Chuck Schumer Has a Glorious Meltdown for MSNBC's Chris Hayes After Caving on Funding Bill Vote

All day Thursday there was a long parade of Senate Democrats taking to social media to say they would vote "no" on a continuing resolution to fund the federal government for another little while, all while the Republicans were dubbing what might happen as a "Schumer shutdown."

Perhaps Chuck and some other Dems saw some internal polls because this afternoon Sen. Schumer suddenly said he would vote for the bill in an attempt to avoid a shutdown.

Schumer clearly knew he'd disappointed some of his lefty pals in the media, because he later went on Chris Hayes' show to prostrate himself before the MSNBC host:

🚨DESPERATE CHUCK SCHUMER CALLS REPUBLICANS "BASTARDS"🚨



"It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which would divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards!"



"They're ruining democracy!" pic.twitter.com/9i90rfOv9z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

As usual, when lefties like Schumer whine about Republicans "ruining democracy" they're actually complaining about Democrats being ruined. Trump now owns them and they know it.

Hayes was a little more pleased after Schumer's little performance.

Before Chuck Schumer calls Republicans "bastards" vs after he calls Republicans "bastards."@chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/dL6h4W0xOa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

You've probably noticed that one of the main Democrat strategies to counter Trump and the Republicans is to swear a lot and have tantrums. That's pretty much all they seem to have at this point.

The Democrats have decided as a collective that expletives make them more relatable to the ordinary public. They also think it better expresses 'the stakes' in their mind of this Trump Presidency. Trump has completely broken them - as well as all their toys. — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) March 14, 2025

The Democrats have never been more lost than they are right now.

Translation: he lost. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) March 14, 2025

BINGO!

MSNBC is currently almost as good as election night. Almost.

They are so utterly broken. https://t.co/GXyi40d7RP — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 14, 2025

May they remain that way!