure with a great sense of humor and a newfound aspiration to own a farm.