'HUMILIATING!' Chuck Schumer Caves on the Spending Bill (Internal Polling Must Have Been BRUTAL)

Doug P. | 7:50 PM on March 13, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat rake stomp alert!

The Senate defiance of Trump and the Republicans appears to have hit quite a snag this evening, and it took place after several Dems put videos like these on social media:

Advertisement

And after all we've seen over the last few days and weeks about this issue, guess what the defiant leader of the Senate Democrats did next. 

Apparently the Republicans talking about a looming "Schumer shutdown" (possibly along with some internal polling) was all too much for Chuck to follow through with many of his fellow Democrats. 

Cave-in alert: 

Advertisement

That's exactly what happened. Watch:

OOF.

Will many other Dems change their tune and fall in line? 

Brutal, and then some! We'll now wait and see what happens tomorrow when the vote is expected to take place. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

