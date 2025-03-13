'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL)

Democrat rake stomp alert!

The Senate defiance of Trump and the Republicans appears to have hit quite a snag this evening, and it took place after several Dems put videos like these on social media:

I will vote NO on the Republican spending bill tomorrow. I want to tell you why. It’s important. pic.twitter.com/Exz74LmqhP — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 13, 2025

I'm voting NO on the Republican shutdown bill.



NO on handing Donald Trump and Elon Musk a blank check to spend your taxpayer money however they want.



NO on cutting funding that helps families put food on the table and crack down on wealthy tax cheats.



We need to push back. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 13, 2025

I'm a hard NO on the Republican spending bill. On cloture. On all of it.



When a wannabe dictator is trying to seize power, it must not be given to him.



Not without a fight. pic.twitter.com/yypHGJFXOw — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 13, 2025

And after all we've seen over the last few days and weeks about this issue, guess what the defiant leader of the Senate Democrats did next.

Apparently the Republicans talking about a looming "Schumer shutdown" (possibly along with some internal polling) was all too much for Chuck to follow through with many of his fellow Democrats.

Cave-in alert:

Chuck Schumer now says he'll vote for the GOP bill to keep the government open. Ignore all his blather about how a shutdown would have helped Trump to further demolish the government. Schumer has caved. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 13, 2025

That's exactly what happened. Watch:

🚨 This must be HUMILIATING for Chuck Schumer!



"I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country, to minimize the harms to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down." pic.twitter.com/BoA9JWVqtP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2025

OOF.

Will many other Dems change their tune and fall in line?

Brutal, and then some! We'll now wait and see what happens tomorrow when the vote is expected to take place.