The Daily Caller Shares Its Top Five Scott Jennings Takedowns Since Trump Returned to the White House

It seems like an impossible task - coming up with the top five best Scott Jennings CNN panelists takedowns. But, the Daily Caller has risen to the call, and we think they’ve done a pretty good job.

Advertisement

Grab yourself a cup of coffee and get ready for some classic Jennings eye rolls. (READ)

THREAD: Top five Scott Jennings takedowns of CNN panelists since Trump returned to the White House 👇 pic.twitter.com/X8fm05aqvD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

You probably remember when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were losing their minds over federal workers and their jobs. ‘Oh, no! They’re being offered generous voluntary buyouts - Trump is a monster!’ (WATCH)

🚨Feb. 4: Jennings reminds WaPo columnist that buyouts are “voluntary”



After Josh Rogin constantly interrupted Jennings during the segment, claiming the buyout offer was “terrorizing” bureaucrats, Jennings responded.



“It’s not terrorizing to get an offer,” Jennings explained. pic.twitter.com/zIqlukBR3f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

So much terror!

It seems like a million years ago now, but remember when Dems had daily Elon Musk and DOGE meltdowns? (WATCH)

🚨 Feb. 11: Jennings CALLS OUT panel over Elon Musk accusations.



“You guys are way out over your skis with accusations and innuendo,” Jennings said.



"You have no way in the world of making those accusations in a credible way, but yet you’re out here doing it.” pic.twitter.com/hNWRMo85sY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

This next one is hilarious. Dems were losing their minds over federal workers receiving ‘abusive emails’ - Emails? No, not that! (WATCH)

🚨 Feb. 24: Jennings reminds the panel who federal workers work for.



After Elon Musk sent an email to federal employees asking them to list accomplishments for the past week, members of the panel freaked out.



Jennings set them straight. pic.twitter.com/tbHL97M7Qm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

Inflation under President Joe Biden was horrendous, and Americans struggled with soaring prices. Jennings confronts a Democrat in this next one who said Americans should trust her party with lowering the cost of living. (WATCH)

🚨 March 6: Scott Jennings confronts Dem Rep. Marilyn Strickland with Biden’s inflation track record



“I just want to know why we should trust Democrats who skyrocketed inflation for the last — what — why would I trust you? Why would I trust you?” pic.twitter.com/xpPlEpwveO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

Last, we come to the border crisis and its aftermath. Trump has the border under control now, but Democrats are using activist judges to keep their beloved illegal aliens inside our borders. Jennings calls out Neera Tanden. (WATCH)

Advertisement

🚨 March 18: Jennings reminds Biden admin official who ACTUALLY caused the border crisis.



“Your administration let them all in. We’re trying to get rid of them. I totally get why you’re upset,” Jennings told Neera Tanden. pic.twitter.com/PY2kDuLqu6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2025

Glad to see you take on the DeMS-13 panel members on there screaming at your every night. Keep up the good work @ScottJenningsKY — Hsiang (@ChengHsiang7) April 18, 2025

Sometimes we wonder how Jennings can handle so much idiocy and dishonesty night after night on CNN. But we’re glad he does and handles most of it with humor.