The View's Explosive Implosion Is an Unhinged Meltdown Exhibiting Their FULL Trump Derangement Syndrome

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on February 17, 2025

Day after day, hour after hour, the shrews of 'The View' sit around and complain about Donald Trump. It's like a bunch of old hens on Ozempic and Botox who sit around and yap about the latest gossip except their chatter is exclusively about how to take power away from a duly elected President. They kind of sound like insurrectionists, honestly.

Then, poor little Alyssa, the ditz they bring on and pretend she is representing the conservative position, went on some tangent about how to address former Presidents.They couldn't bring a smart female conservative on the show because she would make the rest of the Leftists look more stupid than they already do.

Alyssa had her one idea for the day and suggested the Left should reach out to Trump voters if they wanted to turn things around. Whoopi shut that right down. She hates Trump voters and she has no intention of 'talking' to those despicable people. Things are going very well, clearly. So, their big ideas for today is maybe make a website or talk about 'Baddie Trump' on social media, but also don't talk to Trump voters because they are horrible people. Make it make sense. At this rate, the Democrats will never win the Presidency again. 

Actually, knowing they are mad as hell sustains the Right.

They are the cancer.

Right? One would think a daily TV show would be enough to get their word out. Apparently, they don't convince too many people with their show. They should think about that.

Between Whoopi and Joy Behar, they are 152 years old, so that wouldn't be surprising at all.

That's the truth!

Tags: JOY BEHAR THE VIEW TRUMP WHOOPI GOLDBERG ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

