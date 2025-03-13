Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in...
Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'
Rep. Seth Moulton Weighs Attacks on Teslas against January 6 Attempt to 'Kill...
Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye'...
VIP
Tim Walz Is Hitting the Road to Put Politics in His Rear-View Mirror
Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s...
Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil...
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles...
Rep. McBride Takes a Break From Demanding We Pretend He's a Woman to...
'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been...
Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine Digs Desperately for Trump Economy Dirt
Keep Dreamin', Bill! Kristol Publishes His Weird Fever Dream About GOP Turning on...
CNN Claims South Florida Trump Voters Deported ... Oops, They Forgot Only Citizens...
WOMP WOMP: Molly Jong-Fast Gets WRECKED As Her Anti-Trump Vanity Fair Article Ages...

Chuck Schumer Has a Glorious Meltdown for MSNBC's Chris Hayes After Caving on Funding Bill Vote

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

All day Thursday there was a long parade of Senate Democrats taking to social media to say they would vote "no" on a continuing resolution to fund the federal government for another little while, all while the Republicans were dubbing what might happen as a "Schumer shutdown."

Advertisement

Perhaps Chuck and some other Dems saw some internal polls because this afternoon Sen. Schumer suddenly said he would vote for the bill in an attempt to avoid a shutdown.

Schumer clearly knew he'd disappointed some of his lefty pals in the media, because he later went on Chris Hayes' show to prostrate himself before the MSNBC host:

As usual, when lefties like Schumer whine about Republicans "ruining democracy" they're actually complaining about Democrats being ruined. Trump now owns them and they know it. 

Hayes was a little more pleased after Schumer's little performance. 

You've probably noticed that one of the main Democrat strategies to counter Trump and the Republicans is to swear a lot and have tantrums. That's pretty much all they seem to have at this point.

Recommended

Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in Blacks
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Democrats have never been more lost than they are right now.

BINGO!

MSNBC is currently almost as good as election night. Almost.

May they remain that way!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in Blacks
Brett T.
Guatemalan Illegal Charged, Released, and Scooped Up by ICE While the Left Whistles Past the Graveyard
justmindy
'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL)
Doug P.
Deep State Shill Susan Rice Goes on CNN and Claims to Know What’s in the Best Interest of Americans
Warren Squire
Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'
Brett T.
Justin Trudeau Skedaddles for the Final TIme, Canadians Sing 'Eh Eh Eh Goodbye' to Their PM
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in Blacks Brett T.
Advertisement