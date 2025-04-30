WATCH: President Trump Roasts ABC News Reporter Terry Moran to His Face for...
At Trump's 100 Day Rally: Scott Jennings Owns So Many Libs He Needs to Buy a Farm (Watch)

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on April 30, 2025

Say what you will about Trump 2.0, the first 100 days of this go around for the Donald have been a lot of things, but none of them are boring.

Since the moment he took the oath of office, he's been moving at political light speed. Congressional Republicans have struggled to keep up, while Democrats and their lapdogs in the leftist media have struggled to keep their sanity.

From the beginning, Scott Jennings has been operating in enemy territory at CNN masterfully using facts, and on occasion, puppets and crayons, to school his left-wing counterparts.

'Owning the Libs' with facts and flair has become the 'Exquisitely Coiffed' pundit's brand.

President Trump has noticed, and while holding a rally in Michigan for his 100th day in office, the POTUS went out of his way to compliment Jennings' work and even called him onto the stage. Jennings, who was on hand to cover the event, didn't miss a beat, or an opportunity to have a little fun at the expense of the 'Libs.'

Watch:

We don't care who you are, that is funny! 

Unless you happen to be one of the humorless scolds he's talking about.

It didn't take long.

Honestly, the rage reaction makes the whole thing funnier. They're a sensitive lot, aren't they?

For his part, Scott said that he just got caught up in the moment.

We'd argue that he rose to the occasion.

Senator Jennings does have a nice ring to it. He might even give John Kennedy some competition for the most entertaining and based senator.

A national treasure with a great sense of humor and a newfound aspiration to own a farm.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  
Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
