The View's Explosive Implosion Is an Unhinged Meltdown Exhibiting Their FULL Trump Derangement Syndrome

Day after day, hour after hour, the shrews of 'The View' sit around and complain about Donald Trump. It's like a bunch of old hens on Ozempic and Botox who sit around and yap about the latest gossip except their chatter is exclusively about how to take power away from a duly elected President. They kind of sound like insurrectionists, honestly.

The View is struggling at organizing an "resistance" against Trump. "We need to have a way to reaching people...a website..." Ana Navarro proclaims. "We all need to come together and show them that we're mad as hell..." pic.twitter.com/oP5yFIyRMo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2025

Seemingly ignorant of how to properly address former presidents, Alyssa Farah Griffin huffs about people calling Trump "Mr. President" when he was out of office.

She frets: "Dems are kind of playing on a 1990s playbook of, like, if I go speak on the Senate floor if I go on Meet… pic.twitter.com/YosnUKkcje — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2025

Then, poor little Alyssa, the ditz they bring on and pretend she is representing the conservative position, went on some tangent about how to address former Presidents.They couldn't bring a smart female conservative on the show because she would make the rest of the Leftists look more stupid than they already do.

Farah Griffin says they need to talk to Trump voters if they want to persuade people.

Whoopi says she doesn't like talking to Trump supporters and writes them off: "It's hard to talk to people who support people who think you don't matter in the country...When you support THAT… pic.twitter.com/GIp3Lg0f0A — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 17, 2025

Alyssa had her one idea for the day and suggested the Left should reach out to Trump voters if they wanted to turn things around. Whoopi shut that right down. She hates Trump voters and she has no intention of 'talking' to those despicable people. Things are going very well, clearly. So, their big ideas for today is maybe make a website or talk about 'Baddie Trump' on social media, but also don't talk to Trump voters because they are horrible people. Make it make sense. At this rate, the Democrats will never win the Presidency again.

we know you’re mad as hell but knowing why you’re mad as hell makes us indifferent or, actively opposed, to your plans or protest. — Pirsig's Pilgrimage (@GuyRochford) February 17, 2025

Actually, knowing they are mad as hell sustains the Right.

Another look into the View toilet bowl to see if the poop has blood or signs of cancer before flushing... — Pastor Greg Miller ✝️ ich/thus 📖🕊️🟦 (@bbfohio) February 17, 2025

They are the cancer.

They have The View. It’s just that no one cares. — Don’t be a dumbass! (@LadyHubby) February 17, 2025

Right? One would think a daily TV show would be enough to get their word out. Apparently, they don't convince too many people with their show. They should think about that.

What would you bet that they still have AOL email accounts? pic.twitter.com/JhwSh7By4T — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) February 17, 2025

Between Whoopi and Joy Behar, they are 152 years old, so that wouldn't be surprising at all.

If websites had ratings it would crash on day one. — David Alsop (@DavidAlsop47613) February 17, 2025

That's the truth!