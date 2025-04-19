Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal...
Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS...
David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'
Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
VIP
It's Time for the Wisconsin GOP to Take Off the Gloves
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics...
John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden...
LeBron’s ‘For My Kids’ Scam Kamala Harris Endorsement Netted His Company $50K
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyf...
Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AR Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food...

The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned to the White House

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

It seems like an impossible task - coming up with the top five best Scott Jennings CNN panelists takedowns. But, the Daily Caller has risen to the call, and we think they’ve done a pretty good job.

Advertisement

Grab yourself a cup of coffee and get ready for some classic Jennings eye rolls. (READ)

You probably remember when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were losing their minds over federal workers and their jobs. ‘Oh, no! They’re being offered generous voluntary buyouts - Trump is a monster!’ (WATCH)

So much terror!

It seems like a million years ago now, but remember when Dems had daily Elon Musk and DOGE meltdowns? (WATCH)

Recommended

David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'
Gordon K
Advertisement

This next one is hilarious. Dems were losing their minds over federal workers receiving ‘abusive emails’ - Emails? No, not that! (WATCH)

Inflation under President Joe Biden was horrendous, and Americans struggled with soaring prices. Jennings confronts a Democrat in this next one who said Americans should trust her party with lowering the cost of living. (WATCH)

Last, we come to the border crisis and its aftermath. Trump has the border under control now, but Democrats are using activist judges to keep their beloved illegal aliens inside our borders. Jennings calls out Neera Tanden. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Sometimes we wonder how Jennings can handle so much idiocy and dishonesty night after night on CNN. But we’re glad he does and handles most of it with humor.

Tags: ANA NAVARRO CNN DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'
Gordon K
Democrats and Tats: Parody Music Video Shows the Dems Terroristic Transformation into DeMS-13 (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against Citizenship
Warren Squire
Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal Alien in EL Salvador
Warren Squire
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyfully Trolls Him
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills' Gordon K
Advertisement